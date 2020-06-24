New York, New Jersey and Connecticut clap back: Visitors from states with high coronavirus rates must quarantine for 14 days
New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have declared a mandatory 14-day quarantine for travelers entering from nine states with heightened rates of COVID-19 cases.
“We now have to make sure that the [COVID-19 infection] rate continues to drop,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a Facebook live announcement Wednesday alongside Governors Philip Murphy of New Jersey and Ned Lamont of Connecticut. “We also need to make sure the virus doesn’t come in on a plane.”
The travel advisory goes into effect at midnight Thursday, June 25, applies to anyone arriving from a state with a 10 percent or higher infection rate increase over a seven-day rolling average. The nine states to which this metric currently applies include:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- Florida
- South Carolina
- North Carolina
- Utah
- Texas
- Washington
The measure is designed to curb the second wave of coronavirus infections, which spiked sharply after a number of states, primarily in the South, decided to reopen their economies. As the situation develops, more regions may be added to the quarantine list.
Cuomo stated last week that New York now has “the virus under control — but Florida doesn’t, Texas doesn’t, these other states don’t. And what happens if they get on a plane and they come to JFK? So, we get the infection rate down and then because other states are high, we could have a problem.”
As of today, June 24, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has tallied 2.3 million cases and 121,000 U.S. deaths due to COVID-19. Since yesterday, 34,313 new cases and 784 new deaths have been reported over the past 24 hours.
The CDC stats point out that more than 40 jurisdictions across the United States report more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19, including every one of the nine states targeted in the northeast tri-state travel advisory.
“This [mandatory quarantine] is a smart thing to do,” Connecticut Governor Murphy said, referencing the “hell and back” that residents of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut had experienced over the past three months due to the coronavirus pandemic. “The last thing we need to is subject our folks to another round [of infection].”
Yesterday, June 23, represented the third-highest day of new cases since the coronavirus pandemic reached the United States, according to CDC information. The other two dates were April 6, with 43,438 new cases and April 23, with 37,144 new cases in a single day.
This isn’t the first restriction levied upon U.S. travelers. A handful of states including Hawaii and Maine have implemented mandatory quarantines during this pandemic. Meanwhile, Americans have been banned from entering a number of reopening foreign countries including Iceland, Germany and the European Union.
The State Department’s global travel advisory remains at a Level 4: Do Not Travel — the highest level of risk warning.
