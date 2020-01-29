American Airlines, Lufthansa latest to suspend China flights
American Airlines and Lufthansa are the latest airlines to suspend flights to China, amid a drop in demand associated with fears surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.
American will suspend its daily flights between Los Angeles (LAX) and both Beijing Capital (PEK) and Shanghai Pudong (PVG) from Feb. 9 to March 27, spokeswoman Nichelle Tait told TPG Wednesday. The Oneworld alliance carrier will continue to serve the two Chinese cities from its Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) base.
Lufthansa, along with its group siblings Austrian Airlines and Swiss International Air Lines, will suspend all service to China until Feb. 9, spokesman Tal Muscal told TPG. Lufthansa serves five cities in China — Beijing Capital, Nanjing (NKG), Qingdao (TAO), Shanghai Pudong and Shenyang (SHE) — while both Austrian and Swiss serve Beijing and Shanghai, according to Cirium schedules.
American and Lufthansa’s suspensions follow similar moves by British Airways and United Airlines, the latter being the largest U.S. carrier to China.
Coronavirus is the latest in several pandemics in the East Asia region since 2000. The most notable was SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), which hit the region in 2003. At SARS’ peak, traffic on Asia-Pacific airlines fell by more than a third, according to airline industry body IATA.
In a report Wednesday, Cowen analyst Helane Becker notes that travel between the U.S. and China dropped two-thirds during SARS but recovered quickly once the virus was contained.
Delta Air Lines spokesman Susannah Thurston told TPG that the carrier is “monitoring the situation” in China.
The Chinese government said Wednesday that nearly 6,000 cases of coronavirus, which originated in the city of Wuhan, have been confirmed. Roughly 132 people have died from the virus.
