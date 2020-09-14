How I saved 40,000 points and $250 in fees with this ongoing hotel promotion
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
As travel restrictions ease, companies are more eager than ever to get your business.
One travel brand, in particular, has captured my attention throughout the pandemic. That brand is Hyatt. Whether you’re paying in cash or using World of Hyatt points, it can be a lucrative time to stay at — and be loyal to — Hyatt properties.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
In total, I’ve used points to stay at Hyatts for six nights this summer. Point redemptions typically don’t earn you anything, but that isn’t the case right now. Because of enhanced points rebates with The World of Hyatt Credit Card — along with waived parking and resort fees — I’ve been able to score an extra 40,000 Hyatt points and save $250 in cash.
The best news? Hyatt has extended the offers through the end of 2020. That means you can take advantage of points rebates and incredible savings this fall and winter.
Let’s dive in to see how I did it — and how you can, too.
Related: 5 ways I use my hotel card benefits to travel in luxury
In This Post
The Hyatt promotions
There are several ongoing (and soon-to-launch) Hyatt offers occurring at the same time. I’m focusing on the ones I’ve been able to benefit from.
Paid nights (“Bonus Journeys” promotion)
For paid nights — and charges billed to the room during your stay — you’ll earn three times more Hyatt points than you usually would (typically 5x points, now 15x) with up to 4x at select Hyatt resort properties through the World of Hyatt card.
Award nights
When it comes to redeeming Hyatt points, all World of Hyatt members receive 15% of their redeemed points back, while World of Hyatt cardholders get 25% back. Furthermore, all award stays include free parking — a perk typically limited to top-tier Globalist elite members.
Other permanent perks
Besides these limited-time promotions, World of Hyatt members don’t have to pay egregious resort or destination fees when booking an award stay. Additionally, if you pay for any part of your Hyatt stay with the cobranded credit card, you’ll get 4x points per dollar spent.
Related: Review of the World of Hyatt card
Stacking the offers
By stacking offers together, I was able to truly maximize my point earnings and dollar savings. These are the offers I was able to stack to earn 40,000 bonus points and $250 cash back in my pocket.
- Limited-time offer, award bonus: ~32,000 points
- Earned via 25% rebate on points redemptions
- Limited-time offer, paid bonus: ~8,000 points
- Earned via extra 10x bonus points per dollar on room charges (normally 5x)
- Limited-time offer, free parking: $130 saved
- Earned via free parking on all award stays
- Permanent offer, no resort or destination fees: $120 saved
- Earned via booking an award stay
I also earned 4x points per dollar spent on my room charges by paying with my World of Hyatt card, but I didn’t include it in the math above. Finally, as a Discoverist elite member, I get an extra 0.5 points per dollar (also not included).
Related: Why I went all-in on the World of Hyatt card
Earning 22,000 bonus points at the Miraval Berkshires
I used 65,000 Hyatt points for two nights (and two people) at the new Miraval Berkshires resort earlier this summer.
View this post on Instagram
Brand new resort opening during COVID? Crazy, but it just might work. Miraval Berkshires opened on July 15, and I stayed this weekend—kayaked, made pottery, got massages, hiked, and ate (a lot). Miraval is an all-inclusive(ish) wellness brand and this Berkshires location is an ideal weekend spot near major Northeast cities. Thanks to a BOGO promotion and points rebate for having the World of Hyatt card, 2 nights costs ~50k points for 2 people. (Not cheap but the cash rate is over $3,000). There were a lot of operational issues but overall, I’d recommend a stay here—once things get ironed out in a month or two. Even with some problems, it was still the perfect antidote and detox from the news cycle and life in the city (especially being in New York since the early stages of COVID).
A post shared by Chris Dong (@thechrisflyer) on
What made this redemption incredible was the ability to stack a BOGO award night offer (specifically for the Miraval) along with the 25% points rebate for all World of Hyatt cardholders. Nightly rates easily surpass $1,200 per room, so this was an excellent redemption.
Besides getting 16,000 points back as a bonus (25% of a 65,000-point redemption), I also earned about 6,000 points from the Bonus Journeys 3x points offer for spa treatments and activities that I billed to the room.
Related: You can now try the work-from-hotel trend at more than 25 Hyatt properties
Earning 11,000 bonus points at the Andaz West Hollywood
Next up, I redeemed 40,000 Hyatt points for two nights at the Andaz West Hollywood. I received 10,000 points back as a bonus (25% of a 40,000-point redemption). I also earned about 1,000 points from room charges thanks to the Bonus Journeys 3x points offer.
Saving $130 in destination and parking fees
The property charges $35 per night for self-parking and $30 per night as a destination fee. These were waived thanks to the limited-time parking offer and no destination fees on award stays.
Earning 7,000 bonus points at the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach
Finally, I redeemed 24,000 Hyatt points for two nights at the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach. I earned 6,000 points back (25% of a 25,000-point redemption). I also earned about 1,000 points from room charges thanks to the Bonus Journeys 3x points offer.
Saving $120 in resort and parking fees
The property charges $30 per night for self-parking and $30 per night as a resort fee, both of which were waived thanks to the limited-time parking offer and no resort fees on award stays.
Bottom line
According to TPG valuations, 40,000 World of Hyatt points is worth $680.
Combined with the $250 I saved in fees, my hotel redemptions went pretty far in the latter half of summer. Hyatt continues to impress with the extension of its promotions, luring travelers back into their portfolio of hotels. It worked on me and it could work for you, too.
Featured photo courtesy of the Andaz West Hollywood
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.