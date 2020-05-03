Greece is planning to open to tourists this summer
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
There’s a light at the end of the tunnel — and it’s a sunset in Mykonos.
Greece, arguably one of the most popular summer vacation spots in the world, is planning on opening up the country to tourists come July, Reuters reports.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
The country has been on lockdown since March 23 and is trying to save what’s left of the summer tourist season. Last year, it drew 34 million visitors who brought in over $19 billion in revenue, Reuters adds.
The government will ease lockdown restrictions on May 4, and hotels that operate throughout the year will be able to reopen on June 1.
Greece’s tourism minister, Harry Theocharis, told Reuters TV, “This season is not going to be like the other years, I would be a fool to believe that this could ever be the case. However, there is a lot that we can do to reopen the tourist economy, the flows.”
Related: How hotels can prove to guests they’re safe after coronavirus
In an interview with BBC News, Theocharis added, “Now this cannot be with every source country, with every destination, but we have to try to open up with some countries … Europe is the most developed area in the world with regard to tourism [and] if the tourism sector is not restarted there can be no lasting economic restart.”
The country’s aggressive containment measures have paid off so far. There have only been 2,620 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 143 related deaths, according to data from WorldOMeters.
It should be noted that a Global Level 4 Health Advisory is still in effect for the U.S., advising U.S. citizens to avoid all international travel due to the global impact of COVID-19. If things change and you do decide to book a trip to Greece this summer, be mindful of both hotel and airline cancellation and rebooking policies. Many airlines have shifted to temporarily allow travelers to book new flights now and cancel for a refund or travel credit later, often with the ability to make changes within the next year and even into 2021. You should also definitely consider protecting your trip with a travel insurance policy that allows you to cancel for any reason.
You’ll also want to purchase your getaway with a credit card that earns you bonus points on travel, such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x) the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x) and, if you prefer Membership Rewards points, the American Express® Green Card (3x).
Featured image courtesy of Allard Schager/Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.