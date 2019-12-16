Delta Air Lines to be first U.S. carrier at Beijing’s new airport
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Delta Air Lines will be the first U.S. carrier to land at the massive new Beijing Daxing airport, joining its partner China Eastern Airlines at the hub.
The SkyTeam Alliance carrier will begin flying from Daxing (PKX) on March 28, according to Cirium schedules and confirmed by Delta. The airline’s last flights from Beijing Capital (PEK) will depart the day before.
Delta will be the first carrier to connect Daxing and the U.S., the schedules show. The carrier will serve Detroit (DTW) with an Airbus A350-900, and Seattle-Tacoma (SEA) with a Boeing 767-300ER.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news!
China’s president Xi Jinping opened Daxing in September. Located south of Beijing, the airport is designed to handle roughly 72 million passengers a year and support dual hubs operated by both China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines.
Delta executives previously said the airline would move to Daxing, in order to co-locate with partner China Eastern, in 2020 without providing a date.
“The brand new Daxing International Airport will provide us a great opportunity to better serve the growing needs of our customers in China,” Wong Hong, president of Greater China and Singapore at Delta, said in a statement. “As Delta operates in the new mega airport, working with China Eastern side by side, customers will enjoy the improved departure and arrival times, seamless connection, more convenient baggage delivery, and faster security check, customs and boarding/arrival procedures.”
Related: Delta says happy flyers give it a powerful profit ‘potion’
American Airlines is also expected to move to Daxing so that it can co-locate with its partner China Southern’s hub. The Oneworld member has not provided a timeline for its planned move.
United Airlines, which partners with Air China, has said it will remain at Beijing Capital airport.
Featured image by Ethan Steinberg/The Points Guy.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.