Travel industry calls potential COVID-19 test mandate for domestic flights ‘unwarranted’
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
All international arrivals into the U.S. are now required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test. The Biden administration is also “actively looking” at mandating negative tests for domestic travel — and the travel industry isn’t pleased.
Airlines for America (A4A), the industry trade organization for the leading U.S. airlines, released a statement on Jan. 29 calling the potential move “unwarranted.” The airlines also said the move would “disproportionately prevent” low-income and rural Americans who may not have access to pre-travel testing from traveling.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
“Given the strong scientific evidence that the risk of COVID-19 transmission onboard an aircraft is very low,” A4A said in a letter to Jeffrey Zient, the White House’s COVID-19 Recovery Team Coordinator, “we believe that a testing requirement for domestic air travel is unwarranted.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that most viruses don’t spread easily on flights because of air circulation. However, the agency also noted that social distancing would be difficult on packed flights, and being in an enclosed space for hours “may increase” your risk of catching the virus.
The airlines praised certain aspects of President Biden’s executive order that mandated masks for interstate travel and pre-departure testing for international arrivals.
Related: What it was like flying home now that the US requires a negative COVID-19 test
A CDC official told Reuters there are “conversations that are ongoing and looking at what the types and locations of testing might be. We’re actively looking at it.”
In President Biden’s first days in office, he introduced a mask mandate that requires masks be worn while traveling domestically at airports, commercial aircraft, trains and public maritime vessels. The mask mandate also applies to intercity buses and on all forms of public transportation.
The U.S. government also issued new warnings to citizens about traveling internationally, saying that travelers should “reconsider non-essential travel abroad.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also announced that all passengers must wear a face mask while on public transportation, including airplanes, trains, buses, taxis and rideshares. This new order gives more power to frontline workers like flight attendants to remove passengers for not wearing a mask, which violates federal law.
Featured photo by Daniel Slim / AFP via Getty Images
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Plus earn up to $50 in statement credits towards grocery store purchases.
- 2X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on eligible orders over $12 for a minimum of one year with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.