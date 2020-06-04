Alaska may be first state to ask visitors to pack a negative COVID-19 test — will Hawaii follow?
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Compared to the Lower 48, Alaska and Hawaii have distinct geographies and needs. And while a number of U.S. states are requiring visitors to enter a 14-day quarantine upon arrival, Hawaii and Alaska remain two of the most locked-down states in the country in relation to travel and tourism.
While the Alaska cruising season has essentially been canceled for the year, travelers still interested in visiting the Last Frontier may be allowed to skip the mandatory two-week quarantine period by providing negative coronavirus test results when flying to Alaska.
Related: Best ways to get to Alaska using points and miles
At a press conference held last week by Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, it was announced that Alaska’s mandatory quarantine requirement would extend until June 5 (originally June 2), but that beginning June 6, a negative COVID-19 test can exempt visitors and returning residents from the two-week quarantine.
Visit TPG’s guide to all coronavirus news and updates
Travelers can present proof of a negative COVID-19 test completed within 72 hours before boarding a flight to Alaska or, alternatively, may be able to have a test done at the airport upon landing.
While those details have not yet been updated on Alaska’s website, the governor said during the press conference to also expect a required health form that will be completed and turned in upon deplaning in Alaska.
With a completed health form and negative COVID-19 test result returned within three days of boarding the plane to Alaska, a visitor or returning resident would be free to immediately travel around Alaska with no quarantine period required. Without a negative test result in hand, there will be an option to take a test in the airport, though there could be some delays, and this is not the primary testing method the governor recommends.
Though details surrounding Alaska’s upcoming policy for entry without quarantine are still forthcoming, it’s easy to speculate that Hawaii might follow Alaska’s lead and introduce an alternative to quarantine for visitors.
Related: State by state guide to coronavirus and travel in the U.S.
Currently, Hawaii strongly discourages leisure visitors and has a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival valid at least through June 30. This could potentially be extended.
An obvious barrier to Hawaii simply replicating Alaska’s testing model is that the number of visitors arriving by air is significantly higher.
In 2018, Hawaii had almost 10 million visitor arrivals by air, while Alaska had fewer than 10% of that number arrive by air (notably, more than 1 million additional visitors arrive by cruise ship to Alaska in a normal year).
Gov. David Ige of Hawaii has expressed concern around the feasibility of testing visitors as they arrive at Hawaii’s airports because of the scale and workload that would entail, with almost 1 million visitors arriving by air each month during normal times. That said, Hawaii News Now reported that Hawaii’s Lt. Gov. Josh Green has indicated there’s a chance something similar could be implemented in Hawaii in the future.
Related: What it’s like to fly in the U.S. right now
In the near-term for Hawaii, the state’s governor has announced loosened restrictions on inter-island travel without quarantine effective June 16. At a press conference this week, the governor also said the state is exploring reduced restrictions for some travel into Hawaii from other locations. This may be limited to visitors from the transpacific region, areas with few coronavirus cases or screening measures similar to those in Hawaii.
Hawaii expects to make additional announcements related to the reopening of travel from safe corridors next week — and by then, Alaska’s new testing process should be up and running to serve as a potential learning model.
Featured image courtesy of Kevin Smith/Design Pics/Getty Images
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.