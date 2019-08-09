This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Welcome to TPG‘s hub for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Bookmark this page as it will be updated with information related to Tokyo 2020 as the games approach.
The Summer Olympic Games only come around once every four years, and that time is coming up soon — this time in Tokyo, Japan. On July 24, 2020, the Olympic flame will light up the night ushering in two weeks of traditional Olympic favorites such as gymnastics, swimming, diving, volleyball, and track and field, as well as newer competitions like surfing, skateboarding and sport climbing.
The Summer Olympics draws hundreds of thousands of spectators, competitors and support staff to one city, which means that everything from flights to hotels to tickets can be hard to find (and afford). While Rio was not an ideal Olympics host city for the last Summer Games in some ways, Tokyo should make for a much better spot to cheer on your country. Japan is even building a temporary terminal at Narita Airport to deal with the influx of visitors.
Booking a trip to the Olympics isn’t easy. Rooms are often blocked off well in advance, the demand for flights can be high and the process to buy tickets is … a process. But seeing the Olympics in person is a memorable and achievable goal. TPG is here to help get you there — hopefully by using (or earning) a few points along the way.
Summer 2020 may still feel far away, but the time to start booking hotels and flights to Tokyo is now.
In This Post
Purchasing 2020 Olympic Tickets
If you want to attend the 2020 Olympics, the time for official ticket requests for US residents has passed (it was May 31). Each country manages ticket requests differently, but for the United States, the authorized ticket dealer is CoSport. Individual tickets appear to be sold out at the moment, but keep an eye on the CoSport site to see if anything changes. To give a flavor, tickets to the gymnastics finals (when they were available) ranged from around $100 – $700 per ticket, depending on the seating choice.
There are package offers still available that include event tickets, but prepare for sticker shock.
Related: The Best Credit Cards for Entertainment Spending
Booking Hotel Rooms in Tokyo
Most points-friendly hotels open their booking schedule 11–13 months in advance. With an opening ceremony set July 24, that means we have officially entered the time frame when some points hotels accept bookings. Tokyo has many points-friendly hotels to choose from, but that doesn’t mean you will be able to book them for the Olympics. Not only is demand high, but many hotels will be completely blocked out by the Olympic Committee for sale as part of ticket packages or for use by those directly involved with the games.
That said, you might get lucky, so keep checking back. I planned a successful miles and points-fueled trip to the 2012 Olympics in London just a couple of weeks before the event by jumping on last-minute availability. On the flip side, I secured points accommodations over a year in advance to the 2014 Sochi Games and then had those reservations canceled when the hotel had to turn over its rooms to the Olympic Committee.
Thus far, Hyatt and Hilton have extended booking calendars into the Games. However, beginning around July 23, rooms are currently blocked out on points or cash at most properties. You can book rooms at some Tokyo Hyatt properties using points up until July 23, in case you want to tack on a few days of fun before the games officially begin.
There are a couple of Marriott properties, such as the Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel, with award availability up until the day of the Opening Ceremonies (as far out as the calendar goes). The IHG booking calendar is not quite extended into the games, but there are award rooms available in Yokohama in the days leading up to the Games.
- Hyatt: Schedule opens 13 months in advance (open now).
- Hilton: Schedule opens around 12 months in advance (open now).
- Marriott: Schedule opens a little under 12 months in advance (open until the Opening Ceremonies).
- Radisson: Booking window varies. Cash rates for July 2020 available now at the Narita Radisson near Narita Airport.
- IHG: Schedule opens a little under 12 months in advance
Related: Best Hotel Credit Cards
You don’t want to set your heart on a particular hotel since it may not be available during the Olympics, but here are some good points-friendly hotel options in Tokyo and their per-night award rates. Additionally, here’s a guide on the best points hotels to book for attending the Olympics in 2020.
