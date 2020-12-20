Despite pleas from the CDC, millions of people are traveling for the holidays
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Christmas and New Year’s Eve are right around the corner, and though the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is urging Americans to avoid travel for the holidays, people are flocking to airports.
More than 2 million travelers have been screened at airport security checkpoints this weekend alone, according to TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein. It’s the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic that more than 1 million travelers have been screened for two consecutive days. These numbers are creeping toward the current pandemic-era record of 1.18 million people who were screened the Sunday after Thanksgiving.
Sure, it’s a far cry from the 42 million travelers the TSA expected to screen this time last year. But it’s still a disturbing upward trend at a time when COVID-19 cases are already surging across the country, and an even more contagious strain is triggering lockdowns and flight cancellations in Europe.
In October, TPG surveyed Americans about their holiday travel plans and found that people who expected to travel were twice as likely to drive than they were to fly (90% versus 42%). And AAA’s 2020 holiday travel predictions corroborate those findings, saying that as many as 81 million Americans will drive to holiday destinations this year. AAA is also anticipating 2.94 million travelers will fly between Dec. 23, 2020, and Jan. 3, 2021.
But if current TSA numbers hold, the number of travelers who fly during this very unusual holiday season could quickly surpass those forecasts.
Last year, the industry trade organization Airlines for American expected the busiest holiday travel days to be Dec. 20, Dec. 21, Dec. 26 and Dec. 27 — meaning the TSA could see even an even greater spike in the number of travelers passing through checkpoints between now and the end of the year.
Of course, there are other numbers travelers need to watch during the winter holidays this year. On Friday, the U.S. reported more than 249,000 new COVID-19 cases, setting another grim record.
Feature photo of crowds at Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA) on Dec. 18, 2020 by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.