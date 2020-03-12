European airlines slash US flight schedules amid new travel restrictions
On Wednesday, President Trump unveiled new travel restrictions for foreign nationals coming from most European countries in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus. As a result of the new restrictions, foreign nationals coming from Europe’s Schengen Area will not be allowed to enter the U.S. for the next 30 days.
While the news has meant uncertainty for U.S. citizens looking to get home or trying to figure out what to do about an upcoming trip, airlines have been forced to cope with the sure decline in demand.
Though U.S. citizens can still travel from the Schengen Area back to the U.S. as long as they go through the required screening at a designated entry point airport, foreign nationals will not be allowed into the country if they’ve visited a Schengen Area country in the past 14 days.
To minimize the losses as a result of the reduced demand in transatlantic travel, here is what we know about what European airlines are doing to alter their schedules.
Air France
For March 12-13, Air France said that its flights to and from the U.S. are operating as normal. However, since France is part of the restricted Schengen Area, it is changing its operations after March 13.
From March 14 through March 28, Air France said that it plans to continue operations to Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, New York (JFK), San Francisco and Washington, D.C.
“At this stage, Air France is awaiting clarification from the US authorities on the possibility to continue service to Miami, Boston and Houston,” the airline said in a press release.
Those three airports are not currently included in the CDC-approved list of airports that travelers will be required to fly to when returning from Europe.
“Air France is working with its partners KLM, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic on implementing a plan to continue service to the United States for its customers beyond 28 March 2020.”
You can check out Air France’s dedicated page to the cancellations here.
Finnair
As a result of the travel restrictions to the U.S., Finnair is suspending many of its flights during the 30-day period — until April 12. Finland is a member of the Schengen Area.
The airline has opted to cancel the following U.S. flights:
- AY0007/AY0008 to/from Miami (MIA) between March 14 and April 12
- AY005/AY006 to/from New York (JFK) between March 19 and April 12
- AY001/AY002 to/from Los Angeles (LAX) between March 17 and April 12
In addition to the canceled U.S. flights, Finnair is also cancelling flights AY121/AY122 to and from Delhi between March 15 and April 14.
You can check out Finnair’s dedicated page to the cancellations here.
Lufthansa Group
“Despite the new travel guidelines ordered by the US administration on passengers from the European Union, Switzerland and other countries, Lufthansa Group Airlines will continue to offer flights to the USA from Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Belgium.”
Given that each of those countries is in the Schengen Area, foreign nationals originating there will not be able to fly to the U.S. However, the group — which also includes Lufthansa as well as Austrian, Brussels and Swiss airlines — is still operating the following flights.
Austrian Airlines
The airline will continue to operate between Vienna (VIE) and Chicago (ORD) beyond March 14.
Brussels Airlines
The airline will continue to operate between Brussels (BRU) and Washington, D.C. (IAD) beyond March 14.
Lufthansa
The airline will continue to operate between Frankfurt (FRA) and Chicago (ORD) and New York (EWR) beyond March 14.
Swiss
The airline will continue to operate between Zurich (ZRH) and Chicago (ORD) beyond March 14.
The group said that all other U.S. flights will be suspended until further notice, including all departures from Munich (MUC), Dusseldorf (DUS) and Geneva (GVA). The group said it will continue to serve all destinations in Canada until further notice.
Additionally, Lufthansa Group said that it is working on an “alternative flight schedule” for the U.S., though it remains to be seen what that will entail.
You can check out Lufthansa’s dedicated page to the cancellations here.
Norwegian
The low-cost carrier is informing passengers that its operation will change drastically as a result of the travel restrictions. In a statement on Thursday, the airline said that it was grounding 40% of its long-haul fleet and cancelling up to 25% of its short-haul flights until the end of May.
In all, 40% of its long-haul capacity will be cancelled between March 13 and March 29. The majority of its long-haul flights to the U.S. from Amsterdam, Madrid, Oslo, Stockholm, Barcelona and Paris will be cancelled — all cities in countries that are part of the restricted Schengen Area.
Between March 13 and the end of May, all Norwegian flights between Rome and the U.S. will be cancelled.
The only long-haul transatlantic routes that Norwegian will continue to operate will be those through its London Gatwick base, as it’s not part of the Schengen travel restrictions. Norwegian said that all routes between LGW and the U.S. will continue to operate as normal.
“This is an unprecedented situation and our main priority continues to be the care and safety of our customers and colleagues,” Jacob Schram, CEO of Norwegian said in a statement. “The new restrictions imposed further pressure on an already difficult situation. We urge international governments to act now to ensure that the aviation industry can protect jobs and continue to be a vital part of the global economic recovery.”
A vast number of short-haul flights are also being cancelled, such as those within Scandinavia and to Italy. The carrier is also temporarily laying off up to 50% of its employees, and that number may increase.
You can check out Norwegian’s dedicated page to the cancellations here.
SAS
According to the Scandinavian carrier, it will operate flights on a normal schedule on March 12 and March 13. However, after that date, it says that its operations will be affected. Sweden, where SAS is headquartered, is part of the Schengen Area.
“Further evaluation regarding our traffic program to/from the US for the near future is currently evaluated”, the airline said.
You can check out SAS’ dedicated page to the cancellations when they become available here.
We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
Featured photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images.
