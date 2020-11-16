Traveling soon? Here’s where you can quickly get a COVID-19 PCR test for travel
At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, several countries that once welcomed U.S. citizens closed their borders. In other words: They rolled up the welcome mat and packed it away. It wasn’t just other countries, though. Many U.S. states all but closed to visitors by mandating 14-day quarantines upon entry.
Since then, more than 230,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S., which remains one of the hardest-hit countries.
But as travel begins to pick up ahead of the holiday season, several countries are accepting U.S. travelers again — albeit with several new restrictions, such as a negative COVID-19 test taken before departure. Some states, such as Alaska and Hawaii, have also transitioned to a model that allows visitors to skip the 14-day quarantine with an eligible negative COVID-19 test.
If you need a coronavirus test for travel, you might be wondering where you can get one, what type of test you’ll need to take, how long it will take to get an appointment (and wait for results) and what it will cost.
To help you prepare, we visited testing sites in several cities across the country — and researched where you can get tested in 25 major metropolitan areas.
We found that some tests are entirely free, while others require a copay or can be covered with insurance. There are also some that, when requested for travel (instead of because of due to symptoms or exposure), will require full cash payment. Many countries and some states require negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests taken within a certain amount of time — usually 72 hours —before departure. And we found many facilities providing results between 48 and 72 hours, but that isn’t always true.
Also, keep in mind that some testing sites deliver results over the phone, which likely won’t be suitable for boarding an aircraft or entering a country.
What type of coronavirus test do you need?
There are many different types of testing when it comes to coronavirus, and the devil is in the details if you need a test for travel.
Two types of tests that often won’t help you when it comes to travel are rapid antigen tests that check for proteins on the virus’s surface and antibody tests (a blood test that can identify if a previous COVID-19 infection caused your immune system to produce COVID-19 antibodies).
What you’ll usually need for travel is a PCR test (polymerise chain reaction). These are the most reliable tests for detecting active COVID-19 infections and are considered the “gold standard” in current testing options. We’ll focus in this guide only on those sites that are providing these more-accurate PCR tests, though keep in mind that some destinations — like Hawaii — only accept PCR tests from a specific list of testing providers.
Nationwide coronavirus testing options
If you’re in a location without many COVID-19 testing sites, you may want to head to your neighborhood drugstore.
You’ll notice several major chains on the list of where to get a COVID-19 test including CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid, all of which often offer PCR testing at no additional cost if using insurance, or if you fall under some federal programs for those without insurance. Ride Aid specifically offers test at no cost to anyone 18 and older.
Even better, you can make these appointments online, which may save precious time instead of waiting in a long line. Many of these locations offer drive-up testing, where you swab yourself and don’t need to leave your vehicle.
You may need to complete an online questionnaire to see if you qualify for testing and then make an appointment one to three days in advance. In our experience, living in an area with community COVID-19 spread (which, sadly, is most of the U.S. right now), often qualifies you for a test with these providers if a questionnaire is required.
Several TPG Lounge members and TPG staffers have taken advantage of this option. Amanda in Arizona said she got her results in four days, while Larry S. in Chicago said he received results within 48 hours. Some drugstores are even providing same-day PCR test results, though that availability varies from location to location.
Increasingly, these nationwide providers are serving younger patients. Currently, CVS serves patients 10 and up while Walgreens serves patients as young as 3.
Also, several third-party companies partner with major cities like Houston and San Francisco on widespread testing. These companies, like Color and Curative, offer results in one to three days.
Mail-in COVID-19 testing options
There are many mail-in COVID-19 testing providers available. Some are not valid in certain states and some are not available in all situations.
Most will not bill insurance for you, with Pixel being an exception to that general rule. Some mail-in tests are nasal swabs while others are now saliva samples. Some are only valid for adults and others require a Zoom appointment. But, these are all the gold-standard PCR tests that are considered highly reliable.
Note that some of these companies have partnered with various airlines and the State of Hawaii as approved providers, so this can be a legitimate testing option for travel. In fact, if your airline has a mail-in testing partner valid for your travel destination, I recommend going through their system as it may get your sample prioritized in the lab’s testing order.
Some mail-in COVID testing programs include:
- Everlywell: Results of the nasal swab available within 24 to 48 hours of the lab receiving the sample. Available to people 18 and older only. Cost: $109
- Pixel by LabCorp: Results of the nasal swab are available one to two days after arriving back in the lab. Available to people 18 and older. No upfront cost, or $119 if you’re not eligible for insurance or federal funds.
