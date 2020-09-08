How many passengers have US airlines banned for not wearing masks?
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Delta calls it a “no-fly list.” At Frontier, it’s a “Prevent Departure list.”
No matter what it’s called, you don’t want your name to appear — travelers who end up there will have to find another carrier to fly, at least for the time being.
Historically, airlines have banned customers for a handful of reasons, from obnoxious behavior to noncompliance with crew member instructions. Recently, however, U.S. carriers have added another misdeed to the list: a disregard for face-covering policies, created to help keep other passengers and airline employees safe.
Related: Here’s what might land you on a government or airline no-fly list
While U.S. airlines rolled out face mask policies earlier during the pandemic, it wasn’t clear how strictly they were being enforced. Delta put the kibosh on any speculation there, though, with a July announcement that over 100 passengers had landed themselves a spot on the carrier’s naughty list.
Since then, U.S. carriers have continued to ban passengers who refuse to wear masks onboard, and at designated airline-managed areas of the airport, such as check-in counters and lounges.
Just how many passenger bans are we talking? Several airlines were willing to share their latest stats with TPG, including:
- Alaska: 88
- Delta: 270
- Frontier: 121
- Hawaiian: 6
- JetBlue: 45
- Spirit: 167
- United: 180
Based on that breakdown, we’re at 877, among U.S.-based airlines sharing the latest figures with TPG. American and Southwest are unable to confirm the number of customers they’ve banned, however, while Allegiant and Sun Country did not immediately respond to TPG’s request. With those carriers factored in, the grand total is likely well over 1,000.
Meanwhile, in an internal memo last week, Delta CEO Ed Bastian recommended that employees wear masks and practice social distancing when not on the job, as well.
“I strongly encourage everyone to also observe these safety measures in your personal lives, particularly as schools begin to re-open in some parts of the U.S.,” Bastian said. “Wearing masks, adhering to physical distancing, avoiding crowds and public gatherings – all of these steps help keep you and your loved ones safe, while protecting everyone in the community and saving lives.”
Related: Which US airlines are blocking middle seats and requiring masks?
As for travelers, there’s really no excuse not to comply. All U.S. airlines now require a face covering of some sort, and many are even happy to provide a mask at check-in. Be sure to check out this post for a detailed look at what to expect at the airport, and onboard.
Featured photo courtesy of JetBlue.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.