Is it safe to travel to Asia? Complete guide to traveling during the deadly coronavirus outbreak
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Editor’s note: This post is being continuously updated as new information becomes available. It was originally published on Jan. 21, 2020.
There are new developments in the fast-moving spread of a deadly Wuhan coronavirus.
The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that the more than 200 U.S. citizens evacuated from China would be quarantined for 14 days at a California airbase to prevent the spread of the infection. The quarantine is the first of its kind in 50 years, the Journal reported.
Late Thursday night, the U.S. State Department issued a warning for Americans not to travel to China, where the disease first broke out. It’s a Level 4 warning — the highest possible alert level.
The United States now has six confirmed cases, including the first report of human-to-human transmission in the country.
More than 200 people have died, with at least 9,800 infections reported. Italy and the U.K. reported their first cases. The coronavirus outbreak is now more widespread in mainland China than the SARS outbreak of 2003, which infected nearly 5,327 people, according to CNN.
Several countries are now barring visitors from China where the disease first broke out, including Mongolia, Singapore and Tibet.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the new coronavirus generally presents a low risk to U.S. citizens, but the agency is conducting screenings as a precaution. As of Jan. 27, the CDC confirmed that 73 patients in 26 states are being monitored for the virus. In total, 110 people have been screened, of which 32 have tested negative.
As the outbreak continues to spread, domestic airlines like United and American have begun canceling flights to China altogether.
We chatted with several experts about what travelers should know about the virus and how you can protect yourself. Here’s everything you need to know, including news on trip cancellation insurance:
In This Post
Will travel insurance cover me if I cancel my trip?
Given the warnings, travelers are understandably reconsidering upcoming trips — both to China and elsewhere in the region.
Airlines and cruise lines around the globe have started to cancel, redirect and reduce service to China. Several airlines and hotels are even offering full refunds to anyone with plans to travel to, through, or from China in the coming weeks.
January and February are always busy travel months in Asia, as hundreds of millions of people go home to see family or take a vacation during the Lunar New Year festival. Many travelers in the region are choosing to cut their trips short and return home.
A TPG reader reached out to let us know he’s currently traveling in Thailand with his family, and they had to reroute their trip to avoid traveling through China. He reached out to Chase to inquire about insurance coverage through his Chase Sapphire Reserve, and was informed the coronavirus is not a covered event that would trigger his trip interruption insurance.
So, what if a travel waiver does not cover your itinerary? (Basically, you can travel to your original destination, but would rather not.) Can you cancel your trip and rely on credit card protections or travel insurance to reimburse you for your nonrefundable expenses?
Possibly — but probably not. Let’s dig a little deeper.
Credit card travel protections
Trip cancellation and interruption protection is a benefit offered by several premium travel credit cards — including the Chase Sapphire Reserve — that provides reimbursement for nonrefundable, prepaid trip expenses when a trip must be canceled or altered due to a covered situation.
Covered situations, maximum coverage amounts and eligible expenses vary across the cards that offer this benefit, but covered situations typically include events like accidental bodily injury, loss of life or sickness; severe weather; terrorist action or hijacking; and jury duty or a court subpoena that cannot be postponed or waived.
Related: What to know about trip cancellation and interruption protection offered by select credit cards
Unfortunately, the outbreak of a virus is not listed as a covered reason. Even if your flight has been canceled due to the outbreak and you have no way of traveling to your original destination, you will not be reimbursed for any nonrefundable expenses like hotel bookings.
The closest potential covered situation would be a quarantine imposed by a physician or governmental authority due to health reasons. Still, we’ve confirmed with Chase’s Card Benefit Services that this would only apply if you’re actually infected with the virus — you can’t be put in quarantine simply out of precaution.
Related: What proof is needed for Chase’s trip insurance?
Independent travel insurance
You may be in luck if you’re looking to cancel your trip and purchased independent travel insurance. While most bare-bones plans come with similar eligibility restrictions for trip cancellation coverage as the credit cards, there are pricier “cancel for any reason” and “cancel for work reasons” plans that offer a lot more flexibility.
Travel insurance can technically be purchased up until the day before departure, but many optional coverages, such as “cancel for any reason,” often must be purchased within a set number of days after making your initial trip payment. Prices vary by package, but premium vacation plans that cover just about any conceivable issue often cost more than 12% of your total trip expenses.
Related: How my $200 travel insurance plan gave me almost $1,300 to spend in Italy
While credit card trip cancellation and interruption protection have proven to be extremely valuable in certain situations, it, unfortunately, won’t be much help in reimbursing trips canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak. However, you may be able to protect yourself by purchasing independent travel insurance. If all else fails and you believe the virus poses a real threat to you and your travel plans, we don’t recommend letting a change or cancellation fee stop you from following your gut.
What if you have travel booked to or from China?
If you have travel booked to or from China, you should reach out to your insurance provider and check your coverage eligibility. Some providers might cover you if the airline cancels your flight, but not if you choose to change plans voluntarily — there’s a lot of variation here.
