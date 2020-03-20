Airline coronavirus change and cancellation policies: A complete list
On March 19, the U.S. State Department formally issued an unprecedented global Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory for U.S. travelers going abroad.
Airlines have already been curtailing flights for some days now, with major carriers and regional operators alike slashing routes as passenger numbers dwindle. In fact, some airlines have suspended operations altogether during this difficult time.
Whether you had an international trip in the books or just a domestic jaunt ahead, here’s what you’ll need to know about canceling or postponing your travels.
Airline Change/Cancellation Policies
Air Canada
The Canadian flag carrier offers an interactive FAQ guide for travelers looking to change or cancel travel. Customers who purchased Air Canada flights through an online travel agency such as Expedia must reach out directly to the travel agency for assistance.
For changes or cancellations on cash flights:
If you booked before March 4, 2020, and your travel is scheduled before April 30, you can cancel your booking without a fee, and get a credit towards future travel that is booked and takes place before Dec. 31, 2020.
If you booked after March 4, 2020, you can cancel your booking up to two hours before scheduled departure without a fee. You’ll receive a credit towards travel that is booked and takes place before Dec. 31, 2020.
For changes or cancellations to award flights:
You can cancel any upcoming award trip without penalty via aeroplan.com through March 31 for a full refund of your Aeroplan miles, plus any associated taxes and fees. Check here for more details.
Air France
Air France is cutting its routes by up to 90% over the coming weeks. If you need to change or cancel your upcoming travel, here’s what you’ll need to know.
If you have an Air France ticket issued on or before March 31 for a travel date between March 3 and May 31, 2020, you can postpone your trip at no extra cost to a later flight to the same destination until May 31, 2020.
French and European citizens and residents have access to special repatriation fares. If you have an existing reservation with Air France, you can change your flight to an earlier return date directly through the website. Alternatively, you can purchase a new ticket at a special fare, then cancel your original flight and obtain a non-refundable travel voucher valid for one year on all Air France, KLM, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic flights.
Air New Zealand
Air New Zealand is offering equivalent fare credit for all travel that commences between March 20 and April 14. The credit will be for the full value of the unused ticket for each (and all) named passenger(s), and valid for 12 months from date of issue of the credit. Travelers can manage their own reservations here.
Moving forward, unaccompanied minors can no longer travel without an adult through June 30, unless they are on a return leg home on an itinerary that has already begun.
Additional airline information on COVID-19 updates can be found here.
Due to high call volumes, please only reach out to Air New Zealand customer service for travel scheduled within the next 48 hours.
Alaska Airlines
- If you booked through an online travel agency such as Expedia or Travelocity, etc., please contact them for assistance.
- If you’d like to cancel your reservation, visit alaskaair.com, the mobile site or the Alaska Airlines app. To change a reservation, you’ll have to use the full desktop site.
- Alaska’s current change/cancel fee waiver automatically applies for qualified reservations.
- Saver fares cannot be changed, only canceled. But Alaska will issue a credit for the value of your ticket to use toward a future flight.
- There will be no change or cancellation fees for tickets purchased on/before Feb. 26, 2020 for travel through April 30, 2020, or on new tickets purchased between Feb. 27 and March 31, 2020. More details can be found here.
- Read the full FAQ here.
American Airlines
American has cut 75% of its international routes and will cut 30% of its domestic routes in April.
Due to high call volumes, please only reach out to American customer service for travel scheduled within the next 72 hours. If you’re not traveling (or supposed to travel) in the next 72 hours, there’s no need to call AA right now. You can cancel your trip online and call later when you’re ready to rebook.
If you’re scheduled to travel before March 31, 2020, but can’t get through to Reservations, AA will honor all changes and the value of your ticket if you don’t take your flight as planned. Just call when you’re ready to rebook. Waivers are based on destination and dates of purchase and apply to the following travelers:
- If you bought your ticket before March 1, 2020, for travel through April 30, 2020, you can rebook without change fees.
- If you booked your trip March 1 – March 31, 2020, for travel through January 30, 2021, you can also change your reservation at a later date without change fees.
