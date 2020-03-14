US extends Europe travel ban to include the UK and Ireland
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Following a 30-day travel ban to large swaths of Europe, Vice President Mike Pence has announced at a press conference on Saturday that the president has made a decision to suspend all travel to the United Kingdom and Ireland effective Monday, March 16, at midnight ET. The vice president said this decision was made based on a “unanimous recommendation” by White House health experts.
Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf added: “We have issued new directives denying foreign nationals who have been in certain affected countries — that’s been 28 countries to date — from entry into the U.S. Today the president made the decision due to the rising number of cases in the UK to apply these restrictions to the UK and Ireland.”
Pence reiterated that, “Americans in the U.K. or Ireland can come home. Legal residents can come home…They will be funneled through specific airports and processed.” Which airports they will be funneled through is not yet known.
The original ban on travel from Europe, which did not include Britain, Ireland, Scotland, Northern Ireland or Wales, went into effect Friday, March 13 at midnight.
Related reading: Can I cancel or change my award ticket due to coronavirus travel waivers?
Pence said these travelers are “being screened at some 13 airports as we speak.” He continued: “If they are identified as being symptomatic for any illness there is additional response on site, but those Americans are being encourage to return home and self quarantine for 14 days.”
During the press conference, President Trump also added, “If you don’t have to travel, I wouldn’t do it. We want this thing to end, and end as quickly as possible.”
When the president was asked whether or not the White House is considering additional travel restrictions, including domestically, he responded saying, “Specifically from certain areas, yes we are,” adding that he’d be “working with the states” when considering other restrictions.
The cruise industry was also commended during the briefing for making the decision Friday to suspend cruise line operations for a period of 30 days. “We’re going to be working very vigorously over the next 30 days to implement new policies that’ll ensure that when the cruise lines start back up they’ll be safer and healthier places than ever before,” added Vice President Pence.
Related reading: What to know about trip cancellation and interruption protection offered by select credit cards
We will be updating this post with additional information as it comes in.
Feature image by BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images.
- Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs). Earn 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- New! With Status Boost™, earn 15,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $30,000 in purchases on your Card in a calendar year, up to four times per year getting you closer to Medallion Status. MQMs are used to determine Medallion Status and are different than miles you earn toward flights.
- New! Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Fee Credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®.
- Complimentary access into the Delta SkyClubs® for you when traveling on a Delta flight.
- New! Enjoy complimentary access to The Centurion® Lounge when you book your Delta flight with your Reserve Card.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.