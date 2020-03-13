Magic is suspended: What to know about the Disney park closures around the world
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the additional closures.
I never thought that in my lifetime I’d type this sentence. All Disney parks around the world will be closed at the same time. Due to coronavirus concerns, the Disney theme parks located in Asia, Tokyo Disneyland, Tokyo DisneySea, Shanghai Disney and Hong Kong Disneyland, have already been closed for weeks.
But on Thursday, the U.S. and European Disney theme parks announced that their gates are also shutting beginning this weekend.
Here’s what you need to know about the closure of Disney World, Disneyland and beyond.
Disney World closure
The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida will close beginning at the end of the day on Sunday, March 15, lasting through at least March 31.
However, as of now, the Disney resort hotels are remaining open, as is the Disney Springs shopping and dining area.
Disneyland closure
In California, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park announced that they will close the gates due to coronavirus concerns beginning Saturday, March 14, lasting through the end of March.
The three Disneyland Hotels (Disneyland Hotel, Grand Californian and Pixar Pier), will only remain open until March 16. Downtown Disney will remain open at this time.
Disneyland released the following statement on Thursday:
While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month.
The Hotels of Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday, March 16 to give guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements; Downtown Disney will remain open. We will monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies. Disney will continue to pay cast members during this time.
Disneyland Resort will work with guests who wish to change or cancel their visits, and will provide refunds to those who have hotel bookings during this closure period. We anticipate heavy call volume over the next several days and appreciate guests’ patience as we work hard to respond to all inquiries.
Please contact The Walt Disney Travel Company for questions and cancellations at 714-520-5050.
Disneyland Paris closure
Disneyland Paris will close from the end of the day on March 15, lasting at least through March 31. Like at Disney World and Disneyland, the hotels at Disneyland Paris are set to remain open as is the Disney Village.
Disney Cruise Line suspension
Disney Cruise Line will suspend new sailings from March 14 through at least the end of the month.
FAQs about Disney park closures
What happens to existing tickets
Multiday tickets that were already in use are automatically extended for use through December 15, 2020. Wholly unused tickets can be put toward the purchase of a future ticket at a later date if you cannot use the tickets by Dec. 15. Any special event tickets (Early Morning Magic, Villains, etc.) purchased for use from March 16–31 will be automatically refunded.
Annual pass expirations will be extended by the number of days the park is closed.
What happens to FastPass+ and dining reservations
All FastPass+ and Disney Dining reservations that were set to occur during the announced closure will be automatically canceled and/or refunded. (And yes, I fully know how much that stings for those who worked so hard to line everything up perfectly.)
Disney World Resort hotels
Disney World Resort stays during the park’s planned closure can be canceled or changed until the check-in date. If you do nothing and do not utilize the stay, it will be automatically canceled and refunded. There will be no cancellation penalties for Disney Resort stay changes through June 30, 2020.
Will the parks really reopen on April 1?
No one knows. The closure may be extended if needed. That has already happened to the Disney parks in Asia. Those with April trips planned should, unfortunately, not assume everything will for sure be up and operational by then as it is a fluid, unprecedented situation.
Universal Studios to close
The U.S. theme park closures are not just Disney-specific, Universal Studios in both Florida and California will also announced temporary closures on Thursday.
Universal Studios Hollywood has announced closure beginning March 14:
The health and safety of our team members and guests is always our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution and in response to the guidance provided by the California Department of Public Health, Universal Studios Hollywood will temporarily close beginning Saturday, March 14. The theme park anticipates reopening on March 28 as we continue to monitor the situation.
Universal CityWalk will remain open. We will provide timely updates as conditions evolve.
Universal Orlando will be closed effective Monday, March 16. The park anticipates being closed through the end of March but will continue to evaluate the situation. Much like Disney World, Universal Orlando’s hotels and Universal CityWalk will remain open at this time.
While Universal did not post exactly what happens for those with existing travel plans, it did say it has created “flexible programs” and guests can call 1-877-801-9720.
Other U.S. theme parks that are temporarily closed
It’s not just Disney and Universal parks that are temporarily closed or closing soon. Many other parks around the nation have also announced similar closures. Here are a few parks that have announced temporary shutdowns:
• Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California: Closed March 14 through the end of the month
(Knott’s Bery Farm Hotel will remain open.)
• Kings Dominion in Dogswell, Virginia: Postponed opening date to April 4
(Kings Dominion KOA Campground will remain open.)
• Six Flags Magic Mountain in Santa Clarita: Closed until the end of March
• Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo, California: Closed until the end of March
TPG will continue to update on major travel-related closures and cancellations.
Featured image by Summer Hull/The Points Guy.
