How airlines are working to keep it clean amid coronavirus outbreak
Coronavirus is having an outsize effect on the airline industry.
Demand is down as corporations cut back on business travel, and vacationers increasingly keep it local amid fears of catching the disease.
To allay some travelers’ fears, airlines are going out of their way to make sure their passengers know that the planes they’ll travel on are sufficiently cleaned.
Different airlines have taken different approaches to getting this info out, but the message across the board is the same: our planes are sanitary!
For Alaska Airlines, that meant posting a detailed video about how planes are cleaned between flights and overnight.
Southwest took a similar approach, posting a video on its website along with a written guide to its sanitation procedures.
United, American and Delta have all released statements outlining their cleaning procedures, with all three noting that they’re adhering to updated guidance on airplane sanitation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
International airlines, too, have taken steps to assure travelers of their cleanliness during the outbreak.
Featured photo by Clint Henderson/The Points Guy.
