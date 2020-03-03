The extreme measures cruise lines are taking as coronavirus concerns spread
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Perhaps no other segment of the travel industry has been hit as hard by the spread of the new coronavirus from China as cruising.
The much-publicized outbreak of the illness on a Princess Cruises vessel in Japan last month set off a wave of cancellations that hasn’t really let up. At the same time, the pace of new bookings has plummeted. Cruise lines also are dealing with a growing number of ports that are becoming skittish about welcoming cruise ships.
In response, cruise lines have been taking some extreme measures, including canceling large numbers of sailings, rerouting ships and adding unprecedented boarding restrictions. The measures are designed both to prevent the spread of coronavirus on ships and to ease the worries of customers who are booked on the vessels.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
In the latest development, many lines also are waiving cancellation penalties and allowing passengers to postpone travel — a rarity in the cruise world. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest cruise cancellations, policies changes and other developments.
Visit TPG’s guide to all coronavirus news and updates
Canceled sailings
So far, the outbreak has had the biggest affect on cruises in Asia, where the COVID-19 disease first emerged in December. All voyages out of China have been stopped, for now, and lines also have canceled most departures from other destinations around Asia through at least the late spring and even the summer.
Among the lines that have taken the most drastic action are Norwegian Cruise Line and Windstar Cruises. Norwegian has canceled nearly all its Asia sailing through the end of the year. Windstar has canceled all its Asia sailings through the end of the year.
Lines that have canceled all or at least some Asia sailings between now and May include Celebrity Cruises, Royal Caribbean, Holland America, Crystal Cruises and Cunard Line. Oceania Cruises has canceled all Asia sailings through June.
Perhaps hardest hit by the outbreak has been Princess Cruises. One of its Asia-based ships, Diamond Princess, was under quarantine in the harbor of Yokohama, Japan, for several weeks after passengers and crew on the vessel tested positive for coronavirus. Initially, just nine passengers and a single crew member were diagnosed with the illness. But the number of confirmed cases ultimately reached more than 700. At least six passengers have died.
In response to the quarantine, Princess has canceled all Diamond Princess departures through late April. It also has canceled or altered a number of voyages on three more ships scheduled to operate in Asia in the coming months: Sapphire Princess, Majestic Princess and Sun Princess. Sapphire Princess, notably, is being repositioned to Australia for the remainder of the year.
Related: Will independent travel insurance cover coronavirus? Here’s what you should know
Cancellation penalty waivers
In an unusual development, a growing number of cruise lines are waiving penalties for customers who want to cancel or postpone trips. But the waivers vary widely from line to line.
Some lines, such as river cruise specialist Avalon Waterways, are allowing passengers to cancel trips outright for full refunds. Other lines only are allowing passengers to postpone trips.
In addition, some lines are waiving penalties for all upcoming sailings. Other lines only are allowing changes to select departures in the regions most affected by the outbreak.
Here are a handful of the recent announcements:
- Avalon Waterways is waiving standard cancellation penalties to allow cancellations up to three days before a departure. Passengers who have yet to make final payment for a sailing also can postpone the trip to a later date or switch to a different trip operated by the line or any of its sister tour companies. Avalon is part of the Globus family of brands, which includes the giant tour companies Globus and Cosmos.
- MSC Cruises is allowing passengers booked on Mediterranean cruises in March and April to postpone the trips for up to a year. Customers on the sailings also can switch to a different itinerary.
- Norwegian Cruise Line is waiving restrictions to let passengers on upcoming sailings switch to a different departure. But there are some caveats: The new departure must take place on or before June 30, and changes must be made at least 60 days in advance of the original sailing. In addition, the new voyage must be of equal or greater value, and passengers must pay any difference in fare.
- Royal Caribbean passengers booked on Asia cruises departing before March 23 can change their plans without penalty.
- Viking is allowing cruisers to postpone any cruise at any time up until 24 hours before departure with all cancellation fees waived. Passengers will receive a voucher for future travel valid for 24 months that can be used on any Viking cruise (river, ocean or expedition). The policy is applicable for any current booking and new reservations made through April 30.