- Vault: Results of the saliva test taken via Zoom call are available within 48 to 72 hours. The test is valid for both children and adults. Cost: $150
- Azova: Available at Costco.com and results of the saliva test, taken via a Zoom call, are available within 24 to 48 hours. Cost: $139.99
- Quest Diagnostics: Results of the saliva test taken while on Zoom are typically received within 24 to 48 hours of arrival at the lab, but are prioritized within 24 hours of arrival for people testing through a travel partner such as Hawaiian Airlines. This test is available to people $18 and older. Cost: $119
How long will test results take to arrive?
Most states or countries that require negative COVID-19 test results to enter (or enter without quarantine) utilize a 72-hour timeframe from the time of testing until either the time or flight departure or arrival to the destination. However, sometimes the window is even smaller.
For example, in Croatia, where TPG’s founder and CEO, Brian Kelly, traveled to in August, there’s a requirement for a negative test result that was swabbed within 48 hours of arrival into the country to avoid quarantine. That’s a very small window that virtually necessitates same-day results to comply.
Kelly was able to get his results within 10 hours in New York City at NYU Langone Health with a physician’s order. But, to get a better sense of what COVID testing is like for travelers, we had five TPG staffers take COVID-19 PCR tests midweek at different providers across the country within a 24-hour period in October.
- At a Walgreens outside Houston, Texas, results were returned in 36 hours.
- New York City’s free city testing program in Brooklyn took 48 hours for results.
- It took 72 hours to get results from an urgent care in Atlanta, Georgia.
- Drive-up testing at a hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan returned results in 48 hours.
- A CityMD clinic in New York City delivered results in 78 hours.
Also in October, a TPG staffer took a mail-in Pixel test and received results within 48 hours of putting the test back in the mail, with the fees fully covered by insurance.
While there are exceptions, especially if an area is experiencing a surge in both cases and testing, two to three days for COVID-19 test results seem to be common across the country. That may be cutting it close for many travel requirements, so you may need to research PCR testing locations that promise same-day results if the arrival of your test results could make or break your trip.
COVID-19 testing in airports
There are a growing number of U.S. airports that offer COVID-19 testing either to all passengers or those heading on specific flights or to specific destinations. If you can drive to the airport to get a test a day or two ahead of your trip, this could be a great option. However, we don’t recommend waiting to get a test until your travel has already started if you can avoid it in case you do get a positive result. Quarantining for at least two weeks at a connection city will likely be expensive and problematic.
Some current airport testing centers available within the U.S. include:
- Tampa International Airport: This testing center is meant for passengers traveling to and from Tampa International Airport (TPA) so bring proof of travel. PCR test results come back in about 48 hours and cost $150.
- Oakland International Airport: There are two testing centers at OAK, one in the airport and a drive-up location. Only passengers heading to Hawaii are encouraged to use this, though technically any passenger can book the drive-up location. Appointments are required and there is no out-of-pocket fee.
- Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport: Testing is open to all at MSP and done with saliva. This is free for Minnesota residents and $94 for others. Test results are back within 24 to 48 hours. Appointments are accepted but not always required.
- Anchorage International Airport: Testing at ANC is free for Alaska residents and $250 to others. All nonresidents that cannot provide proof of testing prior to travel will be required to test upon arrival.
- Burlington International Airport: Testing is open to all at Vermont’s BTV airport Monday through Friday with appointments recommended and results available in 36 to 48 hours. Without insurance, the test is $175.
- Bradley International Airport: Open seven days per week, if the test is not covered by the passenger’s insurer, tests are still available for $125 each. Results will most likely be available within 72 hours of testing, however, it can take longer. Testing is only available to passengers traveling through Connecticut’s Bradley Airport (BDL) on the day of their flight and you can preregister before arriving at the testing site.
- New York-LaGuardia: PCR testing is free with no appointments necessary in LGA’s Terminal B parking garage with results delivered by phone within 48 hours. However, this won’t be very useful for travel verification purposes since results are verbal.
- XpresCheck: XpresCheck is currently open to passengers in Newark-EWR and New York-JFK, with Boston (BOS) soon to come online for passenger use. PCR tests are available by appointment or potentially via walk-up and insurance is accepted or costs $75. Turnaround time is two to three days.
- Dallas – Fort Worth International Airport: Those traveling on American Airlines to Hawaii can get a rapid PCR test at DFW on the day of travel for $249 with results available in about 15 minutes. Travelers can also visit designated CareNow urgent care locations in the area for $150 testing.
