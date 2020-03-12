Tips for booking flights home from Europe now, airlines introducing fare caps
We are living in unprecedented times. President Trump announced on Wednesday night that travel from much of Europe to the U.S. will be restricted for the next 30 days to help prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus. With that announcement, there has been a scramble to book flights home from Europe before the restrictions take effect at midnight on March 13. While the edict doesn’t bar U.S. citizens from returning home from Europe, nor does it include all of Europe — countries outside the Schengen area are currently exempt — flight capacity will surely be cut during this period.
Since last night, we’ve seen airfare prices from Europe to the U.S. rising and now airlines have started to introduce fare caps to keep prices under control in these unusual times. American Airlines has capped its economy fares from Europe and the United Kingdom at 799 euros/pound sterling. Flights from the U.S. to those destinations are capped at $1,000. American says: “These fares include taxes and fees that are typically around $250 to $300 on transatlantic routes.” These are one-way fares for travel through March 24. Other airlines will likely follow American’s lead.
To clarify the travel from Europe that will be restricted or suspended, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad F. Wolf issued the following statement last night:
The travel ban does not include countries outside of the Schengen area, including the U.K. and Ireland. This new policy comes at a time when the U.S. Department of State – Bureau of Consular Affairs has raised its Global Health Advisory to Level 3, which suggests Americans reconsider travel abroad at this time due to spread of COVID-19.
If you’re planning on making a speedy exit to get back to the U.S. before these measures take effect, here are some tips for booking flights home from Europe.
In This Post
Time is of the essence, book your travel quickly
No matter how you decide to get home — changing an existing ticket, booking an award flight or paying cash for a new seat — you should make your plans immediately, whether using cash or miles. While we found good availability from many European cities back to the States on Thursday and Friday, those seats may be booked quickly by anyone trying to get here before the window closes.
In the graphic below, you’ll see cash prices for flights from Paris’ Charles DeGaulle Airport (CDG) on Friday, March 13 to various U.S. cities. In this case, the cheapest one-way flight options are into St. Louis for $486, Miami for $511 and New York for $517. Price ranges for flights from places like London, Amsterdam, Dublin, Lisbon and Frankfurt were similar. From Barcelona, we see some less expensive flights for around $220 to $295 one-way to New York and San Francisco.
However, if you are looking for a nonstop flight, the prices can jump up tremendously to the tune of a few thousand dollars each.
To check pricing from any city in Europe, go to Google Flights and type in the departure city and then “USA” in the destination field. You’ll get this sort of map. Just be aware that the default will be to display flights that may require multiple connections.
If you do a search and see a flight that works, book it. Don’t worry about booking a ticket directly to your home airport if you are having trouble. Book something to any city in the U.S. and you can then arrange for a separate connecting flight. Just get home with the least amount of stress, if possible.
Use cash if you have to as now is not the time to spend too much time price shopping.
Related: Myth-busting: Will a face mask keep you safe from viruses on a plane?
Book or change reservations online whenever possible
If you have an existing return ticket for a future date, try to change it online or on your airlines’ mobile app. If that’s not possible, call the airline; just know that you will probably be on hold for quite some time — as in hours. You may have better luck simply heading to the airport, though those lines at major hubs in Europe may also be long. At TPG, we’ve already heard of some travelers who have just booked new tickets home as it was taking too long to get assistance changing existing reservations.
Most airlines have expanded their change/cancellation policies so you may not even pay a fee to change your flight, assuming you can get through to assistance or can do it yourself online.
The reservation and customer service phone lines of all the airlines are groaning under the weight of this crisis. Wait times are excessively long so your best bet is to try to book a return flight online. Here are tips for getting through to the airline as quickly as possible.
Related: Which airlines are offering the most flexibility for travelers affected by the coronavirus
Award availability is out there
We checked award availability from Europe to the U.S. utilizing miles late on both Wednesday night and again Thursday morning from a few major European cities and found some options, but like with cash, nonstop options are disappearing and/or we are seeing the award price increase.
Checking this morning, we found flights back from Paris to the New York City area for 22,500 American AAdvantage miles one-way in economy on Finnair but availability is limited for travel today and Friday. Note that Finnair just announced it is suspending flights to the U.S. between March 14 and April 12, 2020. So, you can grab award (or cash) flights on Finnair for today and Friday but not after that.
There is British Airways availability from London to the U.S. at the saver level, even in business class. You will be hit with some bigger fees on British Airways (often a bit under $400 when redeeming American Airlines miles), but the awards are there for the taking.
Using United miles, there are nonstop business class awards on Swiss from both Geneva (GVA) and Zurich (ZRH) to New York (JFK) for Friday morning costing 73,500 United miles plus taxes and fees around $50. The same flights are available in economy for 33,500 miles and the same amount of taxes.
There is no availability from Paris to Atlanta today using Delta SkyMiles, though options can be booked for travel on Friday, Saturday and beyond.
With Avios, you could book a one-way flight Friday morning from Madrid (MAD) to Chicago (ORD) from 17,000 Avios and about $200 when booking through British Airways. Fees may be a bit lower if you can book using Iberia Avios.
Using United miles, there’s good availability to book one-way flights from Frankfurt back to the U.S.’ including New York City and other gateways.
Here are general tips for using your miles to get to and from Europe.
Related: Should I travel?
Use fixed-value points
If you need to simply book a cash ticket quickly, but don’t have the cash budget to support the spur-of-the-moment purchase, keep in mind the options to use your points at a fixed-value as cash to cover the charge.
For example, if you’ve been stockpiling some Capital One miles, you can buy a ticket with your eligible Capital One card and then later use your miles to “erase” the expense — coded as a travel purchase — from your credit card statement at a rate of one Capital One mile equals 1 cent. You can do the same thing if you have Barclaycard points.
If you are working with Chase Ultimate Rewards or Amex Membership Rewards, you can go to the respective Chase or Amex Travel sites and book flights via those sites using your points at a fixed cash value. Both of those portals also allow you to pay with a combo of cash and points.
Bottom line
It’s not fun or easy to make last-minute travel plans — especially in an instance like this where a lot of people are going to try to book the same flights home under stressful circumstances. Now’s the time to leverage your miles, points and cash and get home safe and sound.
