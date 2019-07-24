This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Well, ladies and gentlemen. We found it: The most extra thing you’ll see on an airplane. If you thought you were going the extra mile by spraying your tray table with hand sanitizer before meal service, just wait until you watch this outrageous preflight cleaning ritual.
Enter supermodel Naomi Campbell, and her glorious travel routine. No, we’re not talking about grabbing a giant water bottle and a granola bar from Hudson News — this is some next-level, germs-be-gone wizardry. Join us on this journey, won’t you?
In a recent vlog episode, Campbell tells viewers how much she loves to travel, and that she was “born traveling,” according to her mother. She then continues to gush about how much she loves to be in the air.
Same! Have you heard of this site called The Points Guy? You should check it out sometime!
The episode then backtracks to her (and her entourage) heading to Nice International Airport (NCE), getting ready to board her Qatar Airways flight to Doha. She comments on how they have a “French kind of chocolate” at what looks like Duty Free, and that she can’t resist.
She ends up grabbing a bag of Twix. Celebrities, they’re just like us!
After stocking up at Duty Free and playing around at the makeup counter, an iconic shot ensues: Campbell, clad in a jumpsuit and toting a giant Valentino bag, heads up the staircase to board the flight. In true AvGeek fashion, she comments on how big the plane and its engines are.
Yes, Naomi! It is a big plane. It’s called an A350, and it’s like the crème brûlée of airplanes.
But when Campbell boards the plane, the real magic happens. She whips out a bag “for hydration” which we can only assume has about 10 face masks and who only knows what else. Seriously, there are enough products in this bag for a two-week trip, let alone a five-and-a-half hour flight.
She spends a few minutes searching through her hydration station for her gloves. According to Campbell, it’s the “best part of the whole thing.” We can’t say we disagree.
She then proceeds to clean every single nook and cranny of her Qatar business class seat, as one does. Every. Single. Nook. It’s pretty mesmerizing, if you ask us.
Then, in a show of serious dedication, she takes out the remote control for the inflight entertainment system and scrubs the whole thing down.
After what must have been at least five minutes sanitizing virtually everything that she could feasibly touch during the course of the flight, she remarks, “This is what I do on every plane I get on. I do not care how crazy I look. It’s my health, and it makes me feel better.”
Can’t see the haters.
My personal favorite moment is when she’s seen still, well, doing her thing and you can see the flight attendant behind her, serving welcome drinks to another passenger. Ah, business class.
As if on cue, another passenger asks Campbell if she’ll deep clean her seat next. Imagine: Flying in business class, while supermodel Naomi Campbell wipes down your seat to get rid of germs. Just imagine.
She responds, “I don’t do them for you but I’ll share it with you.”
It’s funny, this is exactly what I say when someone asks me to teach them how to use points.
Almost like she has a magical Mary Poppins bag, Campbell proceeds to pull out a hot pink “seat cover.” As the old saying goes: When all else fails and you can’t disinfect your entire business class seat with wipes, cover it up with a blanket. “They have colors that make you happy,” Campbell said — and you can get one at the airport, if you’re so inclined. Campbell notes she has her seat cover hand-washed at every hotel where she stays. Because at this point, why not.
After she’s sufficiently comfortable with the cleanliness of her private little pod in the sky, she covers her face with a mask. She claims it’s her “protection from [people[ coughing and sneezing,” and does it whether she’s flying private or commercial.
And that’s it! That’s her airplane routine. I’m exhausted just thinking about it, but hey, she must be doing something right if she rarely gets sick. Depending on who you ask, this is either totally insane or an inspiration to germaphobes everywhere. Debate about it if you will, but in the meantime, I’ll be ordering myself some disinfecting travel wipes and a fancy new hot pink seat cover.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.