The full list of change fees, waivers and travel alerts can be found here.
British Airways
Due to high call volumes, please do not reach out to British Airways customer service unless your flight departs in less than 72 hours.
Travelers can change a flight destination, date of travel, or both without being charged a change fee on all new bookings made between March 3 to May 31, 2020, as well as on any existing bookings that departing on or before May 31, 2020. Customers should be careful not to amend their bookings themselves; instead, they should fill out the online voucher form. BA representatives will cancel the booking at no charge and email the customer with a voucher for the value of your booking.
Travelers will not receive a confirmation message until the voucher is sent, which can take up to seven days. The voucher can be used as payment for a future booking to any destination, on any chosen dates. If the new booking is more expensive, you will need to pay the difference. If it is less than your original booking, you will receive a voucher for the difference, which you can put towards another travel booking. Your voucher will be valid for travel within 12 months from your original departure date.
Additional details and the online voucher form can be found here.
Cathay Pacific
Cathay Pacific is offering refunds for travel to any destination that was booked before March 17, for travel between March 17 and May 31, 2020. You can manage your own booking here.
Flights purchased through a third party must be resolved through the travel agency.
Delta Air Lines
If you purchased a ticket in March, you can adjust your travel as many times as you’d like, without a change fee, for an entire year from the date you purchased it.
- You can cancel your ticket and the value of the ticket will become an eCredit for future use. If you’re uncertain of future travel plans, Delta recommends canceling and rebooking once your new travel plans are confirmed.
- Even if you’re not able to reach Delta before your departure and don’t take your flight, all changes will be processed, and your ticket number automatically becomes an unused eCredit within 24 hours. Find more information here for rebooking with an eCredit.
- Delta is extending any ticket for travel in March or April that is set to expire before June 30, 2020, to permit travel until December 31, 2020. You can rebook and fly with these tickets until the end of 2020
Due to high call volumes, please do not reach out to Delta customer service unless your flight departs in less than 72 hours. Instead, you can manage your own reservation changes online.
Frontier Airlines
Frontier is offering changes and cancellations with no change fee for travel booked through May 31.
- Between March 10 and April 30, 2020, customers may make a one-time change to their itinerary without a change/cancel fee.
- Between May 1 and May 31, 2020, customers may make a one-time change to their itinerary without a change/cancel fee through March 31 only. Standard change fees will apply for tickets from changed April 1 onwards.
For tickets issued March 10 through March 31, 2020, customers may make a one-time change to their itinerary without a change/cancel fee.
Due to high call volumes, please avoid calling Frontier customer service unless your travel will take place within 24 hours.
Additional details can be found here.
Hawaiian Airlines
If you’re booking a new reservation during the month of March, the airline offers flexible booking options with a travel waiver that allows you to change your travel to a future date without incurring change fees.
For domestic travel:
- Change your flight to new travel dates that begin by Dec. 31, 2020 to have change fees and fare difference waived
- Change your flight to new travel dates that begin after Dec. 31, 2020 to have the change fee waived, but pay the fare difference (if any)
- Cancel your ticket and the unused value of the ticket may be applied toward the purchase of a new ticket for a period of up to one year from the original ticket purchase date.
For international travel:
How to rebook your flight:
- Cancel your ticket online: By canceling your ticket, the unused value of the ticket may be applied toward the purchase of a new ticket for a period of up to one year from the original ticket purchase date. Right now, the airline encourages rebooking at a later time. Follow the steps below to cancel your ticket:
- Make your cancellation request through this form.
- From the Topic dropdown menu, select “COVID-19” and from the Subtopic dropdown menu, select “Cancel my reservation”
- NOTE: This feature requires your six-letter confirmation code and rebooking assistance is not available through this form.
- Rebook your flight (travel is within 72 hours): If your flight is within 72 hours and you need to rebook, contact the airline here. To expedite the process, please be ready with your six-letter confirmation code and desired changes.