It’s also worth repeating that, when dealing with a severe virus like this, safety comes first and money should be a secondary concern. Travel insurance is a nice benefit if it can help you recoup the cost of your trip, but your safety and wellbeing is much more important. If you have a flight, trip or tour that’s canceled and your travel insurance won’t cover you, you can try seeking a refund directly with the airline or tour provider. If that fails, initiate a chargeback with your credit card company, as you paid for a service that was never provided.
If you’re traveling somewhere else in the region but flying through China, make sure to keep an eye out for airline waivers. Many airlines have waived change or cancellation fees, giving you the ability to cancel, get your money back and book an alternate itinerary. Note that these waivers only apply to the change fee, and you may be responsible for any difference in the fare.
How is the coronavirus like SARS?
The coronavirus outbreak sparks memories of the SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) crisis of 2003; this strain and the SARS virus are in the same family of coronaviruses. Nearly 800 people across Asia died because of SARS between 2002 and 2003. Officials were slow to identify and report SARS, which was one of the reasons it was so deadly.
So, how is the coronavirus like SARS?
“Both SARS and the 2019 novel coronavirus are types of coronaviruses and are thought to have emerged in humans from a transmission event from an animal carrying the virus,” Dr. Theresa Madaline, hospital epidemiologist and assistant professor of infectious diseases at Montefiore Health System and Albert Einstein College of Medicine, told TPG. “Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses and several known types cause mild respiratory symptoms like the common cold. However, similar to SARS and MERS, the 2019 novel coronavirus can cause more severe lower respiratory disease.” (MERS — Middle East Respiratory Syndrome — broke out in South Korea in 2015.)
“But it is not clear if … the full spectrum of symptoms, mortality or complications are comparable to SARS at this time,” she added.
Who is at risk?
Since the virus is new, it’s not clear who should worry the most about catching it. But in the fatal cases so far, the majority were older adults and those with underlying health conditions.
“Everything is very preliminary and information is changing very quickly,” said Dr. Julie Fischer, a research associate professor in the department of microbiology and immunology at Georgetown University. “What we do know is that the severe cases and the fatalities were with people who had underlying health conditions, particularly older people who have underlying health conditions.”
She added, “I think that’s the other thing we also learned from SARS — that older people who have chronic diseases like heart disease or respiratory disease or diabetes are probably at a higher risk … They should have a higher level of concern and be more prepared to seek medical care if they find themselves developing severe symptoms.”
But she advises that everyone should take precautions when traveling, no matter their age or overall health.
How quickly could it spread?
A sick passenger who is not yet showing symptoms could board a plane and be in the U.S. within the likely incubation period for the virus. That could raise the possibility of even more cases being identified in the U.S. However, there are still questions about how transmissible this virus is from one human to the next.
“If the virus … follows the same pattern as SARS, we could see a rapid uptick in the number of infected health workers and exposures by ‘super-spreaders’ who have the potential to infect large numbers of people in the absence of prevention measures,” said Dr. Fischer.
“People who’ve been exposed to this novel coronavirus may not know of their exposure or yet have symptoms … What we’re hoping for right now is that the screening measures will help identify them and make sure that they’re sent for appropriate care,” she added.
Screening measures are already in place at major hubs throughout the U.S. Before travel to and from Wuhan was shut down, passengers traveling from the city to the U.S. were being redirected to one of the five airports conducting screenings. That means a person flying from Wuhan who caught a connecting flight in Shanghai that would have landed in Boston (BOS) would have been rerouted to New York-JFK for screening, CDC officials said.
China has shared the sequence of 2019-nCoV, which will aid the development of diagnostic tests and interventions to help experts predict how the virus is likely to behave.
How to stay safe while traveling
Coronaviruses are a group of respiratory-based viruses transmitted through coughs and sneezes by infected patients and by touching contaminated objects.
Preventive measures that travelers can take include sanitizing the airplane seat and the surrounding area with disinfecting wipes, Naomi Campbell-style. Carry and use alcohol-based hand sanitizer and wash your hands frequently.
“You get sick when viruses on those surfaces are introduced to your nose and mouth,” Dr. Fischer said. “So limit that risk by being really conscientious about handwashing.”
(Photo by Steve Parsons/PA Images/Getty Images)Also, although it won’t protect against this particular coronavirus, get your flu shot, said Dr. Jesse Goodman, a professor of medicine and director of the Center on Medical Product Access, Safety and Stewardship. “It’s not too late to reduce your risk of flu, which causes similar symptoms and could be confused with coronavirus,” she explained.
Do face masks work to protect against coronavirus?
Wearing a face mask is no guarantee against the transmission of the virus. You might think it’s a good idea, given that the virus can be transmitted through coughs and sneezes and many photos from China show people taking this preventive measure. Many others who are traveling in a closed environment, such as an airplane, also take this precaution.
“Most of the evidence with the use of surgical masks is that it’s helpful for people who already have respiratory symptoms, not to infect others,” said Dr. Fischer. “But they’re not so effective at protecting people who are healthy from those who are sick. It might be better to convince people who have respiratory symptoms to wear masks so that they are not sneezing and coughing out in the open.”
Related: Myth-busting: Will a face mask keep you safe from viruses on a plane?
