Tuesday Travel Tip: What’s a cruise cabin guarantee and will it save you money?
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’re new to cruise vacations, you may wonder about cruise fares that are labeled “cruise cabin guarantee.” What does that mean, and can booking a guaranteed cabin save you money or help convince the upgrade fairy to visit you? Let’s find out.
For more cruise news, reviews and tips, sign up for TPG’s free cruise newsletter.
Cruise cabin types and categories
Let’s start with the basics. When you look at cruise fares, you’ll see that they can vary widely for the same itinerary. The price differential is due to the cabin type you select. An interior stateroom with no windows will generally be much cheaper than a similar cabin with a balcony or one of the ship’s top suites.
Related: The 5 best cabin locations on any cruise ship
On a cruise ship deck plan, and cruise fare rate list, categories are usually denoted by short alphanumeric sequences, like 1A or 10. Each type of cabin can have multiple categories within it. For example, aboard Celebrity Apex, you can pick an Inside Stateroom in categories 9, 10, 11 or 12. What’s the difference? Location on the ship. Each category may align with aft, midship or forward or even a specific deck.
Cruise fares within the same cabin type but different category vary in price. When I booked a voyage aboard Celebrity Apex, I noticed that Sky Suites that weren’t obstructed by the Magic Carpet cost more than those that were. (The Magic Carpet is an innovative multiuse “elevator” that sits on the outside of the ship. It makes boarding a tender a breeze and turns into a bar or restaurant when not needed at the water level.)
Related: 21 tips and tricks that will make your first cruise go smoothly
Booking a “guarantee”
When you decide to go on a cruise, you not only decide what category cabin to book but you pick the exact cabin on the ship that you want. If you want a balcony cabin, you book that category and pick a cabin number from the deck plan. If you want an inside room, you book that cabin category and then pick the one that best suits you.
But, many major cruise lines like Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line let you book what’s called a “cruise cabin guarantee.” Even luxury line Seabourn sells guarantee cabin fares. You book the cabin type you want, such as a balcony, but you don’t pick a category or a room number.
Related: 8 cabin locations on cruise ships that you definitely should avoid
What are the benefits?
Travelers book guarantee fares because the pricing is often — but not always — advantageous. On some cruise lines, guarantees are usually the cheapest fare option in the room type you’ve selected. On other lines, there’s no price difference between the lowest category in your room type and the guarantee. The only “savings” you’ll net is if you’re upgraded to the next cabin category. We’ll talk about that in a second.
You are guaranteed to get at least the type of cabin you booked, but you have no control over which room.
Related: How to book a cruise using points and miles
There’s a secondary benefit of booking a guarantee cabin beyond the cost savings. If the cruise line sells out of your cabin type, it will move you up to the next available category.
So, if you were going to pick the cheapest inside stateroom anyway and don’t care about its location, why not book the guarantee? You might be bumped up to a better category within that cabin type if all the cheapest ones are booked and paid for.
And, if all rooms in the cabin type you selected sell out, there’s a chance you could be moved from your original cabin type to a higher one. Just be realistic, you’re not going to get the ship’s top suite if you booked an inside cabin. And, some cruise lines have rules about which categories you can move from and to. But, you get the general idea. Worst case scenario: You get exactly what you booked — and hopefully you got it at a discount.
Related: The best cruise lines for solo travelers
Are there any downsides?
Yes. The perfect cruise ship cabin is in the eye of the beholder and every traveler has different criteria to define perfection. Not all cabins — even within the same type and category — are created equal.
Some cabins can be noisy if they’re near the anchor, the tender platform or under the pool deck or night club, for instance. The balconies of some cabins may get sooty if they are in the path of the fallout from the cruise ship funnel.
If you are super picky about any one aspect of your cruise cabin, don’t book a guarantee and instead pick exactly the cabin type, category and room location you want. Every cruise ship has a deck plan that you can study, and you can pick your exact cabin number during the booking process.
Related: What’s the difference between a cruise ship concierge and butler?
The guarantee gamble might not be a good idea for families or friends traveling together that need very specific bed arrangements. If your family needs a specific family-friendly cabin, book that and don’t mess with a guarantee to save a few bucks.
One last thing to note when you book a guarantee cabin: You usually won’t know your exact cabin number until one to three weeks before embarkation. If you can’t take that kind of suspense, don’t book a guarantee cabin!
Planning a cruise for the coming year? These stories will help:
- The most spectacular water slides and watery fun zones at sea
- Cruise ship restaurant nirvana: The 7 best meals at sea
- 12 best cruises for people who never want to grow up
- The most exciting new ocean ships of 2020
- The best Caribbean cruises for every type of traveler
- What to pack for your first cruise
Featured image of Quantum of the Seas Grand Loft Suite with Balcony courtesy of Royal Caribbean
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 80,000 points are worth $1,000 toward travel.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.