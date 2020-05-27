7 of our favorite ‘secret’ swimming holes in the US
There’s no doubt that, for people who decide to travel this summer, there’s going to be a back-to-basics trend in the quest for fun. Road trips, RV rentals, national parks and the great outdoors are poised to be the destinations and trips of choice for many Americans who are ready to leave the confines of their homes over the next few months.
For those who want to cool down, but are looking for an alternative to major water parks and man-made lazy rivers, nature has some fun alternatives in the form of these seven Instagram-worthy natural swimming holes that locals love and visitors surely will, too.
The Blue Hole in Texas
Among the Cypress trees in Central Texas, you’ll find a 126-acre park that includes several acres of swimming in the shade and rope swings. You need to make advance reservations to swim in the so-called Blue Hole, and admission costs $10 for adults. Children get in for $6.
How to get there: Wimberley is 45 minutes southwest of Austin.
Stony Brook State Park in New York
In the Finger Lakes region of western New York, you’ll find multiple waterfalls and a stream-fed pool in Stony Brook State Park. There is one official swimming area that was created by damming off a part of the river. Admission is $7 per vehicle.
How to get there: Stony Brook is about an hour south of Rochester in Dansville, New York. From New York City, travelers can take advantage of regular Amtrak service to Rochester.
Rattlesnake Pool in Maine
A short hike is required to reach Rattlesnake Pool, and the effort makes it that much sweeter of a find. The water is clear, cold and a vibrant shade of green, though it can get crowded in the summer. Located on the site of a former airport, AvGeeks will thrill at walking along the old landing strip to reach the path. Pro tip: Nearby trails, such as those to the summit of Blueberry Mountain, are surrounded by wild blueberries during the late summer months.
How to get there: Rattlesnake Pool is near Fryeburg, Maine, though it’s right across the border from New Hampshire, making North Conway the more popular nearby town for travelers.
Hamilton Pool in Texas
The Hamilton Pool Reserve, located outside Austin, is home to a 50-foot waterfall that empties into a box canyon. While hiking is always a fun time in the hill country, swimming in Hamilton Pool does depend on bacteria levels. The pool has not yet reopened for the season, but when it does, you need to make reservations online, in advance, before you can jump into the cool, refreshing waters.
How to get there: Hamilton Pool is located in Dripping Springs, about 40 minutes west of Austin.
Havasu Falls in Arizona
OK, it’s hardly fair to include Havasu Falls because it’s so amazing — and also amazingly difficult to reach. (To say nothing of the fact that it’s not an especially well-kept secret.) This roughly 100-foot waterfall spills over red rock cliffs into an impossibly turquoise blue pool below and is located on Havasupai tribe land. So, you can’t just show up and take a dip. Travelers must embark on a 10-mile strenuous hike in the desert heat to reach the swimming hole, and getting a reservation to make the hike and camp is tough. Bookings for the entire year can be snapped up in 30 minutes since only a few hundred permits are issued per day. Also, note that this area has not yet reopened after the coronavirus shutdown.
How to get there: The Havasupai Reservation is in the southwest corner of the Grand Canyon National Park, with the nearest community being Peach Springs, about 64 miles away.
Emerald Pool in New Hampshire
Similar to Rattlesnake Pool in size and hue, this is one of the most popular swimming holes among those in the know in New Hampshire when the mercury rises on unusually hot summer days. Expect an easy, flat 15- to 30-minute hike to reach Emerald Pool, and definitely visit midweek if your schedule allows.
How to get there: Emerald Pool is part of the White Mountains National Forest, and See Swim has great step-by-step instructions to help you find this secret spot.
Sliding Rock in North Carolina
If you want a ride on a 60-foot natural waterslide down a boulder, head to North Carolina within the Pisgah National Forest. You’ll climb up the stairs and take a fun ride down before splashing into the 7-foot pool at the bottom. Just be prepared for the splash into the 50- or 60-degree water. Pro tip: You definitely want to pack river shoes and water shorts for this one! Entry costs $3.
How to get there: Sliding Rock in Brevard, North Carolina is less than an hour’s drive from the cool, funky town of Asheville.