Dr. Wai Haung Yu, Ph.D., a research scientist, expert in the field, and a frequent flyer seconded what Dr. Fischer said, adding, “It’s not guaranteed to protect you against any virus, especially if you don’t ensure it fits properly.” The coronavirus particles are smaller than those filtered by most of these masks. Coronavirus particles measure 0.1 micron, as opposed to the 0.3 micron blocked by most masks.
There is no CDC recommendation regarding the routine use of masks.
Should you wear gloves to protect against coronavirus?
If masks are helpful for those who are sick, do gloves make a difference for travelers?
“Gloves are useful in that they remind people not to touch their own noses and mouth,” said Dr. Fischer. “Because when you’re wearing gloves, you become hyperconscious of that. But the best protection for individuals is to be very careful about handwashing.”
How to protect yourself against coronavirus in a hotel
There are warnings from the SARS outbreak that are not necessarily comforting when it comes to the spread of the virus in hotels.
According to Dr. Fischer, the initial spread of SARS internationally in 2003 happened when a clinician who had been infected traveled to Hong Kong for an event and transmitted his infection to other hotel guests. Most of those guests were international travelers and boarded planes and flew home to their respective countries while incubating the virus.
So what can you do?
“Again, for routine travel, handwashing is the most effective way to prevent illness,” said Dr. Fischer. “And you can take other general precautions like avoiding large crowds and close spaces.”
What to do if you’re traveling and feel sick
Common symptoms of the novel coronavirus include fever, dry cough, mild breathing difficulties, stomach issues, diarrhea and general body aches. If you experience these symptoms while traveling, take these measures:
First, take action to prevent transmitting to others around you. As Dr. Fischer advises, wear a mask, avoid large crowds and situations where you might come in contact with a lot of people and surfaces.
“Also, if you have traveled to affected areas and become sick, or have had contact with someone who has [been] or is under investigation for coronavirus, let your healthcare provider know,” said Dr. Goodman. “Many clinics prefer that, if possible, you call ahead if you have a respiratory illness so they can take steps to avoid the spread of infection in healthcare facilities.”
What coronavirus means for travel and tourism
The SARS outbreak had a huge impact on the Chinese economy, leading to a 45% drop in the growth of domestic tourism and a 64% decrease in revenue from domestic tourism, according to Rory Green, an economist who specializes in China and South Korea.
Related: Airlines and hotels offering full refunds in response to coronavirus outbreak
If you had plans to travel within China, you should be eligible for a full refund on the following airlines: Air China, Capital Airlines, Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon, Chengdu Airlines, China Airlines and Mandarin Airlines, China Eastern, China Southern, China United Airlines, Juneyao Airlines, Lucky Air, Hainan Airlines, OK Air, Scoot, Shandong Airlines, Shenzhen Airlines, Spring Airlines, Suparna Airlines, Tianjin Airlines, West Air, Urumqi Air and Xiamen Air.
All three major domestic airlines — American, Delta and United— have now issued travel waivers for travel to, through and from various cities in China, including Beijing (PEK), Chengdu (CTU) and Shanghai (PVG).
Disney says it will refund admission fees, hotel bookings and other prepurchased tickets for visitors, but would not say when it plans to reopen the park in Shanghai.
Even major hotel brands are offering free cancellations. Hilton issued a statement announcing it would offer free cancellations on all bookings at Hilton properties in Wuhan. Additionally, all residents of Wuhan are eligible to cancel any bookings they had worldwide. In both cases, guests are eligible for a full refund on stays on or before Feb. 2.
And Accor has extended free cancellations to guests who are booked to stay at any property within Greater China on or before Feb. 2.
Holland America and Seabourn Cruise Line joined the growing list of cruise companies altering itineraries in Asia as fears grow about the spread of the coronavirus. Last weekend, nearly half a dozen cruise lines, including Royal Caribbean and MSC Cruises, began canceling voyages out of mainland China.
Bottom line
With memories of SARS and its deadly impact, countries around the world have acted quickly to control the coronavirus outbreak by implementing screening for signs of the virus at airports and restricting travel. According to experts, the best thing that you can do is watch the CDC recommendations before canceling an existing trip. The agency is closely monitoring the outbreak and updating its website and announcements often. China is taking measures to reduce travel to at-risk areas.
For more on the coronavirus outbreak, see:
- Coronavirus cases in China now outnumber SARS cases in 2003 — what does this mean for travelers?
- Myth-busting: Will a face mask keep you safe from viruses on a plane?
- More airlines suspend China flights as coronavirus hits demand
- New cruises rerouted as coronavirus situation escalates
Additional reporting by Katherine Fan, Clint Henderson, Liz Hund, Gene Sloan, Benji Stawski, Ethan Steinberg and Victoria M. Walker
Featured photo by Thanit Weerawan/Getty Images.
- Earn up to 70,000 bonus miles. Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 10,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- New! Get ready for your next trip - spend $10,000 in purchases on your card in a calendar year and receive a $100 Delta Flight Credit to get you there sooner.
- Earn 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at restaurants worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Receive a 20% savings in the form of a statement credit after you use your Card on eligible Delta in-flight purchases of food, beverages, and audio headsets.
- Enjoy a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.