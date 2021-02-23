Marriott adds complimentary on-site COVID-19 testing at properties across the Caribbean and Mexico
Following Hyatt’s lead, the world’s largest hotel chain has rolled out a plan to provide complimentary on-site COVID-19 testing to guests staying at a selection of its properties across the Caribbean and Mexico.
This new offering will allow guests who travel to any participating resort to remain compliant with the United States’ recent rule requiring all incoming travelers to present proof of a negative COVID-19 rapid antigen or PCR test within three days of arrival into the country.
The complimentary testing is available for up to two people per room for guests staying three nights or longer at the following properties: JW Marriott Cancun Resort and Spa; Marriott Cancun Resort; The Ritz-Carlton, Cancun; Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort and Spa; W Punta de Mita; The Westin Resort and Spa, Puerto Vallarta; The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort; Solaz, a Luxury Collection Resort, Los Cabos; Zadun, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve; Aruba Marriott Resort and Stellaris Casino and The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba.
Marriott’s also following Hyatt’s example by offering up to 50% off on flexible extended stay rates if a guest isn’t able to travel back to the U.S. due to a positive test.
It’s important to note if you’re not staying at any of the above Marriott properties, free COVID-19 testing will not be available, though you can speak with your property directly. They should be able to direct you to a local testing center so you can comply with the new U.S. rule. Additionally, the type of testing (both rapid antigen and PCR tests are accepted under the U.S. entry rule) will vary by property. If you require further tests on property, they will be available for purchase.
Finally, remember that U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, are exempt from the entry testing requirement.
While not quite as widespread as Hyatt’s offering, it’s great to see Marriott get on board with offering free on-property testing across a range of its locations in popular places where Americans are traveling right now. It will allow travelers to continue to visit these resorts (and contribute tourism dollars to the region’s local economies) while more seamlessly complying with the U.S. testing-for-entry rule without the hassle of coordinating testing with local health centers.
Featured image by Melanie Lieberman/The Points Guy
