When will the Disney parks reopen?
In mid-March, both Disney World and Disneyland closed their gates to guests due to growing coronavirus concerns. In fact, all of the Disney theme parks around the world are currently and indefinitely closed due to the pandemic. More than 100,000 Disney employees, known as cast members, have been furloughed effective last week. While the park closure within the U.S. was initially announced as running only through April 1, here in late-April, the gates to the magic remain locked with no announced reopening date.
We know that Disney, and probably all the major theme parks, will look very different in a socially distanced world when they can reopen. We have an outline of how the parks may change the way they operate to keep guests safer based on statements from Disney’s executive chairman Bob Iger, what’s happening at Shanghai Disneyland, and the parks’ technical capabilities and resources.
But, until now, we haven’t dug into when guests may again walk down Main Street U.S.A.
Will Disney be closed until 2021?
In mid-April, UBS, a financial services company, downgraded Disney stock from buy to neutral, with the accompanying warning to investors that a baseline scenario is that the Disney theme parks may not reopen until next year. It went on to warn that until a coronavirus vaccine is widely available, investors shouldn’t expect the theme parks to return to normal operations and profits. For those curious about such things, Disney stock was typically in the $140 to $150 price per share range for the last six months, until late February when it starting dropping to as low as $85 per share shortly after the U.S. parks closed. The price is back above $100 per share as of this writing.
Time will tell how consumers react to a reopened theme park before a coronavirus vaccine is widely available, but it’s clear that the theme parks are hoping to open well before 2021, possibly (and perhaps, likely) as early as this summer.
Not all investment advisors are taking 2021 as their most-likely reopening guess. Some are sticking with June as their reopening bet for Disney, as was told to Barron’s.
The fact that that major players from the country’s biggest theme parks are on various state reopening committees will likely aid the sooner-rather-than-later reopening case. For example, on the Re-Open Florida Task Force, you’ll find the president of the Walt Disney World Resort, Josh D’Amaro, and Universal Orlando Resorts’ CEO, John Sprouls. On a similar task force out in California, you’ll find, Disney’s Bob Iger seated at the virtual table.
Reportedly, Universal Orlando Resorts’ CEO outlined some possible reopening measures during a recent reopening subcommittee meeting in Florida that may include encouraging guests to wear masks, disinfecting rides throughout the day, a reliance on mobile payments, social distancing guidelines and virtual queues, such as the ones already in place at Universal Orlando’s Volcano Bay waterpark.
Those sorts of discussions and potential measures point toward at attempt to reopen while coronavirus is still an issue, as opposed to remaining shuttered until after a vaccine and “herd-level immunity” thresholds are reached.
Disney is still taking June reservations
Disney is saying nothing about specific reopening dates other than that the parks are currently “indefinitely closed,” but its actions speak louder than the lack of additional words. Disney World and Disneyland may be closed without a reopening date, but they have not indefinitely suspended the reservation systems from accepting new bookings.
You can log on today and book a new Disney World or Disneyland resort hotel, ticket or dining reservation for June 1 onward. That does not mean things will reopen June 1, but it’s a clue to where Disney’s head is at in terms of target dates.
To me, a June booking date likely means the park is still hoping for a summer reopening date of some sort, even if that date slips a bit beyond June 1.
Look east for more reopening clues
The novel coronavirus first spiked in China, and as a result, we saw Disneyland Shanghai become the first Disney park to close on Jan. 25 — almost two months before the U.S. parks. That park has also started a slow phased reopening process that began weeks ago with the reopening of a Disney resort hotel, a shopping district and even the resumption of some character meals at the hotel. The elements of the property that are reopened require customers and cast members to don masks (except when eating), and display a green Shanghai QR Code to enter. (A green, yellow or red QR code is provided based on reported travel history, current symptoms and whether that person has had contact with a confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patient.)
While Disneyland Shanghai itself doesn’t yet have a reopening date, there are clues that the theme park itself may be getting closer to reopening.
