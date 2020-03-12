President Donald Trump bans travel from Europe for 30 days over coronavirus outbreak
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
President Donald Trump has ordered a ban on travel from Europe as coronavirus continues to spread in the United States. The ban will be in place for the next 30 days, and Americans currently in Europe will be allowed to return home. After the president spoke, the Department of Homeland Security clarified the president’s remarks and walked back some of the comments.
Related: Should I travel?
Also tonight: Is the U.S. about to ban travel to Europe?
In an Oval Office address on coronavirus March 11 at 9pm ET., President Trump said, “We are marshaling the full power of the federal government. I am confident that we will significantly reduce the threat.. and defeat this virus.”
The ban on travel from Europe will go into effect Friday, March 13 at Midnight and does not include Britain, Ireland, Scotland, Northern Ireland or Wales. The president had originally said last night that trade and cargo will also come to a halt under the new guidelines. That turns out not to be the case.
It also doesn’t impact Turkey, Russia or other non-Schengen nations. The Schengen Area has free trade and open borders within much of Europe and includes countries like France, Austria, Germany, Estonia, Czech Republic, Italy, and Holland among others.
The ban will allow exemptions for Americans who have undergone screenings before returning home, but it is unclear at this point how they will be screened.
Related: Which airlines are offering the most flexibility for travelers affected by the coronavirus
The president suggested it was partly Europe’s fault that the outbreak is now spreading in the U.S., saying, “The EU failed to restrict travel.”
President Trump’s new policies on coronavirus and travel were not without critics. Sara Nelson, President of the Association of Flight Attendants, said on Twitter following the announcement, “This is outrageous. President Travel Ban is destroying everything that makes our country great. No consultation with experts or stakeholders. Dismantled vital government programs that actually help. He’s isolating us from the world and destroying freedom.”
As part of the new coronavirus policy, President Trump also stated that hospitals in the U.S. will waive co-payments for coronavirus treatments, and that his administration is “cutting red tape to make antivirals available.” He also pointed to the newly-passed $8.3 billion coronavirus funding bill.
The president also said that, for the vast majority of Americans, risk of contracting the virus is low. He did acknowledge, however, that the highest infection risk is for the elderly and warned that this group in particular should avoid non-essential travel.
He also encouraged all Americans to follow the CDC’s hygiene guidelines including:
- Washing hands
- Cleaning often-used surfaces
- Covering your mouth and nose when coughing
- Staying home if you’re sick
More than 1,000 people in more than 35 states are sick, and testing has not been widespread.
Dr. Anthony Fauci – the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – said today, “Things will get worse than they are.”
Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad F Wolf issued a statement after the president’s speech tonight saying, in part:
The president said towards the end of the address, “Americans always rise to the challenge.”
Additional resources for traveling during the coronavirus outbreak:
- How coronavirus is impacting airline award availability
- How coronavirus has left the travel industry reeling
- Airlines scale back inflight offerings due to coronavirus
- How to ward off coronavirus in your hotel room
- Guide to traveling during the coronavirus outbreak
- Extreme measures cruise lines are taking during coronavirus
Photo of the White House from Spring of 2019 by Clint Henderson/The Points Guy.
- Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs). Earn 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- New! With Status Boost™, earn 15,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $30,000 in purchases on your Card in a calendar year, up to four times per year getting you closer to Medallion Status. MQMs are used to determine Medallion Status and are different than miles you earn toward flights.
- New! Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Fee Credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®.
- Complimentary access into the Delta SkyClubs® for you when traveling on a Delta flight.
- New! Enjoy complimentary access to The Centurion® Lounge when you book your Delta flight with your Reserve Card.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.