- San Francisco International Airport: Those San Francisco-based travelers flying on United Airlines to Hawaii can get a rapid PCR test at SFO on the day of travel with an appointment for $250. There is a drive-up option near the airport that can be booked a couple of days in advance of travel for $105.
City-by-city guide on Where to get a COVID-19 test
Finding a reliable place to get a PCR COVID-19 test for travel with quick results is tough. In some parts of the country, it still borders on impossible.
But to give you a headstart in your research, these testing facilities may meet your COVID testing needs for travel. Because things change so quickly in 2020, you’ll need to contact the sites directly to confirm this information is still accurate.
Where to get a COVID-19 test in Atlanta
TPG’s loyalty and engagement editor, Richard Kerr, got tested with his entire family outside Atlanta at Summit Urgent Care and described the process as “incredibly efficient.”
“We made an appointment at a local urgent care [center] via a Telehealth appointment and then were given an arrival time to the testing facility the next day,” Kerr said. “At arrival, we were the only patients in the entire parking lot. Between my ID being checked and the swab being performed, we were in and out in less than a minute.”
Summit Urgent Care
1825 GA-34, Newnan, Georgia 30265
Hours: Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Holidays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Accept most insurances, no copay for virtual visits
Appointment required? No
Turnaround time: Three days
Peachtree Immediate Care
1256 Briarcliff Rd. NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30306
Hours: Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cost: For most insurance plans, there is no copay or deductible required; a $ 175 self-pay option is also available.
Appointment required? Yes
Turnaround time: Two to three days
Viral Solutions
1995 Clairmont Road, Decatur, Georgia 30033
Hours: Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: No out of pocket cost with insurance
Appointment required? No
Turnaround time: Two to three days
Community Organized Relief Effort
Select locations across Georgia, including Atlanta
Cost: Free
Appointment required? Walk-up and drive-through available, all sites subject to early closure once 500-test daily max is reached
Turnaround time: One to three days
Where to get a COVID-19 test in Boston
TPG Lounge member Raeanna S. visited a Rite Aid drive-thru in Revere, Massachusetts, just outside of Boston. It was free “via Project Baseline,” Raeanna said. “[It] says it takes two to seven days [for results],” she said, “but it’s taken 48 hours … three different times.”
Tufts Medical Center
171 Harrison Ave. Boston, Massachusetts 02111 Tye Pavilion
Hours: Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: If insurance carriers do not cover a test, the cost is $135
Appointment required? Yes
Turnaround time: Two to three days
CareWell Urgent Care
Cambridge Fresh Pond
601-603 Concord Ave Cambridge, Massachusetts 02138
Hours: Open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Cost: Covered by insurance, $160 if paying out of pocket
Appointment required: No
Turnaround time: Less than two days
Where to get a COVID-19 test in Charlotte
Senior associate Meg Palmer was tested at a Novant Health screening centers in the Charlotte area. “I needed an appointment,” she said, “but they screened me on the phone and it was pretty easy.” When she arrived, Palmer said she was the only person at the drive-in and she received results in about 36 hours.
BetterMed Urgent Care – Charlotte
1431 South Boulevard, Charlotte, North Carolina 28203
Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Cost: For those with commercial health insurance, the expected out-of-pocket cost for the medical evaluation and test is your copay. A PCR medical evaluation and test will cost $159 plus outside lab costs.
Appointment required? Yes
Turnaround time: Two to four days
StarMed Healthcare – Eastland
5344 Central Ave Ste. B, Charlotte, North Carolina 28212
Hours: Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Covered at 100% for most insurance carriers. There’s a $195 out-of-pocket fee for lab rush.
Appointment required? No
Turnaround time: Three to seven days
Where to get a COVID-19 test in Chicago
Howard Brown Health 55th St.
1525 E. 55th St., Chicago, Illinois 60637
Hours: Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Appointment required? No
Turnaround time: Three to seven days
Howard Brown Health 63rd St.
641 W. 63rd St., Chicago, Illinois 60621
Hours: Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Appointment required? No
Turnaround time: Three to seven days
Innovative Care
1111 W. Diversey Parkway,1111 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago, Illinois 60614
Hours: Open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Cost: Covered by insurance, or can self-pay $250 for the examination and COVID-19 test
Appointment required? Yes, but the location releases 150 appointments at 8 a.m. each morning to accommodate same-day visits.
