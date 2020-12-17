Your next hotel check-in may include a COVID-19 test
Are COVID-19 tests the latest resort welcome amenity? It’s starting to seem that way.
Many countries, states, airlines and even the limited cruise lines that have resumed sailing are requiring a negative COVID-19 test before welcoming travelers. But now, your next hotel or resort stay may require one, too. This started slowly, primarily in far-flung destinations such as smaller resorts in the Maldives
But, the opportunity to enter a “bubble resort” where testing is almost as common as turndown service once was, seems to be coming closer to home. The Wynn Resort in Las Vegas is reportedly in the process of building its own on-site testing facility that could play a major role in how that property manages the guest experience. And Marriott’s brand of Gaylord hotels is preparing to offer optional on-site testing for people planning meetings or larger events at its properties.
And at the just-reopened beachfront Baha Mar hotel complex, it’s now likely you’re going to take at least three COVID-19 tests for your vacation, including one that’s completed upon arrival to the resort.
The latest welcome amenity
Shortly after pulling up to the Baha Mar hotel complex (home to the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, Rosewood Baha Mar, SLS Baha Mar and the Baha Mar Casino and Sportsbook, as well as a Melia property), you’ll head to an area near the front desk to receive a rapid antigen test conducted by Doctor’s Hospital. You’ll then complete the check-in process (with your mask on, of course) and quarantine in your room for approximately 30 minutes, or until your results are available.
This is in addition to the COVID-19 PCR test you must take no more than five days before you arrive in the Bahamas.
If your rapid test comes back negative, you’ll receive your wristband and be able to freely move about the property. For guests who stay five days or longer, you’ll need to repeat the testing process on the fifth day.
Graeme Davis, President, Baha Mar, tells TPG via email that, “Today’s reopening marks an important milestone for Baha Mar and The Bahamas’ tourism industry. We are deeply committed to safe travel and protecting the health of our guests and associates. So, Baha Mar requires guests over the age of ten to take a complimentary Rapid Antigen COVID-19 test upon arrival. The tests are conducted by personnel from Doctor’s Hospital, the premier hospital in The Bahamas, in a comfortable setting near the front desk in the Grand Hyatt lobby. Once completed, guests are directed to check-in.”
What happens if you test positive
Unfortunately, the odds are high these days that if you test enough people, someone will eventually test positive.
Baha Mar guests who receive a positive rapid test will be visited in their room by medical personnel from the Medical Director’s office for a follow-up PCR test. While waiting for this result, which could take about six hours, guests will need to wait it out in their room.
If you receive a second positive result with this highly-accurate follow-up test, you’ll have two choices. And neither one of them is ideal.
With a confirmed positive test, you’ll either need to quarantine or, interestingly, you’ll be given the opportunity to fly home on a “private aircraft or an air ambulance.” There will be a so-called Special Guest Ops team that will provide support to those guests who do test positive.
Picking up the tab
So, who pays for all these tests? And if you receive a positive test and choose to fly home, does Baha Mar simply add the charge to your folio?
Travelers bound for the Bahamas right now are subject to a new fee ($40 if you’re staying up to four nights and $60 if you’re staying longer). This fee covers the requisite Bahamas Health Travel Visa, the mandatory rapid test taken on the fifth day of your stay and a mandatory health insurance plan, regardless of where you’re staying. (Children 10 and under still need the health visa, but do not pay this fee and are not subject to routine required testing.)
The rapid test you take on arrival to Baha Mar is provided at no cost to the traveler by the hotel.
The mandatory health insurance will cover up to $50,000 in COVID-19-related medical expenses incurred on the island, as well as up to $7,000 in quarantine-related expenses, if necessary (up to $500 per day). This plan, which frankly seems like a bargain for the $40 to $60 fee, also covers medical evacuation due to COVID-19 up to $100,000 — but that’s subject to medical necessity.
Just to be clear, however, I wouldn’t bet on that plan simply covering a private jet home for a medically stable individual just because they tested positive.
A parting goodbye test, too
In addition to all of that pre- and mid-travel testing, Baha Mar is also offering optional PCR and rapid COVID-19 tests ($125 and $25, respectively) for guests before they depart. Since some states and countries require testing within a certain period of time before entering to avoid quarantine, this program should help guests get back to their normal lives as easily as possible after their Bahamas vacation.
For example, to avoid a full 14-day quarantine, New York State requires returning travelers who were out of the state for more than 24 hours to take a test within three days before returning to New York. Those who meet that criteria still need to quarantine for three days in New York, and then they can test out of that abridged quarantine period on the fourth day with a final test.
Bottom line
Though travel is resuming in many parts of the globe, the novel coronavirus is still a very real concern, and vaccines aren’t yet widely available. So, travelers should expect to encounter a number of COVID-19 precautions to not only help curb the spread of the virus, but also to help resorts differentiate themselves.
After all, peace of mind may be the hottest amenity for travelers during a global health crisis, and on-site COVID-19 tests offered by resorts may soon be as common (and popular) as an ensuite coffee machine.
Some travelers will no doubt be deterred by the series of tests and quarantines. But these are strange times, and these safeguards could make a destination or specific resort far more desirable to others.
Even more reassuring though is that, in a world where many destinations still don’t have any idea what to do with a traveler who tests positive, the Bahamas and Baha Mar know exactly what will happen when things go according to plan — and when they don’t.
Featured image courtesy of Baha Mar.
