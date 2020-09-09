Amazing new World of Hyatt promo will offer up to 25.5x points on paid stays and more
The World of Hyatt has just announced one of the most lucrative promotions we’ve seen during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. If you’re planning to visit a Hyatt property during the final three months of 2020, you may be able to take home over 25 Hyatt points for every dollar you spend. And the program has announced an extension to a popular, previously-announced offer for redeeming Hyatt points.
There’s a lot to unpack here, so let’s dive in.
New promotion
First, let’s consider the new “Bonus Journeys” global promotion, which will offer all members 3x points on paid stays at all Hyatt locations worldwide. Additionally, holders of the World of Hyatt Credit Card (along with those who kept the old Hyatt credit card) can earn 4x points at select Hyatt resort properties. This enhanced earning rate will apply to a select group of 160 Hyatt resort properties, 200 SLH properties and a handful of MGM Resort destinations — the exact list will be available once registration is live on Oct. 1, 2020.
In addition, this new promotion includes an offer for bonus elite night credits. For every tier-qualifying night you complete during the promotion dates, you’ll earn a night toward both 2020 and 2021 World of Hyatt elite status. This gives you a head start on earning status for next year.
The promotion starts October 1 and runs for stays with a checkout date through Jan 4, 2021. Registration, once live, will be required by Nov. 30, 2020.
Extension of earlier promotion
In addition to the new offer, the current free nights on sale promotion has been extended to Jan. 4, 2021. All members receive 15% of their redeemed points back, while World of Hyatt credit cardmembers receive 25% of redeemed points back. Moreover, all award stays receive free parking — a perk typically limited to top-tier Globalist travelers. Finally, you can earn triple points on eligible spend for dine-in, takeout tor delivery when not staying the night at participating outlets at Hyatt hotels and resorts.
Registration for the extended promotion is required but is now open at the following links:
- Members can register here.
- Hyatt cardholder can register here.
Note that this offer can be stacked with the ongoing Miraval promotion, which offers a buy-one-get-one-free on award stays at luxurious, all-inclusive properties in the Berkshires, Austin and Arizona.
RELATED: Why the World of Hyatt card is great for family travelers
How great is this promotion?
As noted above, this promotion can allow you to earn a massive return on your Hyatt stays — depending on your elite status tier as well as the credit card you use. Doing some quick math, a Globalist who has the World of Hyatt credit card staying at a participating (4x) resort during the promotion period would earn:
- 20x for quadruple points (4 x 5 points/$ base rate)
- 4x for spending on credit card (or 3x for old Hyatt card)
- 1.5x for 30% Globalist bonus off base 5 points/$ earn rate
TOTAL: 25.5x for Globalists
25.5x World of Hyatt points per dollar spent is an astounding number of points to earn on a paid stay. TPG values World of Hyatt points at 1.7 cents each, meaning a Globalist credit card holder would earn 43 cents back in points on each dollar spent on the stay.
While this quadruple earning rate only applies to a handful of participating properties, triple points for all members at all Hyatt locations is a great promotion in and of itself. Even non-elite travelers can take home 15 Hyatt points per dollar spent, a return of over 25% based on TPG’s valuations — and that’s before taking into account any earnings on your credit card.
Finally, adding bonus elite-qualifying nights to jump start your 2021 status and extending the lucrative sale on award nights will make it really hard to stay at another hotel chain for the rest of the year — if (of course) you had hotel stays in your plans.
Bottom line
It’s no secret the hotel industry continues to struggle. With leisure travel wrapping up for the year and business travel not returning, Hyatt has launched a promo that, in my opinion, does enough to draw additional business to their properties. I don’t think I can pass up the chance of earning 25.5x points on a socially-distanced stay at a Hyatt resort to get my family out of the house this fall. In fact, I’ve already begun looking for properties and itineraries — and will be sure to register as soon as it’s available on Oct. 1, 2020.
Featured image courtesy of the Hyatt Regency Clearwater.
