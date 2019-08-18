This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Thinking of taking a cruise as a solo traveler? Here’s the bad news: At many lines, you could end up paying twice as much on a per person basis as someone traveling with a companion.
Most cruise ship cabins are designed for two, and the per-person cruise rates you see advertised online for these cabins are based on double occupancy. That means the rates only are available to customers who will be sharing the cabin with a second paying passenger.
If you want to occupy one of these cabins alone, you’ll pay a premium that, in Cruise World lingo, is known as the “single supplement.” And often, that premium is 100%. In other words, even if you don’t have a second person in your cabin, you’ll be paying an extra fare as if you did.
The good news? Spurred by increasing demand, a growing number of lines are adding cabins designed specifically for solo travelers to their ships (with pricing that, by definition, is based on single occupancy). Miami-based Norwegian Cruise Line, which has been at the forefront of the trend, now has hundreds of such cabins spread across half a dozen vessels.
Royal Caribbean, Cunard and Holland America are among other lines that recently added solo cabins to ships.
These solo cabins often are priced at a higher rate on a per person basis than similar cabins designed for two, but below the rate that a solo traveler would pay to occupy a double-occupancy cabin, once the single supplement is added in.
Solo travelers also will find some lines routinely offer lower single supplement charges than others, or regularly reduce or waive them during promotions. Luxury line Silversea, for instance, ran a promotion in February that waived its single supplement entirely on 14 sailings. The line currently is offering some sailings with single supplements as low as 10%.
Of course, it’s not just a low price that makes for a good solo cruise. Just as important for many people traveling alone is the opportunity to meet other like-minded solo travelers. Some cruise lines cater heavily to this sort of traveler with meet-and-greet receptions for passengers traveling alone, organized group dining and even staffers assigned to serve as dance companions for solo cruisers.
There also are certain vessels and itineraries that, for a variety of reasons, may feel more welcoming to solo travelers. As someone who often cruises alone when writing about ships, I have found that certain cruise destinations known for romantic getaways — French Polynesia, for instance — can be a tough place for a singleton. You’ll encounter a large number of couples content on keeping to themselves.
I’ve also found that smaller ships often are more conducive for solo mixing and mingling than bigger ships. On small ships, you’ll see the same people again and again — on tours, in lounges, around the pool, etc. — in a way that increases the odds you’ll strike up a conversation and soon be fast friends. On big ships with thousands of passengers, you often can go days without seeing the same person twice.
The lines that operate small ships also are more prone to offering discounts for solo travelers, which results in a higher percentage of individual cruisers on board.
Not that you should worry too much about making friends at sea. Cruisers in general are very social people. In fact, many people cruise specifically to meet other people. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been sitting alone in a corner of a cruise ship lounge, minding my own business, when another passenger (or two, or five) has stopped by and struck up a conversation.
Here, six lines that are going the extra mile for solo travelers:
Norwegian Cruise Line
Credit Norwegian Cruise Line for kicking off the trend of more solo cabins on cruise ships. In 2010, the big-ship line debuted an entire zone of small “studio” cabins for one — 128 in all — on its then-new, 4,100-passenger Norwegian Epic, and it was such a hit that other lines began to follow. Just 100 square feet but superbly designed to maximize storage space, the rooms are clustered around an exclusive Studio Lounge with a bar and television area where solos can mingle at daily hosted Happy Hour gatherings.
Norwegian since has added similar solo cabin areas with exclusive lounges to four more new ships that it has debuted since 2013. Norwegian Breakaway and Norwegian Getaway each have a 59-cabin solos complex; the bigger Norwegian Escape and Norwegian Bliss boast 82-room solos complexes. The line also offers four solo cabins on its Hawaii-based Pride of America.
Having sailed in one of the solo cabins on the new Norwegian ships, I can confidently declare them among the coolest solo digs at sea. I particularly love the futuristic, “Jetsons”-like design, and the multicolored mood lighting. One big caveat: They’re all “inside” cabins without an ocean view, although most have a window that looks out onto a corridor. On Norwegian Bliss, the solo cabins have a “virtual porthole” that offers a live view of the outside world.
A bigger caveat, perhaps, is that these solo cabins have become so popular they often sell out far in advance, and at prices that aren’t much better than booking a cabin for two.
Royal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean has been taking a page from Norwegian’s playbook in recent years by adding solo cabins to both new and older ships. The line’s new Quantum Class-vessels, which began debuting in 2014, offer up to 28 of these dedicated “studio” cabins that measure from 101 to 119 square feet. Unlike at Norwegian, some of these cabins even are ocean view rooms with balconies. Others have a “virtual balcony” that, at first glance, looks like a balcony opening but is really just a screen projecting a real-time view of the outside. (Yeah, it sounds corny, but it works.)
