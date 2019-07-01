This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
As we plan international travel throughout the year, it’s important to revisit the travel advisories that have been issued by the US Department of State, especially as these advisories are constantly being updated.
There as four categories of travel advisories: “Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions”; “Level Two: Exercise Increased Caution”; “Level 3: Reconsider Travel” and “Level 4: Do Not Travel.” The US Department of State recommends travelers do the following upon any decision to visit a country with a standing travel advisory:
- Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive Alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.
- Follow the Department of State on Facebook and Twitter.
- Review the Crime and Safety Report for the country.
- US citizens who travel abroad should always have a contingency plan for emergency situations. Review the Traveler’s Checklist.
In order to help you keep up, TPG has compiled a list of all the advisories that have been issued or updated as of June 30, 2019, (you can also find the complete list of travel advisories on the State Department’s website) as well as ALL of the Level 4 advisories to date.
Level 1 Advisories (Exercise Normal Precautions):
Angola
Anguilla
Aruba
Bahrain
Barbados
Benin
Bermuda
Bolivia
Bonaire, Saint Eustatius and Saba
British Virgin Islands
Cambodia
Canada
Cayman Islands
Comoros
Croatia
Curacao
Czech Republic
Dominica
French Polynesia
French West Indies
Gabon
Georgia
Ghana
Grenada
Iceland
Kazakhstan
Kuwait
Kyrgyz Republic
Liberia
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malaysia
Mongolia
Montserrat
Mozambique
Nauru
New Caledonia
Oman
Panama
Paraguay
Portugal
Qatar
Rwanda
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Maarten
Saint Vincent and The Grenadines
Senegal
Sao Tome and Principe
Solomon Island
Sweden
Taiwan
Thailand
Togo
Turkmenistan
Tuvalu
United Arab Emirates
Uruguay
Vanuatu
Vietnam
Level 2 Advisories (Exercise Increased Caution):
Albania
Algeria
Antarctica
The Bahamas
Bangladesh
Belize
Bosnia and Herzgovina
Brazil
Burma (Myanmar)
Cameroon
China
Colombia
Denmark
Dominican Republic
Ecuador
Egypt
Eritrea
Ethiopia
France
Germany
Guinea
Guyana
India
Indonesia
Jamaica
Kenya
Kosovo
Maldives
Mexico
Morocco
Nepal
Papua New Guinea
Philippines
Russia
Saudi Arabia
Spain
Sri Lanka
Tanzania
Trinidad & Tobago
Tunisia
Turks and Caicos Islands
Uganda
Ukraine
United Kingdom
Zimbabwe
Level 3 Advisories (Reconsider Travel):
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Chad
Democratic Republic of the Congo
El Salvador
Guinea-Bissau
Haiti
Honduras
Lebanon
Nicaragua
Niger
Nigeria
Pakistan
Turkey
All Current Level 4 Advisories (Do Not Travel):
Afghanistan
Central African Republic
Iran
Iraq
Libya
Mali
North Korea (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea)
Somalia
South Sudan
Sudan
Syria
Venezuela
Yemen
This article has been updated as of 06/30/19.
Featured image of the map of US travel advisories by the US Department of State.
