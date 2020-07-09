Croatia reopened to US travelers — here’s what you need to know
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If the aqua lakes of Plitvice or the red-roofed city of Dubrovnik have been on your list of travel destinations, you’ll be happy to hear that the central European country of Croatia has reopened for tourists from all countries.
Sign up for TPG’s daily newsletter to stay up to date on travel news
Here’s what you need to know about traveling to Croatia in 2020.
In This Post
Related: The international destinations U.S. travelers can visit right now
What to expect
The U.S. State Department still advises against traveling internationally right now, as COVID cases continue to spike in the U.S. and the advisory level remains at 4 — Do Not Travel.
But as of early July, travelers are permitted to enter Croatia under the usual terms of international agreement. This means U.S. travelers do not have to undergo quarantine upon arrival unless they show symptoms of COVID-19, and they do not need to provide a negative COVID-19 test before departure or upon arrival.
Fair warning, the European Union has decided not to allow U.S. travelers into the E.U., but individual nations can decide to ignore that decision, and it appears that Croatia has done just that in regards to Americans. The Daily Beast reporting, “… upon checking with the Croatian government directly, we can confirm that Americans can travel to Croatia for tourism this summer without quarantine.”
You should keep on top of news and border developments leading up to any trip.
You don’t need a COVID-19 test before departure
However, U.S. travelers headed to Croatia should complete a travel registration form on the country’s tourism website, and print out the confirmation email which will come from uz.covid@mup.hr.
You won’t be screened for COVID-19 upon arrival
Unlike many other countries, Croatia doesn’t require an on-site COVID-19 screening or temperature checks upon arrival.
You’ll need to show your hotel receipt when you arrive
Tourists must provide proof of paid local accommodations. such as a hotel receipt. If you’re staying with family members, share the address so that officials can reach you if needed.
Social distancing and face masks are required in public settings
- Respect all social distancing requirements, and observe a home quarantine if COVID-19 symptoms appear during your stay in Croatia
- Masks are required in all public settings, including on public transportation
Related: Reopening soon? A country-by-country guide
Other than the straightforward requirements above, entry into the country appears to be very easy, with no further visas or special requirements needed.
How to get there and Where to stay
Airlines
There are a number of flights available into Croatia’s main airports: Zagreb (ZAG), Split (SPU) and Dubrovnik (DBV).
Dubrovnik (DBV)
For dates between September 12 to 26, flights from New York (JFK) to Dubrovnik (DBV) are just $523 round trip on Polish airline LOT in the Star Alliance family, albeit with a long layover in Warsaw on the return flight home. Business-class flights are $2,543 round trip on Aer Lingus.
For flights booked on points, you can book economy class round trip on 63,000 United miles and $86 in cash on a combination of Scandinavian Airlines, Cityjet, Croatia Airlines and LOT, or business class with 132,000 United miles and $148.15.
Split (SPU)
The cheapest flights from Los Angeles (LAX) to Split (SPU) are similarly priced at $635 round trip in economy on LOT in August, or $2,530 round trip in business class in mid-October on a combination of Alaska, Condor and Croatia Airlines.
Points flights from JFK to SPU are 66,000 United miles and $73.85 in cash on Scandinavian and Croatia Airlines in economy for late August, or 143,000 miles and $77.95 on Lufthansa and Air Dolomiti for the same dates.
Zagreb (ZAG)
For dates September 12 to 19, flights from New York (JFK) to Zagreb (ZAG) are $674 round trip on Polish airline LOT in the Star Alliance family, albeit with a long layover in Warsaw on the return flight home. Business-class flights are $2,756 round trip on Turkish Airlines.
For points flights from JFK to ZAG are 66,000 United miles and $85.25 in cash on Scandinavian and Croatia Airlines in economy for mid-September, or 132,000 miles and $114.05 on Lufthansa and Air Dolomiti for the same dates.
Hotels
There are many lovely hotels in Croatia, and some are even bookable on points. Don’t forget that even cash-only properties can be paid with points by using a credit card that allows you to “erase” charges off of your statement using your existing points balance.
Marriott
The world’s largest chain has a number of properties in the country, including the Category 6 Le Meridien Lav Split (from $257 or 50,000 points per night); the Category 5 Sheraton Dubrovnik Riviera (from $167 or 40,000 points per night) or the Category 3 Westin Zagreb (from $111 or 17,500 points per night).
Hilton
Hilton has three points properties in Zagreb: The Canopy by Hilton Zagreb City Centre (from $119 or 32,000 Hilton Honors points per night); the Hilton Garden Inn Zagreb — Radnicka ($107 or 20,000 points per night); and the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Zagreb (from $119 or 27,000 points per night).
Hyatt
There are only three Hyatt properties in Croatia: The Boutique Hotel Alhambra (from $348/night), the D-Resort Sibenik (from $125/night) and the Hotel Vestibul Palace (from $116/night). All three properties are Small Luxury Hotels of the World.
The only one that accepts points reservations is the D-Resort Sibenik, from 25,000 Hyatt points per night.
With additional reporting by Clint Henderson.
Featured photo by Shutterstock.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.