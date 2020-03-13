Disney Cruise Line to suspend operations due to coronavirus
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Add Disney Cruise Line to the list of cruise operators shutting down for the time being.
Citing the spreading coronavirus outbreak, the cruising arm of Disney late Thursday said it would suspend operations of its four ships through the end of the month.
The shutdown is effective with departures on Saturday. All Disney sailings from that day on through the end of March have been canceled.
Disney also is closing its theme parks worldwide, including those in Florida and California.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Disney Cruise Line is the fifth cruise operator to suspend operations since President Donald Trump’s address to the nation late Wednesday. Viking announced it was halting operations through the end of April shortly after the President’s address. Princess Cruises, Europe-based Celestyal Cruises and river line Avalon Waterways announced similar shutdowns on Thursday. As we publish this story, Windstar Cruises and AmaWaterways have also announced that they are temporarily pausing all sailings — that makes the sixth and seventh cruise lines to take such action.
Related: The extreme measures cruise lines are taking as coronavirus spreads
In addition, start-up line Virgin Voyages on Thursday said it would delay the inaugural sailing of its first vessel, Scarlet Lady, until Aug. 7. Scarlet Lady had been scheduled to sail its first “sneak-a-peek” voyage with paying passengers out of Miami on March 26, just two weeks from today.
Disney Cruise Line did not mention a reimbursement policy for passengers on canceled sailings. The other lines that have canceled sailings due to a suspension of operations have offered passengers full refunds or vouchers for future cruises that include extra incentives to rebook at a later date.
The cruise line shutdowns come as a growing number of ports around the world close to cruise ship arrivals. Port closures have been particularly widespread in Europe in recent days as cases of the new coronavirus have exploded. Ports in Italy, for instance, stopped accepting cruise tourists this week in the wake of its country-wide lockdown. Ports in Monaco, Spain, Norway and Estonia also have closed to cruise ships.
Cruise lines also have been faced with the fallout from two high-profile outbreaks of the new coronavirus of Princess ships.
TPG will continue to update on major travel-related closures and cancellations.
Additional resources for traveling during the coronavirus outbreak:
- What to do if you want to cancel your cruise
- How coronavirus is impacting airline award availability
- How coronavirus has left the travel industry reeling
- Airlines scale back inflight offerings due to coronavirus
- How to ward off coronavirus in your hotel room
- Guide to traveling during the coronavirus outbreak
Feature image by Summer Hull/The Points Guy
- Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs). Earn 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- New! With Status Boost™, earn 15,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $30,000 in purchases on your Card in a calendar year, up to four times per year getting you closer to Medallion Status. MQMs are used to determine Medallion Status and are different than miles you earn toward flights.
- New! Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Fee Credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®.
- Complimentary access into the Delta SkyClubs® for you when traveling on a Delta flight.
- New! Enjoy complimentary access to The Centurion® Lounge when you book your Delta flight with your Reserve Card.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.