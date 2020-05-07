National parks around the country are slowly beginning to open: Here’s everything you need to know
Following nearly two months of closures, lockdowns and relative solitude, destinations around the world are beginning to show signs of a slow reemergence. Among them? Our nation’s national and state parks.
In late March, many popular national parks closed to visitors to flatten the curve and slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, including Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Rocky Mountain National Park and Yosemite National Park.
Others closed visitor centers, museums and other buildings, but kept trails and other outdoor recreation areas open.
But for travelers who are within driving distance of a park, there’s good news: Parks are beginning to reopen in stages. “The National Park Service (NPS), is working service-wide with federal, state and local public health authorities … and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis,” said the agency in a statement last week.
Closed since March 24, the most popular national park in the country, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, is among those that will start to slowly welcome back visitors, with many roads and trails opening May 9.
“We recognize this closure has been extremely difficult for our local residents, as well as park visitors from across the country, who seek the park as a special place for healing, exercise, recreation and inspiration,” said park superintendent Cassius Cash in a statement. “We are approaching this phased reopening with that in mind, as we balance our responsibility to protect park resources and the health and safety of everyone.”
For at least two weeks, campgrounds, picnic pavilions, visitor centers and some roads will remain closed. Maintenance workers will be required to wear personal protective equipment and group sizes will be limited. Visitors may also notice new plexiglass barriers at visitor centers.
Beyond the mist-shrouded mountains crossing Tennessee and North Carolina, other major parks are taking steps toward reopening. Many, however, remain closed. Here’s what to expect at 13 of the country’s most popular national parks.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Great Smoky Mountains National Park will begin a phased reopening, starting with primary roads and trails, on May 9.
Bryce Canyon National Park
Utah’s Bryce Canyon National Park has already begun the reopening process. As of May 6, travelers can access the main park road and viewpoints to Rainbow Point, plus trails in the Bryce Amphitheater area. Restrooms at Sunset Point are also open. Campgrounds remain closed and no overnight stays are allowed. Park visitor centers; Mossy Cave parking and trail areas; and popular trails such as Under the Rim, Navajo Loop and Horse Trail are closed until further notice.
Zion National Park
Zion National Park, about 80 miles away from Bryce Canyon, closed in its entirety on April 3. According to ABC4 News, Zion will begin allowing “day-use recreational access” to “select areas” in the park. Canyonlands and Arches National Parks remain closed.
Denali National Park
In Alaska, visitors can once again drive on sections of Denali Park Road. Campgrounds and visitor centers remain closed.
Everglades National Park
In Florida, sections of Everglades National Park began to reopen on May 4. “I am pleased that we can be part of our community’s efforts to take incremental steps towards reopening,” said the park’s superintendent, Pedro Ramos, in a statement. “Our action to restore access to the park’s main road and Flamingo provides additional opportunities for people to spread out a little more while practicing social distancing.”
At this time, visitors can access the Main Park Road (with exceptions) from the Homestead entrance to Flamingo. The Flamingo Marina boat launch ramps; the Flamingo Marina store, restrooms and gas pumps; and the Flamingo fish-cleaning station and restrooms are all open. The Chekika day-use area and external restrooms at the Ernest F. Coe visitor center are also open.
Olympic National Park
On May 5, Olympic National Park released a statement saying it planned to begin opening some facilities in the Barnes Point area, on the northern edge of the park, in mid- to late-May. Specific dates have not been announced. Until then, all beaches, roads, facilities, restrooms and campgrounds remain closed.
Yellowstone National Park
Yellowstone National Park closed on March 24 and remains closed until further notice. Xanterra Travel Collection, the primary operator of most hotels and campgrounds in the park, is planning on restarting operations on June 15, according to NBC Montana.
Grand Teton National Park
Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming still has not announced an official opening date. Certain facilities in the park, however — including a gas station and a convenience store — have announced hopeful opening dates on Memorial Day weekend, according to a local blog.
Rocky Mountain National Park
Rocky Mountain National Park closed on March 20. A spokesperson told The Aspen Times park staff are discussing plans and processes for reopening, but an exact date is not yet known.
Acadia National Park
All Acadia National Park visitors centers, visitors services, campgrounds, carriage roads, restrooms and major roads (the Park Loop Road and Ocean Drive) were closed on March 25. Island Explorer service for the park was postponed indefinitely on May 4. Unless you’re a Maine resident, a trip to Acadia this summer may be simply out of the question. Governor Janet Mills just extended through the summer an executive order requiring all out-of-state visitors to self-quarantine for 14 days. If you’re found in violation of the order, you’ll be faced with an up to $1,000 fine, or six months in jail, according to the Bangor Daily News.
Yosemite National Park
California’s Yosemite National Park remains closed until further notice.
Glacier National Park
Montana’s Glacier National Park has been closed since March 27. A reopening date has not yet been announced, though park officials are working on a plan for a phased reopening.
Grand Canyon National Park
On April 1, Grand Canyon National Park — including all trails, visitor facilities and roads, including Highway 64 — closed to the public indefinitely. The park remains closed at this time.
Featured photo of Yellowstone National Park by Ed Freeman/Getty Images.
