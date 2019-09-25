This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
China’s president Xi Jinping has officially opened Beijing’s massive new Daxing Airport, a facility that is expected to quickly become one of the busiest in the world.
Xi called the new airport a “powerful source of national development” in a ceremony on Wednesday, Reuters reported.
Beijing Daxing (airport code PKX) is designed to handle 72 million passengers annually, or roughly the equivalent of the traffic that currently flies through Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), the world’s 15th busiest. Last year, the Chinese capital’s Beijing Capital (PEK) airport was the second busiest in the world with more than 100 million passengers, according to the Airport Council International’s (ACI) annual ranking.
Related: Beijing’s Sprawling New Daxing Airport Finished
The centerpiece of the new Daxing airport is a star-shaped terminal designed by Zaha Hadid Architects. The 7.5 million square foot terminal, plus the more than 860,000 square foot ground transportation center, has 79 contact gates and will boast hubs for both China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines.
Air China will continue to operate its main hub from Beijing Capital.
U.S. carriers have yet to commit to Daxing. Both American Airlines and Delta Air Lines are evaluating a possible move to the new airport to remain close to their partners, China Southern and China Eastern, respectively. United Airlines will remain at Beijing Capital with its partner Air China.
Delta spokeswoman Susannah Thurston said the Skyteam Alliance carrier is in discussions for slots at Daxing airport and hopes to make a decision soon.
Featured image by VCG/VCG via Getty Images.
Vote for TPG UK’s four-class British Airways review in this year’s Lovie Awards!
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.