The Olympics are delayed until 2021 — Here’s what you need to know
The Olympic torch is already in Japan awaiting the July 24 opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Unfortunately, the flame will need a little extra burn time, because the Olympics are officially delayed until 2021, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Tuesday, March 24 — exactly four months before the games were expected to begin.
“[T]he IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020, but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community,” said a statement from the IOC released Tuesday morning.
The Summer Olympic Games draw hundreds of thousands of visitors, take years to plan, cost billions of dollars to organize and only happen once every four years. Like other large events around the world, the 2020 Summer Olympics are being put on hold as the world waits for the coronavirus pandemic to loosen its grip.
Delaying the games now doesn’t mean organizers expect the coronavirus pandemic to remain a massive threat through late July (though that’s certainly possible). But the reality is that Olympians need to be training right now to be properly prepared for the games. In many cases, that simply isn’t possible due to safety concerns and social distancing orders that have led to the closure of gyms, pools and other crucial training facilities.
What we know about the Olympics delay
Delaying an Olympic Games is new territory for everyone involved. The Olympics have been canceled before — in all cases, due to World Wars — though a delay caused by a pandemic is a first.
As recently as Sunday, the IOC said it would make a decision about the fate of Tokyo’s Summer Olympics within four weeks. But the committee reversed course and announced the cancellation today.
That decision comes after several countries have urged for the IOC to cancel the games. Canada had already pulled out of the Games, while Australia said the delay in canceling caused “stress and uncertainty” for its athletes, according to the New York Times. The United States also urged the IOC to postpone.
What to do if you were attending the 2020 Olympics
Tickets
There has not yet been an official announcement about whether all tickets purchased for the Summer Olympics will remain valid now that the event date has shifted to 2021. We also do not know whether refunds will be offered to those who cannot attend in 2021. Travelers based in the U.S. likely bought their tickets or hotel and ticket packages through a company named CoSport, and TPG has reached out to CoSport for comment on the ticketing process in light of the Olympics moving to 2021.
Flights
Each airline has different policies as it relates to coronavirus changes or cancellations. Many airlines have either stopped long-haul international flights, or significantly reduced them. Those cancellations and schedule changes, however, don’t necessarily extend to late July at this juncture, so you may want to be patient and see if more cancellations occur in the future. You can also follow the change and cancellation guidelines available from your airline.
Hotel
Major hotel chains have also put change and cancellation policies in place, though some are more customer-friendly than others. Similar to airline coronavirus policies, those policies don’t extend into the summer when the Games take place. We suggest monitoring your hotel or Airbnb’s dedicated coronavirus page for updates. If your hotel was secured as part of a hotel and ticket package, then you’ll need to sit tight and wait for guidance from your booking source, such as CoSport.
Bottom line
Planning a trip to the Olympics is a gold medal sport all by itself. It can take years to pull off, so my heart is with those who are now faced with tearing apart their summer trip to Tokyo and the Olympics.
The statement from the IOC said the Olympic flame will stay in Japan and the Games will keep the name Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020. Hopefully, that means you’ll still have the opportunity to attend the Games — just a bit later than anticipated.
Additional reporting by Victoria M. Walker
Featured image by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
