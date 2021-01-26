Hyatt just launched widespread complimentary, on-site COVID-19 testing
In case you missed it, as of today, Jan. 26, all passengers traveling to the U.S. from abroad must present a negative COVID-19 test for entry. In response, many hotels have stepped up their game and introduced on-site testing for guests so they can remain compliant without worrying about the logistics.
So far, on-site testing availability largely varied by property, not brand. However, Hyatt has just become the first major chain to launch on-site COVID-19 testing across all its resorts its Latin America. The tests are free and there are plans in place to assist those who test positive and can’t return to the U.S. for a period of time.
Hyatt’s complimentary on-site COVID-19 testing
Hyatt is now offering on-site COVID-19 testing at all 19 Hyatt resorts in Latin America. These cover destinations Americans can travel to relatively easily, such as the Caribbean, Mexico, Costa Rica as well as South America. Best of all, the tests are free.
Depending on the property, you’ll either get a rapid antigen or RT-PCR test, both of which are approved per CDC guidelines. You can get two complimentary tests per guestroom, per stay, with additional tests available for a fee. Minimum length-of-stay requirements vary per property.
It’s important to note that this only applies to properties designated as resorts. In other words, a random Hyatt Place by the airport likely won’t offer testing. Participating resorts include the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, Park Hyatt St. Kitts, Thompson Beach House in Playa del Carmen and various Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara properties.
What happens if you test positive
Unlike some hotels that offer testing, Hyatt has a plan for when people eventually test positive. Specifically, resorts in Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and South America (excluding Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara properties) will offer a Travel Delay Rate to guests whose travel plans are impacted by test-related reasons. Guests can save up to 50% on room rates and up to 30% on food and beverage.
Hopefully, you won’t need to take book these rates. But if you do, you will earn World of Hyatt points and tier-qualifying nights as per usual. If you enrolled for the Bonus Journeys promotion, that means extra points and double elite nights for eligible stays through Feb. 28. Between that promotion, a cobranded Hyatt credit card and Hyatt cutting elite qualification thresholds in half, you could end up with top-tier Globalist status after your quarantine.
Bottom line
Hotel COVID-19 testing will be a must to get the travel industry moving again. Although Marriott and Hilton offer it at some Latin American properties, Hyatt is the first major chain to offer widespread testing across all of its resorts in the region.
It’s great to see that, unlike some hotels, Hyatt is offering on-site testing for free. More importantly, it has a plan in place for those who test positive and is helping reduce the cost should you need to quarantine.