- Rebook your flight (travel is outside 72 hours): If your flight is outside 72 hours, we’d like to request that you call us back at a later time so that Hawaiian can assist guests with the most immediate travel needs.
- Changes to bookings purchased through a travel agency: Please contact the travel agency or online travel website you made your purchase through to request changes. Please be assured that all of the airline’s travel agency partners can apply all waivers we have available.
Due to high call volumes, please do not call customer service unless your trip takes place within 72 hours.
JetBlue
All travelers with itineraries between March 10 and April 30 are allowed to reschedule or cancel without financial penalty. Customers may rebook their flights for travel through Oct. 24, 2020, online in the Manage Trips section of jetblue.com, or contact the airline prior to the departure time of their originally scheduled flight. Original travel must have been booked on or before March 10, 2020. Fare difference may apply. For cancellations, funds will be issued as a JetBlue Travel Bank Credit, valid for one year from date of issuance.
Lufthansa
Lufthansa Group airlines Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Air Dolomiti are offering extensive, flexible waiver policies.
If you hold an existing reservation and would like to rebook to a new departure date:
If your ticket was issued before or on March 5 with a travel date up to April 30, 2020, your ticket can be rebooked for any date through December 31, 2020, and all rebooking fees will be waived. If you purchased a Light Fare, please contact our Service Center.
If you hold an existing reservation and do not have a new departure date:
A ticket issued before or on March 12 with a travel date up to April 30, 2020 can be canceled without penalty without having to be rebooked immediately. You have until June 1, 2020, to decide the dates of your new trip, and must be completed by December 31, 2020.
To choose this option, please get in touch with Lufthansa’s Service Center.
If you do not have a reservation yet but want flexible travel options:
Book a new ticket any time before March 31, 2020, and the airlines of the Lufthansa Group will waive the rebooking fees for all newly booked flights worldwide and offer a one-time rebooking, regardless of condition of the original booking fare purchased. You can rebook to a new travel date until December 31, 2020, without rebooking fees.
As of March 19, the airline will:
- Extend the free rebooking period and offer a discount of 50 euros for every rebooking
- Lufthansa group employees with medical training have been released from work to volunteer in medical facilities
- Lufthansa group airlines will operate approximately 140 rescue flights carrying more than 20,000 passengers
Due to high call volumes, please only reach out directly to customer service for travel within the next three days.
Qantas
Travel booked through third-party agencies (OTAs) must be negotiated with the agency.
If your flight has been canceled: Wait to hear from Qantas before changing your booking. The airline will contact anyone whose flight has been impacted over the next week to discuss options.
If your flight has not been canceled: Customers with existing bookings on any remaining international or Australian domestic flight until May 31 can cancel their flight and retain the value of their booking as a flight credit. Cancellations must be processed by March 31, 2020. This policy applies to all Qantas Group subsidiaries including Jetstar and all partner airlines.
Your flight credit must be redeemed by Sept. 30, 2020, or within 12 months of the date that the original ticket was issued, whichever date is later. The change fee will be waived. Flight credits can be used for travel on any domestic or international flights, for any travel dates available at the time of redemption. Qantas will waive the change fee when customers are ready to rebook; however, the customer will need to cover any fare increase in their new booking. If you have already made use of this offer to convert your booking to a credit that expires before 30 September 2020, it will be extended to match the above conditions.
Further guidance can be found here.
Due to high call volumes, please do not call Qantas for travel booked outside of the next 48 hours.
Singapore Airlines
Singapore Airlines is waiving all rebooking fees for tickets issued on or before March 15, 2020, for travel up to May 31, 2020. Customers can cancel their existing flight itineraries, retain the value of their tickets and rebook their travel at a later date. The new flight itinerary must be completed by March 31, 2021. This new policy applies to all bookings for travel up to 31 May 2020.
All rebooking fees will be waived, although a fare difference may apply for the new itinerary. The airline will continue to review its waiver policy and retains the flexibility to extend the cut-off date of May 31, 2020 as it assesses the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on global air travel in the coming weeks.
Change fees will be waived for all new Singapore Airlines and SilkAir tickets issued from now through March 31, 2020.
