6 reasons you’ll want to book a balcony cabin on your next cruise
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Is it worth paying extra for a balcony cabin?
As someone who has written about cruising for more than two decades, I have heard that question a lot, and I know where I stand on it: Absolutely.
You’ll almost always pay more for a balcony cabin on a ship than for a cabin that just has a window — the latter being known in industry lingo as an “oceanview” cabin. But often it’s not outrageously more. At the time of this story’s publishing, fares for balcony cabins on seven-day Royal Caribbean cruises out of Galveston, Texas, in September, for instance, were running around 30% more than fares for oceanview cabins.
For more cruise news, reviews and tips, sign up for TPG’s new cruise newsletter.
Oceanview cabins, in turn, were running about 20% more than windowless “inside” cabins — the third major category of cabins you’ll find on ships.
Those sort of differentials are not insignificant. For many vacationers on a tight budget, an extra 20% or 30% for a room can be a dealbreaker.
Related: 8 cabin locations on cruise ships that you definitely should avoid
In addition, some people with extra money to spend would rather splurge on shore excursions or other extra-charge items, such as shipboard spa treatments, than on a higher-priced cabin. That makes perfect sense to me. What is most important to one person on a vacation is different than what is important to another person.
But here are six things that you’ll get out of a balcony cabin that I personally think make them worth the extra cost if you have the money to spare.
Fresh air
For me, this is the big reason to get a balcony cabin. At any time of the day — or night — you can slide open your balcony door and breath in the fresh ocean air. You’ll also be able to hear the sounds of the waves as they crash against the bow of your ship. It’s a wonderfully soothing, rhythmic sound — so soothing that it can lull you to sleep.
Even on cruises in cold weather, there’s nothing quite like stepping out on a balcony for a few minutes or more to soak in the salty breeze. It’s invigorating.
Related: The best credit cards for booking cruises
In this new era of COVID, the fresh air available on balconies also can be a lifesaver of sorts — at least for your sanity. As cruising resumes in the coming months, it’s likely that at least a few ships will get caught up in COVID-related quarantines where passengers are confined to their cabins. In such a case, you don’t want to be trapped in a room without access to fresh air. Trust me. I recently was stuck in a cabin without a balcony for four days during a COVID-related ship quarantine. I would have paid just about anything during those days for even the smallest of outdoor space.
The ultimate privacy
Cruise ships can be crowded places. Even on luxury ships, which generally have more space per passenger than mass-market vessels, you’ll likely be sharing the pool deck with dozens or even hundreds of other people. On some of the biggest vessels, such as Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas, you’ll compete for deck chairs with literally thousands of others. Private, it isn’t. Nor is it often quiet. The pool decks of cruise ships can be noisy places.
If you have a balcony cabin, you’re always guaranteed an outdoor space where you can lounge for a few hours in complete privacy. And, in general, it’ll be a quiet outdoor space. You’ll sometimes hear the sounds of other passengers nearby on their own balconies. But, for the most part, it’s a much more serene experience than being up on the top deck.
The best views
Balcony cabins don’t just offer you access to an outdoor space. They typically also offer you a great view of the outdoors from inside your cabin.
This is because the doors leading to balconies in balcony cabins usually are made almost entirely of glass running from floor to ceiling. Often, a balcony cabin will have both a floor-to-ceiling glass door leading to the outside as well as floor-to-ceiling windows that make for what is in effect an outward-facing wall made entirely of glass. Oceanview cabins without balconies, by contrast, often have just a single window. Some just have portholes.
Related: How to plan a cruise with points and miles
The result is that you’ll generally have a much better view of the outdoors from the inside of a balcony cabin than from the inside of an oceanview cabin.
The chance for wildlife encounters
Speaking of the view, you’re going to be able to see passing wildlife much better from a balcony cabin than an oceanview cabin. If you stand at the edge of your balcony railing, you’ll be able to twist your head side-to-side to get a 180-degree view of the passing waters. That’s two or three times the field of vision that you’ll get from gazing out a cabin window.
Related: The 5 most desirable cabin locations on any cruise ship
I’ve found balcony cabins to be particularly wonderful to have in wildlife-filled destinations such as Alaska, where ships sometimes pass such spectacular creatures as whales in the water or bears along the shoreline. Often, the captain of a vessel will spot such animals first and then make a public announcement to passengers to head to the sides of the ship to look. If you’re in a balcony cabin (and on the right side of the ship), you’ll be gazing down upon them in no time.
The chance for a romantic dinner
There’s nothing that says romance like a private dinner for two under the stars. And that’s exactly what you can do on your balcony on many cruise ships, with the added bonus that you’ll have the sounds of the waves as a background soundtrack.
Some upscale lines will arrange an elegant, private dinner for two on your balcony — think white table clothes, multiple courses, the works — at no extra charge. Among mass-market lines, Princess Cruises offers an Ultimate Balcony Dining experience at an extra charge that brings a four-course meal, Champagne and cocktails or a glass of wine. In the case of the Princess offering, you’ll even get fresh flowers and a (flameless) candle on your table.
The perfect spot to watch a port arrival
I’m a big fan of getting up early to watch as cruise ships pull into ports. In some places, such as New York or Venice or Sydney, the experience is a highlight of the trip. The arrival into New York, in particular, is one of the great cruise experiences. Your ship will glide under the giant Verrazano-Narrows Bridge (often with just feet to spare) before passing the Statue of Liberty and the skyline of Lower Manhattan.
Related: What’s a cruise cabin guarantee — and can it save you money?
But as spectacular as they are, these arrivals into ports often take place very early in the morning, before you (or at least your bedhead hair) may be ready to go out into the world. What’s great about having a balcony is that you don’t have to get dressed and ready for the day to watch a port arrival. You can just roll out of bed, still in your jammies, if you want, and head out on the balcony.
Of course, you have to be on the right side of the ship. Arriving in New York, there is an allure to watching the arrival from both sides of a vessel. From the port side, you’ll get the best view of the Statue of Liberty. But the starboard side brings you the best views of downtown Manhattan, assuming you’re on a vessel heading to a Midtown pier.
Bottom line
Balcony cabins cost more than oceanview cabins or windowless “inside” cabins. But they can be worth the splurge if you’re the kind of person who likes a private space to be outdoors during a vacation. No matter how crowded your ship is, you always can escape to your balcony, if you have one, and watch the world go by with few distractions.
Planning a cruise? Start with these stories:
- A quick guide to the most popular cruise lines
- 21 tips and tricks that will make your cruise go smoothly
- 15 ways cruisers waste money
- 12 best cruises for people who never want to grow up
- What to pack for your first cruise
Featured image of courtesy of Princess Cruises
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.