You’ll need a clean bill of health to visit French Polynesia, including Tahiti and Bora Bora
Beginning March 9, the South Pacific nation of French Polynesia will require all travelers, regardless of nationality, to provide a medical certificate of clean health before entering the country. The certificate must be dated within five days of the last port of departure.
The measure will be in effect through March 31, when the government will re-evaluate the situation and potentially extend the requirement to a later date.
The medical requirement is an expansion of a previous measure which went into effect in February, which required a clean bill of health from all travelers who visited or transited through the following countries within 30 days prior to arriving in French Polynesia:
China
Cambodia
Hong-Kong
India
Japan
Macau
Malaysia
Nepal
Singapore
South Korea
Sri Lanka
Taiwan
Thailand
Vietnam
Philippines
Iran
Italy: Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia Romagna
Since Feb. 27, ocean liners also have been required to enter French Polynesia exclusively through the port of entry of Papeete in Tahiti.
Furthermore, non-American travelers headed to the United States on Air Tahiti Nui cannot have entered or transited through China or Iran within 14 days of their departure date to the U.S., according to an announcement published on the airline’s website this week. However, this restriction does not apply to American citizens holding an American passport, or legal permanent residents who possess a permanent resident card (green card) or a parole letter.
