Flight cancellations are quickly mounting this weekend in the wake of the military operation in Venezuela announced early Saturday by the Trump administration.

Government-ordered airspace closures in the Caribbean have led to mass flight disruptions at several popular vacation destinations and cruise ship disembarkation ports. This has stranded travelers throughout the region, including those flying to and from one of the region’s busiest airports — San Juan, Puerto Rico’s Luis Munoz Marin International Airport (SJU).

These flight disruptions will likely prove to be a major headache for passengers flying home during what was expected to be the final busy weekend of the holiday travel rush.

Caribbean flight cancellations mount

Airlines scrambled to cancel flights, last-minute, after the U.S. government ordered airspace closures in the Caribbean overnight.

By 1 p.m. Saturday, hundreds of flights had already been canceled out of San Juan, according to FlightAware data.

In a social media post, the airport said it expected most departures to be shuttered.

Elsewhere, cancellations began to pile up at major Caribbean destinations from Aruba, to Curacao, St. Maarten and St. Thomas, in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Crowds pack the terminal Saturday at San Juan's Luis Munoz Marin International Airport (SJU). MIGUEL J. RODRIGUEZ CARRILLO/GETTY IMAGES

In a statement to TPG Saturday, American Airlines said it was “closely monitoring” the situation alongside the Federal Aviation Administration.

“We are making schedule adjustments as necessary with the safety and security of our customers and team members top of mind,” the Fort Worth-based carrier said.

Delta Air Lines on Saturday said that it would alert customers affected by the flight cutbacks via notifications in the airline’s mobile app.

The carrier confirmed it had canceled a majority of its flights to and from Caribbean airports for Saturday.

Miami International Airport (MIA), one of the biggest U.S. hubs for flights to the Caribbean and South America, warned of the disruptions Saturday and urged flyers to check with their airline before heading to the airport.

The flight disruptions also threatened voyages for travelers planning cruises in the region. Virgin Voyages on Saturday said customers unable to embark because of flight troubles would get full voyage credit for a future booking.

Likewise, cruise passengers disembarking today in Caribbean ports where flights have been canceled may need to scramble to find a hotel room or other accommodation to wait out this situation.

How long will the disruptions last?

As of late Saturday morning, it wasn’t clear how long the airspace closures (and flight cancellations) in the Caribbean would last.

The FAA’s safety alerts issued for the region were scheduled to run through at least 5 a.m. on Sunday, so travelers with Caribbean flights booked through the weekend should certainly prepare for the possibility of a flight cancellation.

The FAA declined to comment on the airspace closures, deferring to the Pentagon.

Delta told TPG it planned to take things a day at a time for Sunday flights and beyond.

ANDREW WEVERS/GETTY IMAGES

Travel waivers for Caribbean flights

In the meantime, several airlines that operate Caribbean service issued travel advisories covering major airports in the region.

Passengers whose trips are covered by these waivers should have the freedom to proactively reschedule or make changes to their itinerary.

Here’s a rundown of the waivers issued by the largest U.S. carriers:

What should you do if you have Caribbean flights booked?

If you’re flying in the coming days, check to see if your trip is covered by one of those waivers listed above. You may be able to cancel, rechedule or otherwise change your flights — even if you booked an ordinarily restrictive ticket, like basic economy.

Keep a close eye on your airline app

Stay glued to your airline’s app to watch for any notifications from your airline. If disruptions to your flight occur, you may be able to re-book yourself through the app to avoid waiting on hold with the airline.

Read more: Flight canceled or delayed? Here's what to do

Federal refund rules still apply

Under U.S. Department of Transportation policy, you’re entitled to a refund from the airline if your flight is canceled or significantly delayed and you choose not to travel.

This could be a way to get your money back if your trip is affected by the disruptions and you decide to just stay home — or if you book yourself on a different airline.

However, keep in mind: If you accept a later flight from your airline, you wouldn’t technically be refund-eligible — even if it’s much later.

What to know: Getting a refund for a canceled or delayed flight

Will the airline offer compensation?

Unfortunately for customers, your airline likely won't pay for your hotel night, meals or other incurred costs if you do get stuck away from home as this is a situation beyond the airline's control.

Carriers have laid out passenger protections for delays and cancellations at FlightRights.gov — but those promises usually only apply when the disruption is the airline's fault, such as a maintenance delay

Keep your receipts!

If you get stranded, keep your receipts, even though there is no guarantee the expenses will be reimbursable.

Travelers who purchased a travel insurance plan prior to Saturday’s military action by the U.S. may be able to submit a claim for any unexpected costs, depending on the details of the plan purchased.

The same may be true for passengers who booked their trip with a credit card that has travel insurance protections. Just note that exact coverage and policies can differ significantly from one plan and card to another, and of course, will depend on the interpretation of those policies by the provider.

For example, the benefits guide for some Chase cards excludes some built-in trip protection coverage for "War, undeclared war, civil war, insurrection, rebellion, revolution, warlike acts by a military force or personnel, any action taken in hindering or defending against any of these, the destruction or seizure of property for a military purpose, or any consequences of any of these acts ..."

TPG will continue to update this developing situation.