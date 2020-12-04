California COVID-19 crackdown: Shelter-in-place orders, quarantines and more
Editor’s note: This post was updated with brand new lockdown measures for Northern California.
California is dealing with a major resurgence of coronavirus cases that is overwhelming its emergency rooms. California Governor Gavin Newsom has now issued the authorization for local governments to issue stay-at-home orders that match the strictest shutdowns back in March.
On Friday, Bay Area health officers moved to implement the state’s new stay-home order which will virtually shutdown much of the Bay Area.
Some counties have gone so far as to require quarantines for anyone coming from more than 150 miles away. Here’s everything you need to know.
In This Post
Regional restrictions
California is imposing stay-at-home orders on a region-by-region basis depending on the stresses on local ICU beds. At a news conference announcing the new lockdowns, Governor Newsom said, “This is the most challenging moment since the beginning of this pandemic.”
If 85% of intensive care beds in a region’s hospitals are full, the new orders go into effect. So far, there’s not a region in California that is there just yet, but they could get there in the next few days. Northern California has decided not to wait.
California is divided into five regions:
- Northern California: Del Norte, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Lassen, Mendocino, Modoc, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama, Trinity
- Bay Area: Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma
- Greater Sacramento: Alpine, Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Sierra, Sutter, Yolo, Yuba
- San Joaquin Valley: Calaveras, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Benito, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare, Tuolumne
- Southern California: Imperial, Inyo, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura
The restrictions prohibit all private gatherings of any size and close everything down except for critical infrastructure and retail.
On Friday afternoon, the counties of the Bay Area went ahead and imposed the new restrictions.
In a public health order, the counties said, “Rather than waiting until Intensive Care Unit (ICU) bed availability reaches critical levels and delaying closures that are inevitable, the Health Officers for the Counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, and Santa Clara as well as the City of Berkeley are jointly announcing that they will implement the State’s Regional Stay Home Order now.”
Tim Jue is a San Francisco-based reporter covering airlines and travel. On Friday he told TPG, “These new stay-at-home orders for California were to be expected, I’m afraid. All the numbers were climbing in the wrong direction. The state is dissuading not just interstate travel, but intrastate trips as well. Governor Newsom is asking people to stay within their own counties as much as possible with these new orders.”
The public health order for Bay Area counties reads:
“Most of the Bay Area Health Officers will implement the State’s Regional Stay At Home Order as of Sunday December 6, 2020. In Alameda County, it is scheduled to take effect on Monday, December 7, 2020, and Marin County’s order will take effect Tuesday, December 8. The new restrictions will remain in place until January 4, 2021.”
JohnnyJet founder and editor-in-chief John E. DiScala told TPG, “For most responsible Californians it’s not going to affect us that much because we’ve been living this way for the last nine months. We see the hospitalization numbers rising and it’s scary. People just need to sit tight for a few months until this nightmare is over. The good news is there’s light at the end of the tunnel we just need to make it through.”
Do note that most of the state of California has an ordered curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Recommended quarantines
California, Oregon and Washington issued new travel advisories Friday, Nov. 13 asking all out-of-state visitors and residents returning home to self-quarantine for 14 days beginning immediately. There is no enforcement mechanism in place for most counties.
Henry Harteveldt, president at Atmosphere Research Group, told TPG back in November, “I would have preferred to see the governors offer travelers the option to quarantine for a few days after returning from their trips and taking an at-home COVID test. Those who test negative would be exempt from further quarantine, those who test positive would need to stay home for the remainder of their 14-day quarantine.”
Mandatory quarantines
The entire state of California is under a requested two-week quarantine for anyone arriving from out-of-state (including residents), but it is not required and not being enforced. Santa Clara County is the one exception so far. The county is requiring quarantine for anyone coming from more than 150 miles away. See below for more details.
Jue told TPG on Friday that:
“The state stopped short of handing down a mandatory travel quarantine, but individual California counties are starting to go that route, which they can do. I think that may be a matter of days before we see that happen.”
Santa Clara County
Santa Clara County was the first to implement new requirements including mandating travelers quarantine for two weeks. The county includes San Jose and a big chunk of Silicon Valley.
According to the Santa Clara County health department, the order “strongly discourages leisure and non-essential travel, and requires persons entering the county to quarantine for 14 days upon return from travel of more than 150 miles.”
The order from the end of November lasts until Dec. 21, but it could be extended. It does not include those transiting the county or staying overnight. That means passengers transiting from Norman Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC) should be able to do so without quarantine.
Hotels and other lodging businesses are being told to advise all guests of the new rules. Passengers arriving at SJC are also apparently getting forms outlining the new policies.
Enforcement, however, is another matter. There is little evidence so far of any means of enforcement. In fact, people arriving in the county are not being traced or asked to fill out any forms.
Los Angeles
Los Angeles is now requiring all arriving passengers via train or plane to fill out paperwork acknowledging the “recommended” two-week quarantine. Travelers will be required to sign a form that they are aware of the self-quarantine request. They are also asked for their contact information for future tracing. Failure to do so may result in a fine of up to $500.
There is signage at both Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Van Nuys Airport (VNY). The form is now available at travel.lacity.org or by scanning the QR code posted at airports or train stations.
Los Angeles has also imposed a “safer-at-home” order which means residents should not leave for any non-essential business. All non-essential travel is also banned. Hotels and home-sharing appears to be exempt, according to the L.A. mayor’s public health order.
San Francisco
San Francisco said this week it could soon impose much stricter COVID-19 restrictions. San Francisco Mayor London Breed told reporters that she was considering several measures including taking a look at the travel restrictions imposed by Santa Clara County. Breed said that the city had just passed its peak summer numbers of new cases: “Our dangerous winter has arrived.”
The city has ordered indoor dining, gyms and places of worship to close, but is now going even further.
In a statement, San Francisco Health Officer Dr. Tomás Aragon said, “It takes several weeks for new restrictions to slow rising hospitalizations and waiting until only 15 percent of a region’s ICU beds are available is just too late. Many heavily impacted parts of our region already have less than 15 percent of ICU beds available, and the time to act is now.”
Conclusion
California is getting very serious about combatting the worst surge yet in the battle against coronavirus. So far, the state has not imposed a full lockdown, but shelter-in-place orders are here for several counties as ICU beds continue to fill. Santa Clara County is requiring a two-week quarantine for travelers, and other California counties may follow soon. It is probably best to stay away from the Golden State if possible until the worst of the crisis has passed.
Jue told TPG, “I expect these quarantine rules to be in effect through Christmas, so if you were planning on flying or traveling long distances for the holiday break, it would not be a bad idea to start reassessing those plans.”
Featured image by Didier Marti/Getty Images.
