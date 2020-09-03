Hawaiian Airlines becomes the latest US carrier to say ‘aloha’ to change fees
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Oh, do I miss Hawaii. The 50th state’s namesake airline just detailed plans to join its mainland counterparts, Alaska Airlines, American, Delta, United — and of course, Southwest — in permanently retiring change fees.
Unlike some policies, Hawaiian’s extends to all of the carrier’s destinations, including those overseas. Previously, for all voluntary changes, the carrier applied a $30 fee for interisland flights, $200 for mainland flights and up to $300 for international flights, in addition to a difference in fare.
As of today, customers will still be responsible for paying a fare difference for voluntary changes, but the change fee itself will no longer apply. Note that with this change, customers moving to a less expensive flight will not receive a refund or credit for the residual amount.
Sign up for TPG’s free new biweekly Aviation newsletter for more airline news!
Change fees are waived for all award tickets as well, though a redeposit fee of $30 for interisland and $150 for all other travel will apply for all canceled awards.
Related: Which US airlines are blocking middle seats and requiring masks?
Note that Main Cabin Basic — Hawaiian’s version of basic economy — will still have the same restrictions as before. Basic tickets purchased in 2020 are covered under the airline’s COVID-19 waivers, with date changes permitted for any flights booked this year.
After the current waiver expires, Main Cabin Basic tickets cannot be changed or refunded, unless canceled within 24 hours of booking and at least seven days before travel.
Featured photo by Zach Honig/The Points Guy.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.