Other Royal Caribbean ships with solo cabins include some of the line’s giant Oasis Class ships, including world’s biggest ship Symphony of the Seas, as well as several Voyager Class and Radiance Class vessels. But some of these ships have just two or three of the rooms.
Silversea
Unlike Norwegian and Royal Caribbean, Silversea hasn’t built out a specific cabin category for solo travelers. But the luxury line is known for catering to solos with single supplements of just 10% to 25% on some sailings. Occasionally, during short-term promotions, the line even will waive the single supplement entirely (the last time this occurred was in February). The line also hosts welcome receptions for solo travelers at the start of every voyage to kick off the solo mingling process, and it staffs some sailings with so-called “gentleman hosts” who can stand-in as dance partners and dinner companions for women traveling alone.
Operating relatively small, intimate vessels that carry just a few hundred passengers, Silversea also is known for drawing a very social crowd that likes to mix and mingle, particularly at dinnertime — a boon for people like me who don’t like to eat alone. Head to the main lounge just before dinner on a Silversea ship, and there’s a good chance you’ll be pulled into a conversation with a group of complete strangers who will extend a dinner invitation. This has happened to me so many times on Silversea ships that I almost count on it.
On Silversea’s expedition sailings, you’ll also be able to share meals with ship naturalists and expedition guides, who join passengers in public dining venues and, from my experience, always are amenable to a friendly dining companion and some good conversation.
Crystal Cruises
Like Silversea, Crystal is known as a solo traveler-friendly line with single supplements as low as 10% on some sailings. The luxury line also organizes parties for solo travelers and staffs its ships with gentlemen hosts who serve as dance partners and dining companions.
While Crystal’s two main ocean ships, Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity, are a bit bigger than Silversea ships, carrying up to 980 passengers, they share the latter line’s intimate, social atmosphere that results in a lot of mixing between passengers. Crystal also is known for a wide array of onboard activities such as art classes and wine tastings that offer the opportunity for meeting like-minded people. As a result, I’ve never felt out-of-place sailing alone on a Crystal ship.
Just keep in mind that, like other higher-end, high-priced lines (including Silversea), Crystal’s solo crowd skews to the older side. If you’re a millennial looking to hang with people your own age, you’ll have better luck on one of the big vessels operated by Norwegian or Royal Caribbean, which cater to a broader demographic.
Virgin Voyages
Of course, there’s always the rebellious start-up line backed by Richard Branson’s Virgin Group, which is expected to draw a lot of millennials, and is shaping up to be a leader in the solo cruise market, judging from initial announcements about its first ship, Scarlet Lady.
While I haven’t seen the vessel yet (it doesn’t debut until April), it’ll boast 46 cabins specifically designed for solo travelers. That’s a big number for a ship with just 1,330 cabins overall. And based on initial renderings released by Virgin Voyages, they might just become the coolest solo cabins around.
Scarlet Lady’s solo accommodations include 40 windowless, 105-square-foot Solo Insider rooms that are sleek and stylish with full-size beds, large flat-screen televisions, curvy vanities and high-design bathrooms. There also will be six similar-looking Solo Sea View cabins that measure about 130 square feet and offer windows. Note that the cabins with windows are at the very front of the ship, facing forward. While that’s a spectacular location for sightseeing, seasoned cruisers know that cabins at the very front of vessels can be a bit bumpy in rough seas. I love a little movement when I cruise (how else do you know you’re at sea!), but if you don’t, consider yourself warned.
On a per-person basis, pricing for Scarlet Lady’s solo cabins appears to be just a tad higher for now than regular cabins. As of this week, Solo Insider cabins for September 2020 sailings are starting at $825. Regular Inside cabins for the same month start at $725 per person, based on double occupancy (which means the cabin price actually is $1,450).
Tauck — And Other River Lines
Solo travelers looking for an upscale river cruise often can find a deal from this high-end tour company, which has a European cruise division with more than half a dozen vessels.
As it often does, Tauck this year has eliminated its single supplement completely on its least-expensive category of cabins (Category 1). The waiver applies to every departure for 2019, more than 200 in all.
Tauck this year also reduced its standard single supplement charge by $1,000 for other selected cabin categories on 54 departures of 17 different itineraries.
Other river lines that sometimes waive or significantly lower single supplement charges include Avalon Waterways, which currently is running a solo traveler promotion that includes a single supplement waiver, and AmaWaterways. The latter currently has a promotion that drops the single supplement on more than 150 sailings in 2019 to just 10% (if booking online, use promo code SOLO10). The offer, notably, is combinable with the line’s Past Guest and Future Cruise Benefit programs. Bookings must be made by Aug. 31.
Feature photo courtesy of Tauck.