Turnaround time: Two to four days
Where to get a COVID-19 test in Cleveland/Akron
The Centers, East Office
4400 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44103
Hours: Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: No out-of-pocket costs for most patients. No insurance required, and Medicaid and other insurance accepted
Appointment required? Appointments encouraged, with walk-ins available each day
Turnaround time: One to two days
The Centers, Uptown Office at Circle Health Services
12201 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44106
Hours: Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., second and fourth Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: No out-of-pocket costs for most patients. No insurance required, and Medicaid and other insurance accepted
Appointment required? Appointments encouraged, with walk-ins available each day
Turnaround time: One to two days
Rite Aid No. 02456
4053 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio
Hours: Open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Cost: Free testing available to anyone 18 or older
Appointment required? Yes
Turnaround time: Two to five days
Where to get a COVID-19 test in Columbus
Hometown Urgent Care
4300 Clime Road, Columbus, Ohio, 43228
Hours: Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Covered by insurance; copay or deductible may be required. Uninsured patients may be eligible to have the cost of their test covered by Medicaid under the CARES Act.
Appointment required? No
Turnaround time: Three to six days
CVS Minute Clinic
1400 Parsons Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43206
Hours: Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: No out-of-pocket cost with insurance
Appointment required? Yes
Turnaround time: Two to three days
Where to get a COVID-19 test in Dallas/Fort Worth
Lounge member Ginger U. recommends Curative, saying there’s a free drive-thru for anyone. She recommends making an online appointment, saying, “usually, [the] same day [is] available.”
Real Time Laboratories
4100 Fairway Ct. Suite 600 Carrollton, Texas 75010
Hours: Open daily; see website for details
Cost: $250 to $400 depending on turnaround time
Appointment required: Yes.
Turnaround time: Six to 24 hours, depending on the level of rush paid for at booking
DevLab Bio
4100 Fairway Drive, Suite 100, Carrollton, Texas 75010
Hours: Open Monday to Saturday; see website for details
Cost: $150, insurance not accepted for travel requests
Appointment required: Yes
Turnaround time: One business day, excluding Sunday
State of Texas/Texas Division of Emergency Management
Mountain View College, 4849 W. Illinois Ave., Dallas, Texas 75211
Hours: Wednesday to Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Appointment required? No
Turnaround time: Three days
Where to get a COVID-19 test in Denver
American Family Care Urgent Care
850 S. Monaco Pkwy, Suite 10, Denver, Colorado 80224
Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Cost: Most major insurance covered
Appointment required? No
Turnaround time: Three to five days
Advanced Urgent Care
3890 Quebec St., Ste A & B, Denver, Colorado 80207
Hours: Seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Cost: Covered by most major insurances
Appointment required? Yes
Turnaround time: Three to seven days
Where to get a COVID-19 test in Detroit
CVS Minute Clinic
1935 Campbell, Detroit, Michigan 48209
Hours: Seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Cost: No out-of-pocket cost with insurance
Appointment required? Yes
Turnaround time: Two to three days
Where to get a COVID-19 test in Houston
Curative
Houston Community College – South, 1990 Airport Boulevard, Houston, Texas 77051
Hours: See website for more information
Cost: No out-of-pocket cost when billed to your health plan or the government
Appointment required? Yes
Turnaround time: One to two days
Any Test Now
2282 W Holcombe Blvd., Houston, Texas, 77030
Cost: $199
Appointment required? Yes
Turnaround time: 48-hour turnaround Monday through Friday
Memorial Village ER
14520 Memorial Dr Houston, Texas 77079
Hours: Drive-up COVID evaluations between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily
Cost: $150 or insurance is accepted
Appt required: No
Turnaround: Two to three days
Where to get a COVID-19 test in Las Vegas
Pharmatech
546 N Eastern Ave Suite 130, Las Vegas, Nevada 89101
Hours: See website for more information
Cost: $120
Appointment required? Yes
Turnaround time: One to two days
Cuur Diagnostics
8275 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas, Nevada 89147
Hours: Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $125
Appointment required? No
Turnaround time: One to two days
Where to get a COVID-19 test in Los Angeles
Reliant Urgent Care
Multiple Los Angeles-area locations
Hours: See website for more information
Cost: $150 (results within 48 hours), $195 (results within 24 hours), $295 (results within 12 to 14 hours)
Turnaround time: 12 to 48 hours, depending on the level of service booked
Kedren Community Health Center, 4211 S Avalon, Los Angeles, California 90011
Hours: See website for more information
Cost: No out of pocket cost when billed to your health plan or the government
Appointment required? Yes
Turnaround time: One to two days
Curative
Camino Nuevo High School (drive-thru only), 3500 W Temple St, Los Angeles, California 90004
