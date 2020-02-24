Coronavirus cases surged overnight in Italy — is it safe to travel there?
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The novel coronavirus from China, 2019-nCoV, is quickly spreading across the world with little signs of slowing down. While health and government officials have acted swiftly, the deadly virus has seen a spike in confirmed cases and deaths.
Currently, the global death toll stands at more than 2,620, while over 79,000 people have been infected, according to CNN. The vast majority of confirmed cases are still in China, specifically in the Hubei province where the virus originated. But outbreaks in South Korea and Italy are quickly escalating.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Italy is currently in the midst of the biggest coronavirus outbreak in Europe, and six people there have died from the disease so far, The New York Times reported. Additionally, the number of cases rose to 219 on Monday from 152 the day prior. Most of the cases are in the Lombardy region, where Milan is located, as well as the Veneto region, home to Venice. Milan and Venice are not under quarantine, though several small towns south of Milan are, with nobody allowed to either leave or enter.
By way of comparison, South Korea reported a total of 833 cases and seven deaths to date, according to the Times.
These numbers don’t include the more than 630 passengers who tested positive on the Diamond Princess, the formerly quarantined cruise ship off the coast of Japan.
With the near overnight surge in confirmed cases, it begs the question: Is it still safe to travel to Italy right now? Here’s what we know.
Italian officials have yet to find patient zero, but in the meantime, are taking extra precautions in Lombardy and Veneto — including closing universities and museums, and canceling mass, weddings and funerals, according to national Italian paper La Repubblica. Perhaps most striking, Venice’s famous Carnival celebration has been canceled.
Related: Complete guide to traveling during the deadly coronavirus outbreak
In addition, La Repubblica reported that “all public events of any kind or any kind of assembly” have been banned, and bars must close between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Restaurants are so far unaffected.
At this time, 50,000 people in 11 northern towns are on lockdown, according to the Times. There have not been any confirmed cases near other popular cities, such as Florence or Rome.
“We are asking basically that everyone who has come from areas stricken by the epidemic to remain under a mandatory house stay,” said Italy’s health minister, Roberto Speranza, at a press conference on Saturday.
Andrea Casalis, a 27-year-old from Vo’ Euganeo (a town near the center of the Veneto outbreak), told the AP, “This wasn’t a very exciting place to begin with. Since we can’t go to the bar, there’s not much left to do.”
In Milan, the city’s historic Duomo cathedral has closed. Fashion designer Giorgio Armani decided not to allow a live audience at his fashion show, and livestreamed it instead.
There are also reports that Italian soccer might be played behind closed doors, without fans, to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Maurizio Casasco, the president of the Italian federation for sports physicians, told the AP, “Playing all sports behind closed doors for the next week could be possible, because then fans can more easily stay at home.”
Basilicata, a region in the south of Italy, is quarantining people coming from the affected northern regions for two weeks, according to the Times. Mauritius also gave passengers on an incoming Alitalia flight from Rome an ultimatum: enter a quarantine, or immediately return to Italy. The passengers flew back to Italy, although none of them exhibited any symptoms.
Related: Myth-busting: Will a face mask keep you safe from viruses on a plane
Countries such as Croatia, Hungary and Ireland have all advised against travel to the affected areas, including Milan and Venice. Additionally, Austria temporarily halted rail traffic across its shared border with Italy, the AP reported.
High-speed train operators including Italo and Trenitalia are offering full refunds for passengers. They both operate trains that tourists use to travel between major cities, such as Milan to Naples via Bologna, Florence and Rome.
While some of these figures may be startling, Angelo Borrelli, head of Italy’s civil protection agency, said the hotspots where the virus has been found are not expanding, as those areas are under quarantine.
He also added that the outbreak remains in a contained area, and it is safe to travel to Italy.
As of time of publication, the U.S. State Department lists Italy as a Level 2 destination, last updated in January. No updates have been made due to the spread of coronavirus.
Alitalia, Italy’s flag carrier, has not issued any travel waivers as of yet.
If you do decide to cancel your upcoming trip, be sure to read up on what is — and more importantly, isn’t — covered by your credit card or independent travel service.
And no matter where your travels may take you this year, be prepared for any type of travel disruption with these tips in mind.
We reached out to local reporters in Italy for comment, but did not hear back at the time of publication.
Featured photo by ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP/Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.