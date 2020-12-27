These are the current CDC health-related travel advisories
While the U.S. State Department releases a list of travel advisories for everything related to potential safety while abroad, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) releases its own list of travel health notices specific to health-related concerns such as disease outbreaks and natural disasters.
With COVID-19 cases spiking around the world and a new strain now in the mix, advisories and recommendations are constantly changing. We’ve started a list of these CDC-specific advisories to help you keep up. You can also find the full list on the CDC website.
Warning levels
The CDC uses three levels of warning notices for general travel health advisories:
- Warning Level 3 (Red) — Avoid nonessential travel
- Alert Level 2 (Yellow) — Practice enhanced precautions
- Watch Level 1 (Green) — Practice usual precautions
Red alerts are obviously the areas with the highest risk. Yellow alerts will include additional precautions that should be taken and/or defines a specific at-risk population. Green alerts may include a list of recommended vaccines or general precautionary advice.
But the CDC also has a different database specific to COVID-19 levels, broken down into five categories:
- Level 4: Very high level of COVID-19
- Level 3: High level of COVID-19
- Level 2: Moderate level of COVID-19
- Level 1: Low level of COVID-19
- Level: Unknown
This ranking is determined based on the number of cumulative new cases per 100,000 people over the past 28 days and new case trajectory (if the new cases rate going up, down or remaining stable). Level 4 notices indicate an area with at least 100 new cases per 100,000 people. You can read more about how each level is defined on the CDC website.
Americans experiencing COVID-19 related emergencies overseas should contact the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate, or call the State Department assistance call center:
- From the U.S. & Canada – 1-888-407-4747
- From Overseas – +1 202-501-4444
- Enroll in STEP — the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program
COVID-19 travel health notices
Here is a list of the current health notices for COVID-19, broken down by level.
Level 4: COVID-19 very high
The CDC recommends avoiding all travel to the following areas:
- Afghanistan
- Albania
- Algeria
- Andorra
- Angola
- Argentina
- Amenia
- Aruba
- Austria
- Azerbaijan
- Bahamas
- Bahrain
- Bangladesh
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Belize
- Bermuda
- Bhutan
- Bolivia
- Bonaire
- Bosnia
- Botswana
- Brazil
- Bulgaria
- Burkina Faso
- Burma (Myanmar)
- Burundi
- Cameroon
- Canada
- Cape Verde
- Central African Republic
- Chad
- Chile
- Colombia
- Comoros
- Costa Rica
- Croatia
- Cuba
- Curaçao
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Denmark
- Djibouti
- Dominican Republic
- Easter Island
- Ecuador
- Egypt
- El Salvador
- Eritrea
- Estonia
- Eswatini
- Ethiopia
- Finland
- France
- French Guiana
- French Polynesia
- Gabon
- Gambia
- Georgia
- Germany
- Ghana
- Gibraltar
- Greece
- Guadeloupe
- Guam
- Guatemala
- Guinea
- Guinea-Bissau
- Guyana
- Haiti
- Herzegovina
- Honduras
- Hungary
- Iceland
- India
- Indonesia
- Iran
- Iraq
- Ireland
- Isreal (including the West Bank and Gaza)
- Italy
- Jamaica
- Japan
- Jersey
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kenya
- Kosovo
- Kuwait
- Kyrgyzstan
- Latvia
- Lebanon
- Lesotho
- Liberia
- Libya
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Madagascar
- Madeira Islands
- Malawi
- Malaysia
- Maldives
- Mali
- Malta
- Martinique
- Mauritania
- Mayotte
- Mexico
- Moldova
- Monaco
- Montenegro
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Nepal
- Netherlands
- Nicaragua
- Niger
- Nigeria
- North Korea
- North Macedonia
- Norway
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Panama
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Philippines
- Pitcairn Islands
- Poland
- Portugal
- Puerto Rico
- Qatar
- Republic of the Congo
- Réunion
- Romania
- Russia
- Saint Martin
- San Marino
- São Tomé and Príncipe
- Saudi Arabia
- Senegal
- Serbia
- Sint Maarten
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Somalia
- Solomon Islands
- South Africa
- South Sudan
- Spain
- Sri Lanka
- Suriname
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Syria
- Tajikistan
- Tanzania
- Togo
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- Turkmenistan
- Uganda
- Ukraine
- U.S. Virgin Islands
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
- Uruguay
- Uzbekistan
- Venezuela
- Yemen
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
- All cruise ship travel
Level 3: COVID-19 high
The CDC recommends avoiding all nonessential travel to the following areas:
- Saint Barthelemy
- Saint Lucia
Level 2: COVID-19 moderate
The CDC recommends all at-risk travelers avoid nonessential travel to the following areas:
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Barbados
- Dominica
- Faroe Islands
- Grenada
- Guernsey
- Hong Kong
- Mauritius
- Mongolia
- Rwanda
- Seychelles
- South Korea
- Turks and Caicos Islands
Level 1: COVID-19 low
The CDC recommends taking steps before, during and after travel to keep yourself and others from getting COVID-19 when you travel to the following areas:
- American Samoa
- Anguilla
- Australia
- Benin
- British Virgin Islands
- Brunei
- Cambodia
- Cayman Islands
- China
- Cook Islands
- Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast)
- Equatorial Guinea
- Falkland Islands
- Fiji
- Greenland
- Isle of Man
- Kiribati
- Laos
- Macau
- Marshall Islands
- Micronesia
- Montserrat
- Nauru
- New Caledonia
- New Zealand
- Niue
- Northern Mariana Islands
- Palau
- Papua New Guinea
- Saba
- Saint Helena
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Saint Pierre and Miquelon
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- Samoa
- Sierra Leone
- Singapore
- Sint Eustatius
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Timor-Leste
- Tokelau
- Tonga
- Tuvalu
- Vanuatu
- Vietnam
Non-COVID-19 travel health notices
There are a handful of Warning Level 3 and Alert Level 2 notices not related to COVID-19 that the CDC has released. You can see the full list (including Watch Level 1) on the CDC website.
Warning Level 3
The CDC recommends avoiding all nonessential travel to the following areas:
- Venezuela – The CDC lists a health infrastructure breakdown in Venezuela, with the country experiencing outbreaks of infectious diseases. Adequate healthcare is not currently available in most of the country.
Alert Level 2
The CDC recommends enhanced precautions for the following areas:
- Nigeria – There is an outbreak of yellow fever in Nigeria, and the CDC recommends getting vaccinated at least 10 days before travel and taking extra steps to prevent mosquito bites.
- Africa – The CDC reports multiple polio outbreaks in several countries in Africa, recommending travelers be vaccinated fully before traveling.
- Asia – The CDC reports multiple polio outbreaks in several countries in Africa, recommending travelers be vaccinated fully before traveling.
Bottom line
Keep in mind that many countries have issued their own travel restrictions or additional entry requirements for U.S. travelers entering foreign nations. Before you travel, be sure to check the requirements from the destinations you plan to visit, in order to ensure you have all the documents and any testing you need. Otherwise, you may not be allowed to travel or worse yet, will be sent home upon arrival.