Hours: See website for more information
Cost: No out of pocket cost when billed to your health plan or the government
Appointment required? Yes
Turnaround time: One to two days
Where to get a COVID-19 test in Miami and Fort Lauderdale
Lab Doctor
1425 SE 17th St, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33316
Hours: Monday to Saturday, see website for specifics
Cost: $179
Appointment required? Yes
Turnaround time: Next-day results
Hialeah drive-thru testing
401 East 65th Street, Hialeah, Florida 33013
Hours: Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Appointment required? Yes
Turnaround time: Three to five days
Youth Fairgrounds at Tamiami Park
10901 SW 24th Street, Miami, Florida 33165
Hours: Seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Appointment required? Yes
Turnaround time: Three to five days
Where to get a COVID-19 test in Minneapolis/St. Paul
CVS
3655 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55418
Hours: By appointment
Cost: No out-of-pocket cost with insurance
Appointment required? Yes
Turnaround time: Two to three days
Where to get a COVID-19 test in New York/Newark
Several New York City-based TPG staffers took COVID-19 tests in recent weeks and most reported quick turnaround times. If you need the test and don’t have an advance appointment, however, the process of getting tested at an urgent care center (or similar) may take a while — especially once you get outside the city.
TPG writer Victoria Walker got tested at one of the free city pop-up sites and received her results within two days. She also recently got a PCR test at a Brooklyn CityMD, one of the popular urgent care facilities in New York City, and she got results back in three days. Senior news editor Clint Henderson also visited a CityMD location in Manhattan and received results in three days.
“I stood in line for an hour at the CityMD clinic in the East Village, but I was able to get a PCR test for free,” Henderson said.
There are hundreds of testing sites across New York City, and you can also find pop-up mobile testing sites at different locations throughout the five boroughs. Not all of these will return COVID-19 test results in a timely enough manner for travel, however.
Carecube
Multiple locations in Brooklyn and the Bronx
Hours: Depends on location
Cost: Accepts insurance or $200
Appointment required? No
Turnaround time: Results in 24 to 48 hours
CityMD
Locations across New York City and the boroughs
Hours: Depends on location, however, all locations will close 90 minutes earlier
Cost: CityMD is not collecting copayments for COVID-19 related visits
Appointment required? No
Turnaround time: Three to four days
There are several free COVID testing options available for Newark residents, with no appointment or insurance needed. Get more information here.
Where to get a COVID-19 test in Orlando
COVID Testing LLC
Multiple Orlando-area locations
Hours: Open seven days a week, see site for hours
Cost: With insurance, $35 for next-day results, $75 for same-day results. Without insurance, $115 for next-day results, $155 for same-day results
Appointment required? No
Turnaround time: Same or the next day. Tests for same-day results must be taken between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. or noon, depending on location. Same-day results are not available on Sundays.
Paramount Urgent Care
5833 S. Goldenrod Rd., Orlando, Florida 32822
Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free for self-pay and insured patients, excluding Medicaid
Appointment required? No
Turnaround time: Two to four days
Paramount Urgent Care
8972 Turkey Lake Road South, Orlando, Florida 32819
Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free for self-pay and insured patients, excluding Medicaid
Appointment required? No
Turnaround time: Two to four days
Where to get a COVID-19 test in Philadelphia
CVS
3300-10 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19145
Hours: By appointment
Cost: No out-of-pocket cost with insurance
Appointment required? Yes
Turnaround time: Two to three days
American Family Care (AFC) Urgent Care
1444 W. Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19145
Cost: No charge for PCR tests with insurance
Appointment required: Yes, and telemedicine visit
Turnaround time: Usually one to three days
Where to get a COVID-19 test in Pittsburgh
Curative
Pittsburgh Mercy, 249 South 9th Street, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15203
Hours: See website for more information
Cost: No out-of-pocket cost when billed to your health plan or the government
Appointment required? Yes
Turnaround time: One to two days
Curative
East Liberty Family Health Care Center
6023 Harvard St, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15206
Cost: No out-of-pocket cost when billed to your health plan or the government
Appointment required? Yes
Turnaround time: One to two days
Where to get a COVID-19 test in Portland
American Family Care Urgent Care
Multiple locations
Hours: See website
Cost: $199
Appointment required? Yes
Turnaround time: 60 minutes to three days, depending on test type
Where to get a COVID-19 test in Sacramento
Anyone 18 years of age or older living in Sacramento County can get tested for COVID-19 for free after completing an online screening. COVID-19 testing will then be scheduled.
