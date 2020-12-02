How to earn two years of top-tier Hyatt elite status after just 9 nights
Arguably, the most valuable hotel elite status level out there is Globalist status in the World of Hyatt program. When fully maximized, TPG has that status level valued at over $5,000 per year. While I think the true value for most travelers these days will be lower than that, the value is still massive because of waived resort and parking fees, free (full) breakfast for up to two adults and two children per room, lounge access, suite upgrades and more.
I’ve had top-tier Hyatt status in the past, and can confidently say it is a not only valuable, but also enjoyable status level to hold. But — staying at World of Hyatt properties 60 nights per year to earn the coveted Globalist status has been out of range for me over the past couple of years. Until now.
Here’s how you can earn Hyatt Globalist status that’s valid all the way through Feb. 2023 for as little as 10 paid nights in a Hyatt property, or just 37,500 Hyatt points.
Qualification rules cut in half
Because life and travel are not yet normal, and won’t be magically better on Jan. 1, Hyatt has cut the normal elite qualification thresholds in half for 2021. For Globalist status, that means you can earn it with 30 eligible nights spent at Hyatt properties in 2021 instead of the usual 60 nights.
Not only that, but nights stayed under the Bonus Journeys promotion from Oct. 1 – Dec. 31 count both toward 2020 elite status earnings and 2021 status earnings. So, not only are the requirements halved in 2021, but you may already have a running head start on earning next year with stays this year.
Additional shortcuts to status
That same Bonus Journeys promotion that began in October has now been extended through the end of February 2021. That means that stays made from Jan. 1 – Feb. 28, 2021 count double toward 2021 status qualifications. For every one night you spend during the first two months of the year, you’ll earn two toward 2021 elite qualification, so just 15 eligible nights spent at Hyatt properties during that timeframe could shoot you from zero to Hyatt Globalist hero.
But — it gets better than that.
Having the World of Hyatt Credit Card normally confers five elite-qualifying nights per year. That drops the number of nights cardholders need to hit Globalist status in 2021 to 25 — or just 13 if you do them all in the first two months of the year. However, those who get approved for a new World of Hyatt card account by Dec. 31 will get 10 elite-qualifying nights in both 2020 and again in 2021.
That leaves those lucky cardholders needing just 20 nights in 2021, or 10 if the nights are completed in January or February while stays count double toward elite status.
Finally, bear in mind that the World of Hyatt card also awards two additional elite-qualifying nights for every $5,000 you spend on the card. And this fits nicely with the current welcome bonus: Earn 25,000 points after you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening and an additional 25,000 points after you spend $6,000 total on purchases within the first six months of account opening.
Hitting this threshold to earn the full bonus would give you another two elite-qualifying nights.
In other words, if you open the card today and spend $6,000 by early 2021, you’ve now dropped the number of nights you need to reach Globalist to just 18 — or nine for stays booked in Jan. and Feb. 2021.
Stacking the opportunities
But wait, there’s more.
Spending as few as 9 nights in a Hyatt to earn top-tier status is insane in all the best ways. However, you can stack on another promotion to log those nights without spending any of your precious cash. Another deal now running through Feb. 28 gives you 15 – 25% of your redeemed Hyatt points back. Award nights at a Category 1 Hyatt, of which there are many across the country, are just 5,000 points per night.
That amount effectively drops the true cost to 3,750 points per night for World of Hyatt credit cardholders — though remember that this is a rebate after the stay, not a discount at the time of booking (so you’d need to full number of points when making the reservation).
You can probably see where this is going. If you only need 9 nights to reach Globalist, and you could buy those nights for 3,750 points per night, then you could attain Hyatt Globalist status for just 33,750 total World of Hyatt points. TPG values 37,500 Hyatt points at $573.75, but since Globalist status can be worth many times that amount — especially since you could enjoy it for two years — sacrificing the points in this ultimate “mattress run” can be worth the trade-off.
As always, you can transfer Chase Ultimate Reward points to Hyatt at a 1:1 ratio if you wanted to pull this off but don’t currently have enough Hyatt points at the ready.
Bottom line
I enjoy my Marriott Platinum status and naturally requalifed this year, even though status was extended into 2022 without any required requalification. However, after losing Hyatt Globalist status a couple years ago, I have really wanted it back. Obtaining it with as little as 9 or even 13 total nights is likely a deal too good to pass up. I know I’ll more than recoup that investment — later 2021, through all of 2022 and even into early 2023.
Note that the thresholds for Hyatt’s milestone awards, such as free night awards and confirmed suite upgrades have not been reduced, so while you can early Hyatt Globalist status with a very small number of nights if you stack opportunities, that doesn’t change when you earn the milestone awards along the way.
But the free full breakfasts (sometimes even available via room service), the fee waivers, the space-available upgrades and more, are fully conferred with this incredibly fast way of unlocking Hyatt Globalist status.
Featured image by Summer Hull/The Points Guy.