Breaking：look at these stickers in line-up area before security check
，keep social distance to avoid #speakmoistly #ShanghaiDisneyland #SHDL #上海ディズニーランド #Disney #Disneypark #Disneyland pic.twitter.com/6pj4xJ31Bk
— DONGDONG (@gourmetdyy) April 22, 2020
Presuming these testing reports to be accurate, this may signal that the Shanghai park will be the first of the Disney resorts to reopen, keeping in mind it has already been closed for three months.
Breaking：fake guests testing again today，ticket checking #ShanghaiDisneyland #SHDL #上海ディズニーランド #Disney #Disneypark #Disneyland pic.twitter.com/qFVB28koc7
— DONGDONG (@gourmetdyy) April 22, 2020
While an apples-to-apples comparison gets complicated when you weave in widespread available testing, contact tracing, etc., a similar timeline would mean that the U.S. Disney parks might reach a similar preparation and testing phase in mid-June 2020.
It won’t all reopen at once
It’s obvious that Disney parks around the world probably won’t all reopen at once — just as they didn’t all close at once. However, even within the U.S., the California and Florida homes to the Disney theme parks are just … different. While the closure dates for Disneyland and Disney World were just a day or so apart, it’s possible the parks won’t simultaneously reopen as the state governors are approaching the pandemic in their own ways.
For example, Florida beaches have already begun to reopen following a relatively brief closure, and, in an interview with Fox, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis expressed happiness with the progress Disney was making in reopening as he said that he was “… in discussions with places like Disney, and they are so far ahead of the curve.”
Not only is it possible that Disneyland and Disney World will have their own unique opening timelines, but it’s possible we will see places like the Disney Springs entertainment complex reopen before the theme parks. We see that model being followed in Shanghai, and, in fact, Disney Springs — home to many third-party businesses — closed a bit later than the Disney theme parks in March. Beyond the shopping districts, you may see some resort hotels and even individual Disney theme parks open before the others in a ramp-up approach that aligns with demand and gradually scaling operations back up.
Will the parks open to locals first?
We know it will be easier for the visitors that can drive a short distance to the parks, rather than for those who require a big trip necessitating flights. We also know that Visit Florida, the state’s official travel and tourism marketing organization, has plans to promote regional travel to Floridians in the first phase of its plan.
Disneyland, out in California, already relied more on its state’s own residents at a higher rate than Disney World, even before coronavirus. So, common sense paints a picture that both parks will be visited more heavily by locals when they first reopen than those from several states away. With international travel restrictions and limited flights being what they are, international tourism is unlikely to be a main draw at either park in at least the near to mid-term future.
Regardless of whether or not only locals are allowed in the parks at first, visitors are within an easy driving distance are likely to be the main source of the initial wave of visitors. It’s certainly possible that only in-state residents, in-state passholders, or perhaps only local residents plus resort hotel guests may be allowed to return first, as part of a phased-in approach that caps attendance at much lower numbers than normal. However, geography or other requirements may also be unnecessary restrictions given the likely realities of initial diminished demand.
Bottom line
There’s no denying that theme parks are going to present many challenges for safe operation in a socially distanced world. It doesn’t matter if gatherings are slowly reopened to 10 people, 50 people, 200 people or more, theme parks bring together thousands and thousands of people with multiple shared touchpoints. From restaurants to shows, hotels, lines, rides, transportation needs and more, modifying a place like Disney World in a way that it can safely reopen will be an unparalleled challenge.
But — if there is any organization equipped to rise to the challenge of keeping guests safe while bringing a bit of magic back to our currently mostly-quarantined world, my money is on Disney figuring out the secret recipe.
Now, does that mean that Disney World and Disneyland can safely reopen by June 1? Maybe not, but that doesn’t mean that it will be 2021 before the young and young at heart are again walking down Main Street U.S.A.
What will ultimately influence the official Disney reopening date? The impact of widespread testing and contact tracing, the implementations of technologies that limit the movement of those exposed or at risk, and the impacts to coronavirus numbers as some facets of the economy do begin to slowly reopen, will likely be important factors.
I’d bet against both June 1 and 2021 as reopening dates for the U.S. Disney theme parks. Instead, I expect to see some flickers of magic reappear somewhere between those two dates, with some point during summer 2020 likely being Disney’s primary target.