Where to get a COVID-19 test in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake InstaCare
389 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, Utah 84102
Hours: Monday, Wednesday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Most insurers have said they will cover 100% of the testing cost
Appointment required? Yes
Turnaround time: Two days
Intermountain Health
Multiple locations
Hours: See site for individual location information
Cost: May vary if testing for travel versus symptoms or exposure
Appointment required: Yes
Turnaround time: 90% of tests returned within two days
Where to get a COVID-19 test in San Jose/San Francisco/Oakland
My Doctor Medical Group
450 Sutter Street Suite 840, San Francisco, California 94108
Hours: Depends on location
Cost: $365, $50 extra lab fee for Tahiti and French Polynesia only
Appointment required? Yes
Turnaround time: 5 p.m. next day after collection
Color
Embarcadero site at Piers 30/32, Bryant and Embarcadero
Hours: Depends on location
Cost: Free
Appointment required? Yes
Turnaround time: One to three days
Alameda Health Systems
Henry J. Kaiser Center at 10 10th Street, Oakland, California 94607
Hours: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Appointment required? Yes
Turnaround time: Two to five days
Santa Clara Valley Medical Center (SCVMC) – Valley Health Center Downtown
777 E Santa Clara Street, San Jose, California 95112
Hours: Seven days a week, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Appointment required? Yes
Turnaround time: Three to seven days
Downtown Medical Group
450 Sutter Street, Suite 1723 San Francisco, CA 94108
Hours: Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $250 for 24 hours turnaround; $350 for 24 hours turnaround with certificate and blood test (required for China travels)
Appointment required? Yes
Turnaround time: 5 p.m. next day after collection
Where to get a COVID-19 test in Seattle/Tacoma
Discovery Health MD
Two locations: SeaTac DoubleTree and SeaTac Airport
Hours: Seven days a week, see site for details
Cost: $250
Appointment required? Yes
Turnaround time: Same-day or next-day, depending on what you booked
West Seattle Walk-Up Site
2801 SW Thistle Street (Southwest Athletic Complex)
Hours: Monday to Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Appointment required? Yes
Turnaround time: One to two days
Where to get a COVID-19 test in St. Louis
ARCpoint Labs
11255 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur, Missouri 63141
Hours: Open Monday to Friday, see website for hours
Cost: $225 for same-day results
Appointment required? Yes
Turnaround time: Same-day with expedited service
CVS
3925 Lindell Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri 63108
Hours: By appointment
Cost: No out-of-pocket cost with insurance
Appointment required? Yes
Turnaround time: Two to three days
CVS
4100 Gravois Ave, St. Louis, Missouri 63116
Hours: By appointment
Cost: No out-of-pocket cost with insurance
Appointment required? Yes
Turnaround time: Two to three days
Where to get a COVID-19 test in Washington, D.C./Baltimore/Arlington
Preston’s Pharmacy
Location in Arlington and Fairfax
Hours: Monday to Saturday, check the website for details
Cost: Two-day results for $200, Next-day results for $350
Appointment required? Yes
Walgreens
1401 Rhode Island Ave., NE, Washington, D.C.
Hours: Seven days per week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free for patients 18 and older
Appointment required? Yes
Turnaround time: Three days
CVS
2560 West Franklin Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21223
Hours: By appointment
Cost: No out-of-pocket cost with insurance
Appointment required? Yes
Turnaround time: Two to three days
Bottom line
While it has generally been getting easier to obtain a COVID-19 PCR test for travel purposes in some locations over the past few months, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the average turnaround time increase now that cases are surging across much of the country.
A two- to three-day turnaround time was common with our October in-house tests, but even that would be cutting it very close for travel purposes for destinations that require tests taken within 48 or 72 hours of either departure or arrival. The safest bet, if you need COVID-19 PCR test results in advance of a tight travel deadline, is to use a provider that can guarantee same-day or next-day service. That’s generally going to cost extra and isn’t yet available all across the country.
Some destinations will allow you to simply quarantine upon arrival until your test results arrive. But processing your release from quarantine may not be immediate. And, in the event you do test positive (presumably asymptomatically), you will need to be prepared to quarantine in place wherever you are for at least two weeks. This is not to mention the reality that you could get ill and may have exposed others on your journey before you knew of your positive result.
Featured photo by Getty Images
