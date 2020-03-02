Everything you need to know about cancel for any reason trip insurance
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
In January, my husband and I decided to splurge and book a suite aboard a Celebrity Cruises springtime voyage on the line’s forthcoming Apex ship. The cruise fare wasn’t insignificant, so we bought travel insurance — as we usually do for any big trip. We printed out policies from five different companies and carefully reviewed the differences.
We thought about all the things that could go wrong that might stop us from going on this cruise — the death of an elderly relative, a work conflict or a broken leg. “Pandemic” did not make our shortlist. We ultimately purchased a trip insurance package without the pricey “cancel for any reason” add-on (sometimes called CFAR). We thought we’d be just fine. Fast forward to today, with the specter of coronavirus and, boy, do we wish we’d sprung for the CFAR policy!
If you’re not sure what cancel-for-any-reason travel insurance is and when you should purchase it, here’s everything you need to know.
Visit TPG’s coronavirus hub for the latest news and advice.
In This Post
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
What you need to know about travel insurance
Cancel for any reason, also known as CFAR in the insurance industry, is an add-on to certain traditional trip insurance policies. Before we delve into the details, it’s useful to understand trip insurance in general. Here are some resources that explain everything you need to know about travel insurance and its benefits, from trip cancellation and interruption coverage to emergency medical to baggage delay. And, we’ve included some resources that specifically talk about coronavirus as it relates to insurance policies:
- The best travel insurance policies and providers
- When to buy travel insurance versus when to rely on credit card protections
- Will independent travel insurance cover coronavirus? Here’s what you should know
- Best credit cards with travel insurance
- What you should know about the trip cancellation and interruption protection offered by select credit cards
- Be careful: Avoiding outbreaks isn’t covered by most travel insurance
What is Cancel-for-Any-Reason insurance?
While travel insurance policies can offer a range of inclusions (think: medical evacuation, trip cancellation due to foreign or domestic terrorism or rental car damage) not every eventuality is included in all insurance policies. For example, some trip insurance plans cover employment layoffs while others do not. Some policies may have robust emergency medical coverage while competitors don’t. That’s why it’s so important for you to select a plan that meets your specific needs for each trip.
A commonality among insurance policies is its long list of exclusions. For example, my homeowners’ insurance clearly states I’m not covered for damage caused by an alien invasion. Yes. Seriously.
When it comes to travel insurance, it’s common to see these sorts of incidents excluded from coverage: pregnancy, the illness of a pet, suicide (yours or a traveling companion) or any self-inflicted injury, psychological disorders, mountain climbing, bungee-jumping, skydiving, declared (or undeclared) war as well as epidemics and pandemics. Coronavirus is quickly inching toward the latter.
So, under normal circumstances, a travel insurance policy would not cover a trip you cancel because you’re worried about contracting coronavirus.
That’s where a cancel-for-any-reason policy comes into play. We talked with Kasara Barto of Squaremouth, a travel insurance comparison portal, to find out more about CFAR and when travelers should purchase it.
Cancel for any reason is an add-on you can purchase from some insurance providers when buying specific plans. According to Barto, Squaremouth hasn’t seen any changes to CFAR clauses in light of the coronavirus outbreak — and that’s good news. By paying extra for this coverage, you can cancel for any reason under the sun as long as you follow the policies’ purchase and cancel stipulations.
Can I add CFAR to my policy at any time?
No. In general, you need to buy CFAR fairly soon after purchasing your trip insurance policy. According to Barto, “There are no exclusions specifically for cancel-for-any-reason policies. The only restrictions [for this] policy are that the policy must be purchased within 14 to 21 days of the first trip booking and that travelers who cancel their trip must do so at least two or three days before their departure date and will only be reimbursed 75% of the trip cost.”
Will you get all your money back if you purchase CFAR coverage?
No. Generally speaking, these policies cover up to 75% of your total trip cost. Check the insurance policy terms carefully to find out how much your refund would be if you invoked the CFAR terms and canceled your insured trip.
How much does insurance you can Cancel for Any Reason cost?
OK. So, CFAR insurance is sounding pretty good as a way to hedge bets against coronavirus. But, how much are you going to have to dig into your wallet to pay for it? The fee is calculated as a percentage of your total trip cost.
Barto said, “A standard comprehensive travel insurance policy costs between 7 to 10% of the insured trip cost. Adding the cancel-for-any-reason upgrade will cost an additional 40%. A quote on Squaremouth.com shows a standard comprehensive travel insurance policy including trip cancellation for a $3,500, one-week trip for a 45-year-old traveler can cost as little as $93. To include [this] upgrade, the same policy would cost $197.81.”
Should you buy coverage you can cancel any time?
Whether to travel and what level of insurance to purchase — or not — is always a personal decision. But, TPG is getting a lot of reader questions about what they should do if they have a trip booked or were about to book a trip and now don’t know what to do because of the uncertainty of the trajectory of coronavirus.
“In our experience, speaking to customers about this event, travelers are most concerned with wanting to cancel for fear or uncertainty of the outbreak, especially as the situation progresses,” Barto said. “In this regard, if cancellation coverage is the concern, the best — and only — option would be the cancel-for-any-reason upgrade. Typically Squaremouth only recommends this upgrade if a traveler has a concern that a standard policy doesn’t cover, such as fear or uncertainty. In this case, the time-sensitive [CFAR] benefit is the only option that would allow the traveler to cancel their trip and receive a partial refund if they decide they do not want to travel due to the outbreak.”
A few more words of advice
Coronavirus is adding a layer of complexity to decisions travelers must make about going on planned trips and booking future vacations. We asked Barto to weigh in on a few specific scenarios:
What to do if you’re about to book a trip but are hesitant because of coronavirus
“If travelers are looking for cancellation coverage for their trip, Squaremouth is only recommending purchasing a cancel-for-any-reason policy. This policy will allow travelers to cancel their trip for any reason, including fear of the coronavirus outbreak.”
If you’re shopping for CFAR, check out Squaremouth’s form that will only return policy results that include that type of add-on.
What to do if you booked a trip and have insurance — but not a CFAR clause
According to Barto, “If a traveler currently has a standard travel insurance policy in place and is concerned about the coronavirus impacting their trip, there is very limited cancellation coverage available. Only a few specific instances, like a traveler being quarantined, will qualify under a standard trip cancellation-style plan. However, medical coverage is widely available on existing policies.”
What to do if you booked a trip and have no travel insurance
“If a traveler has booked their trip within the past three weeks, they may still be eligible for the time-sensitive cancel-for-any-reason update. For travelers with an upcoming trip booked outside of that window, while cancellation coverage is not available related to the coronavirus, there are still some policies available that can provide medical coverage for travelers who contract the coronavirus while traveling.”
Bottom line
Coronavirus may shift how some travelers feel about trip insurance in general and more expensive policies that allow you to cancel for any reason, specifically. If you don’t want coronavirus to derail your travel plans but want to be covered if an expensive trip must be postponed or canceled, CFAR gives you that peace of mind.
For more resources, check out Squaremouth’s guide to travel insurance for the coronavirus as well as TPG’s hub for all coronavirus news.
Featured image by damedeeso/Getty Images
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 3 points per dollar on the first $150,000 in combined spending on travel, shipping purchases, internet, cable and phone services, and advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines.
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year
- Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases–with no limit to the amount you can earn
- Points are worth 25% more when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards
- Redeem points for travel, cash back, gift cards and more – your points don't expire as long as your account is open
- No foreign transaction fees
- Employee cards at no additional cost
- $95 Annual Fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.