The airline will waive no-show fees for travel between March 16-31, 2020. If you have decided not to travel but cannot reach Singapore Airlines customer service before your travel date, your no-show fee will be waived when you rebook or change your ticket to open-dated. (To change your ticket to open-dated, use this online form.)
Due to high call volumes, please do not reach out directly unless your travel takes place within 72 hours. Flights booked through a third party agency must be resolved directly with the OTA.
Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines is known for its travel flexibility. Customers affected by coronavirus cancellations can either rebook their travel, or choose to use their funds as credit toward future travel.
Expiring flight credit
Customers with travel funds expiring between March 1 and May 31, 2020 will have the expiration date extended for more than a full year, to June 30, 2021. Furthermore, all new travel funds created between March 1 and May 31, 2020, will also have an updated expiration date of June 30, 2021.
Canceled flights (international)
Southwest was forced to cancel routes to the Grand Cayman, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, and Costa Rica, and more international destinations may be impacted as well in days to come. Travelers who were booked on these flights can either reschedule or receive credit toward a future flight in the form of Southwest travel funds.
Canceled flights (domestic)
Customers can reschedule, accept future flight credit or request a cash refund, although the cash refund policy may be subject to change.
Spirit Airlines
Travelers affected by the coronavirus disruptions are eligible to receive a reservation credit for the full value of their reservation. This reservation credit can be used for up to six months to book any flight currently available, including beyond the six-month timeframe.
To change your reservation and claim your six-month reservation credit, please fill out the form here. Guests who need to cancel or make changes to a reservation due to other circumstances are advised to make modifications to their reservation online.
United Airlines
After multiple false starts, United is waiving all change fees on travel booked on or before March 2, 2020, for travel between March 1 and April 30, 2020.
For flight changes on tickets booked before March 2, 2020, new tickets must be reissued on/before Dec. 31, 2020, or 12 months from original ticket date, whichever is earlier. Rebooked travel must commence within 12 months from the original ticket issue date. Travel booked between March 3 and March 31, 2020, can be changed for free over the next 12 months.
Related: United cut more than 60% of its routes due to the coronavirus outbreak
Rescheduled trips can also be changed for free on all tickets issued on or before March 2 with original travel dates of March 9 through April 30. If you’re not sure when you want to travel, you can cancel your trip and rebook later with change fees waived.
Travelers scheduled to travel to Europe between March 10 and April 30, 2020 can change their plans without fees, regardless of when they purchased their tickets or where they are traveling.
Virgin Australia
Due to high call volumes, please only contact the airline directly if your travel takes place in the next 48 hours. If you are unable to get through to the airline’s guest contact center before your flight departs, you will still receive a travel credit, and the airline will waive the change and cancellation fees for you.
Change of date or destination
Guests can change their flight to a later date and/or to a different destination, without incurring a change fee. Guests will still be required to pay any fare difference or applicable taxes should the same booking class/fare not be available on the date they wish to rebook.
Request a cancellation
If your departure is not within 48 hours, and you no longer wish to travel, you may request a travel credit toward future travel with no cancelation fee. The travel credit is valid for 12 months from the date of issue, and can be used for any travel dates and destinations available in the Virgin Australia network at the time of rebooking.
Virgin Atlantic
Travelers whose trips have been canceled have the following options:
If you haven’t traveled yet, you can:
- Rebook your travel up to April 30, 2021, subject to availability, with no change fee and no difference in fare.
- Reroute your travel to, from or via another destination, up to April 30, 2021. Again, no change fees, but flights are subject to availability and any difference in the fare.
If you’ve already used part of your ticket:
Please fill out the away from home form.
If you’re unsure of your new travel dates, Virgin Atlantic will keep your ticket open until you’re ready to rebook. You’ll just need to make sure you rebook and travel by April 30, 2021, for no fee. However, your new flights will be subject to availability and any fare difference. (Complete the keep ticket open form here)
Flights booked through Virgin Holidays, or through another website or travel agent must be resolved by the third party.