Several lines have changed their cancellation policies in just the last few days, and we expect more lines to follow suit. If you don’t see your line listed above, it doesn’t mean that it won’t allow changes or even outright cancellations without penalty.
If you’re booked on a cruise that you want to cancel or postpone, your best bet is to call your line directly (or your travel agent, if you booked through one) to discuss your options. And keep in mind that the situation is very fluid.
Related: How a global outbreak has left the travel industry reeling
Boarding restrictions
If you’ve been to Italy, South Korea, China or Iran lately, you could be denied boarding when it’s time for your cruise to begin.
Until further notice, all major cruise lines are denying boarding to anyone who has traveled through any part of South Korea, China (including Hong Kong and Macau) or Iran in the 14 days leading up to their sail date. Some lines have set the cut-off date as far out as 30 days. This includes people who have only briefly transited through these nations on their way to other destinations.
Cruise lines also are denying boarding to passengers who have traveled recently through one of the municipalities in the north of Italy under quarantine by the Italian government. Some lines, such as Royal Caribbean, are being even more restrictive, denying boarding to anyone who has been anywhere in Italy in recent weeks.
Note that boarding denials are happening on all ships across the globe, not just those positioned in Asia and Europe. If you traveled through Hong Kong or parts of the Veneto in Italy last week, you will not be able to board a cruise ship this week in the Caribbean.
Cruise lines also are denying boarding to anyone who recently has had contact with, or helped care for, anyone suspected of having or diagnosed as having the novel coronavirus. Those who are currently subject to health monitoring for possible exposure to the illness also are being denied boarding.
In addition, all major cruise lines have added extra medical screening at boarding for passengers that includes temperature readings. Anyone who shows a fever or low blood oxygen levels during such screening is being denied boarding, too.
As you might expect, cruise lines are giving full refunds to anyone denied boarding.
Related: Complete guide to traveling during the deadly coronavirus outbreak
Ports denying ship arrivals
In a development that has troubling implications for the cruise business in the coming weeks and months, a growing number of ports have been turning away cruise ships at the slightest signs of an illness on board.
In just the last few days, one of the world’s largest cruise ships, the 4,500-passenger MSC Meraviglia, was unable to call in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands after a crew member became ill. The crew member tested positive for influenza A and did not have coronavirus. Similarly, a British ship, Braemar, was turned away from the Dominican Republic on Feb. 27 due to what was described as a small number of cases of an influenza-like illness on board.
In addition, a Costa Cruises ship recently was turned away from the British Virgin Islands after authorities learned it was carrying passengers from Italy.
In the wake of what happened to MSC Meraviglia, cruise giant Carnival on Tuesday said it would be making itinerary changes to two sailings this week that are scheduled to visit Grand Cayman and Jamaica.
“A number of Caribbean destinations continue to work through their policies with regards to cruise ship visits,” the line said in a statement. “We want to avoid any possibility of a visit to a destination where there is uncertainty or we risk being turned away.”
Carnival added that there were no health situations on board the vessels. It said it was making the changes “to avoid even the possibility of a disruption.”
And at least two countries in Asia — Singapore and Vietnam — are turning away ships that have passengers with Chinese passports on board.
One of the world’s biggest cruise destinations, the Bahamas, has barred entry to anyone who has been to mainland China in the last 20 days, regardless of nationality.
Planning a cruise for 2020? Find everything you need to know here:
- The 8 most exciting new ocean ships of 2020
- The most exciting new river ships of 2020
- 6 new cruise itineraries you should book right now
- The best cruise lines for solo travelers
- The best Caribbean cruises for every type of traveler
- 5 cruise lines to try if you just can’t stand being around kids on vacation
- The best credit cards for booking cruises
Featured image courtesy of Royal Caribbean.
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 3 points per dollar on the first $150,000 in combined spending on travel, shipping purchases, internet, cable and phone services, and advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines.
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year
- Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases–with no limit to the amount you can earn
- Points are worth 25% more when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards
- Redeem points for travel, cash back, gift cards and more – your points don't expire as long as your account is open
- No foreign transaction fees
- Employee cards at no additional cost
- $95 Annual Fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.