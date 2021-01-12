US-bound travelers will need a negative COVID-19 test to enter
If you’re traveling back to the United States from abroad, prepare to pack a negative COVID-19 test.
On Tuesday, Jan. 12, the Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. was preparing to issue an order requiring all travelers arriving in the United States — U.S. citizens included — to provide proof of a negative coronavirus test.
Before traveling to the U.S., all passengers will be required to get a viral test within three days before departure. Viral tests include those that detect SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid (PCR tests) or antigen (rapid tests). Written documentation of test results (paper or electronic copy) must be provided to the airline. Travelers may also provide documentation of having recovered from COVID-19.
Airlines must confirm the negative result or recovery for all passengers prior to boarding. Passengers without documentation will be denied boarding flights to the U.S.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed to TPG in a statement that it will issue an order Tuesday, Jan. 12 that will go into effect on Jan. 26, just days into the new Biden administration.
“Testing does not eliminate all risk,” CDC Director Robert R. Redfield said in a statement. “But when combined with a period of staying at home and everyday precautions like wearing masks and social distancing, it can make travel safer, healthier and more responsible by reducing spread on planes, in airports and at destinations.”
The U.S. is behind the curve on requiring negative COVID-19 tests to enter. Dozens of countries worldwide, such as Aruba, Egypt and Zambia, all require a negative COVID-19 for entry. Even some states have stricter entry requirements, such as New York, which rolled out testing requirements in early November.
While several airlines have banned travelers for not wearing masks, the U.S. does not have a federal mask mandate for commercial airlines, even though the CDC recommended it.
There are several different types of coronavirus tests available with varying levels of accuracy.
The current gold standard of COVID-19 testing is the PCR test, which detects active COVID-19 infections. But there are also rapid antigen tests to check for proteins on the virus’s surface and antibody tests (a blood test that can identify if a previous COVID-19 infection caused your immune system to produce COVID-19 antibodies). These tests can have high false-negative rates, experts have said.
The news comes during a dark period in the pandemic in the U.S., which remains one of the most hard-hit countries, where almost 350,000 people have died from COVID-19. Positive cases nationwide have soared, particularly in California, where available intensive care unit beds have dipped under 20%.
Outside the U.S., the U.K. government announced this week that all international arrivals into England would need a negative COVID-19 test result starting on Friday. England entered its third national lockdown earlier this month after a more infectious strain of the coronavirus was identified. It has since spread across the globe.
The travel industry praised the decision.
“This is undoubtedly good news, and we welcome it,” said spokesperson Taylor Garland from the Association of Flight Attendants. “But the bigger concern is that most people in the United States are flying domestically today.”
“U.S. airlines have been strong advocates for a national testing standard set by the federal government,” said the trade group Airlines for America (A4A). “Since the onset of this crisis, U.S. airlines have relied on science to help guide decisions as they continuously reevaluate and update their processes, procedures and protocols.”
“With an international testing requirement in place, international visitors and returning residents would be tested at much higher rates than the general public and pose a much lower risk of transmitting the disease,” the U.S. Travel Association said.
“We look forward to working with the federal government on implementing this new order,” United Airlines said in a statement. “As the first airline to offer COVID customer testing, we know it is key to unlocking international borders and safely reopening global travel.”
United went on to say that it already had procedures in place to comply with similar orders for international jurisdictions and would expand those to the U.S.
“As we’ve seen outside of the aviation industry, one negative test one day doesn’t negate a positive test the next, so you need to take a layered approach,” Garland said.
Featured photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images
