Help feed hungry kids by booking a TPG Cameo
The COVID-19 pandemic has put the world on hold and as a result, many people are going through some serious hardships. That’s why TPG himself has decided to launch a live Cameo that will benefit No Kid Hungry, an organization dedicated to ending child hunger.
Right now, No Kid Hungry is especially focused on raising funds to provide healthy meals to kids that are no longer getting them due to coronavirus-related school closures.
The Cameo platform lets you purchase personalized recorded messages from some of your favorite personalities.
When you book a message from Brian, you’ll also help provide a hungry child with a healthy meal. With a $100 donation, Brian will record a video to say anything you want and all of the proceeds will go directly to No Kid Hungry. You can book a Cameo here.
Here are some ideas..
- Have Brian announce a surprise vacation to your significant other or family member that you will take after the coronavirus crisis is over
- Have Brian sing your friend/significant other/family member Happy Birthday
- Have Brian tell your friend/significant other/family member a funny joke to provide comic relief during this difficult time
- Have Brian share any of his travel tips and advice with you and your loved ones
- Challenge Brian to complete a Tik Tok dance
- Challenge Brian to complete a Hot Ones challenge
We can’t wait to see what fun things you make Brian do — and help kids in the process. Be sure to share your Cameo on social and tag us @thepointsguy. In the meantime, stay safe and stay home.
Featured photo by Wealan Pollard/Getty Images.