- Hyatt Centric Ginza Tokyo: 25,000 Hyatt
- Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills: 30,000 Hyatt points
- Grand Hyatt Tokyo, Roppongi: 25,000 Hyatt points
- Park Hyatt Tokyo (of Lost in Translation fame): 30,000 Hyatt points
- Hyatt Regency Shinjuku: 12,000 Hyatt points (or a Cat 1 – 4 award from the The World Of Hyatt Credit Card)
- Conrad Tokyo: 95,000 Hilton points
- The Strings by InterContinental in Shinagawa: 55,000 IHG points
- Westin Tokyo: 50,000 Marriott points
- The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo: 85,000 Marriott points
- InterContinental ANA Tokyo and InterContinental Tokyo Bay: 55,000 IHG points
Booking Flights to Tokyo
Tokyo has two main airports: Tokyo-Narita (NRT) and Tokyo-Haneda (HND). While we don’t recommend being too picky about exactly where you land in Tokyo for the Olympics, Narita (NRT) is the larger airport, located farther from the city center. While Haneda now has more long-haul flights than in the past, it also accepts many shorter flights and is located closer to the city (making it a good choice to land in the middle of the action).
While flight availability may be tighter than normal on many dates around the Games, here are the best ways to use miles to travel to Japan as well as the ways to fly to Asia in business class.
International airlines generally open their booking calendars about 11 months in advance, which means flights are becoming available now through late-August 2019 for July 2020 travel. However, the exact available booking dates will vary by airline, so here are some specifics:
- All Nippon Airways Mileage Club: 355 days
- Air Canada Aeroplan: 355 days
- American: 331 days
- British Airways Executive Club: 354 days
- Cathay Pacific: 360 days
- Delta: 331 days
- Japan Airlines: 360 days
- Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer: 355 days
- United: 337 days
Currently, you can only book that far in advance with a few programs, but if you have British Airways Avios (or Chase Ultimate Rewards or American Express Membership Rewards points that transfer to Avios on a 1:1 basis), you have some bookable options right now for the outbound segment of your Summer Olympics trip to Tokyo.
Here’s a sampling of what we found:
Flights from JFK to NRT on British Airways Partners
Award flights from New York’s JFK to NRT in economy, premium economy and business class can be found on Japan Airlines, Iberia and Finnair the week leading up to the Opening Ceremony. The best option may be the nonstop awards on Japan Airlines from New York. Business class costs 108,250 British Airways Avios plus $160.90 per person. That same flight in premium economy earlier in the week is 72,250 Avios plus $160.90 per person.
If you want to go for gold, first class is available from 144,250 Avios and $160.90 one-way. Factor in the current 40% transfer bonus from Amex Membership Rewards and these are actually great deal worth jumping on.
Flights from ORD to HND and NRT on British Airways and Partners
Heading out of Chicago’s ORD on a British Airways flight to London and connecting to HND via Japan Airlines in business class is available for 152,750 Avios plus $789.63 per ticket. (Not a terrific deal with such a high cash portion.)
There’s also availability on Iberia to Narita.
Book Japan Airlines Flights With Cathay Pacific Asia Miles
We also found Japan Airlines business class availability (75,000 miles per person one-way, excluding taxes, fees and surcharges) on flights from JFK to NRT and back using Cathay Pacific Asia Miles. (You can transfer Amex Membership Rewards points to Asia Miles at a 1:1 basis.)
This is not an exhaustive list of available flights, but the take-away here is that you should start monitoring your favorite airline redemption programs now for availability to and from Tokyo for the 2020 Summer Olympics. By the end of August, most airlines will have opened those dates for possible award flights.
Related: Best Airline Credit Cards
Note that airline awards are not all loaded the day the schedule opens and award availability is dynamic, so turn to a service such as ExpertFlyer to track award availability for you if you can’t find what you want on the first pass.
Things to Do at the Olympics
You can now apply to carry the Olympic torch — application deadlines vary from June 24 – Aug. 31, 2019.
Explore Beyond Tokyo
If you are going all the way to Japan for the 2020 Olympics, you might as well explore some of the country beyond Tokyo and the games. Here are some ideas (and we’ll add more as the games get closer):
- Tips for Train Travel in Japan
- 10 Days Exploring Japan
- Make Sure You Have Necessary Immunizations When Visiting Japan
- Save on a Disney Vacation By Grabbing Your Passport
- How to Travel Japan With Miles and Points
- Stay Near Tokyo Disneyland at the Sheraton Grande Bay
Featured image by Duane Walker/Getty Images
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.