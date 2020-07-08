Deal alert: Score big savings and free perks on your next Hyatt getaway
Editor’s note: An earlier version of this post incorrectly stated that the minimum rebate for Hyatt members was 10%. All Hyatt members will earn at least a 15% rebate on eligible award stays.
If you’re feeling cooped up and are planning your post-COVID-19 vacation, there is some great news: Hyatt just announced three new promotions to make your next stay more rewarding. Members can earn up to 25% of their points back on award redemptions, plus free parking on award stays and triple points when dining at participating Hyatt restaurants.
These promotions are valid between now and Oct. 8, 2020. While traveling may not seem feasible at the moment, a lot can happen between now and October. So it’s absolutely worth it to familiarize yourself with these offers and register for them, in case you do end up staying at a hotel during the promotional period.
15-25% rebate on Hyatt awards
All Hyatt members who book award nights between now and Oct. 8, 2020 will get 15% of their points back. That means a top-tier Category 8 hotel that normally costs 40,000 points per night is reduced to 34,000. This promotion applies to award stays across all Hyatt brands, including core brands like Park Hyatt and Hyatt Regency as well as participating SLH and MGM properties.
If you happen to be a The World of Hyatt Credit Card holder, this rebate is increased to 25%. So that 40,000-point award redemption will end up costing you just 30,000 points. That’s a pretty big deal, especially considering Hyatt is one of the few hotel rewards programs that doesn’t offer the 5th night free on award stays.
How to register
To take advantage of this rebate, you’ll need to register for this promotion by Sept. 1, 2020. Then simply redeem your points and you’ll get 15-25% of your points back within 6-8 weeks. There are two separate registration links, so be sure to use the one that applies to you:
- Members can register here
- Hyatt cardholder can register here
Maximum rebates
While there is no limit to the number of points you can get back during the promotion period, members are limited to a maximum of 30,000 bonus points per transaction. Hyatt credit cardholders are limited to getting 60,000 bonus points per transaction.
This limit shouldn’t impact you unless you plan on redeeming more than 300,000 Hyatt points per transaction, or 240,000 points if you’re a Hyatt credit cardholder. If you do plan on redeeming more points than this, you can always transfer your Hyatt points to a travel partner free of charge. By having them book part of the stay with their rewards, you can ensure you’ll get the maximum rebate on your award stay.
What type of awards qualify for this discount?
In addition to free nights and Points + Cash awards, this promotion applies to the following types of award redemptions:
- Room upgrades
- Dining
- Spa services
- Exhale classes
- FIND experiences
- Lindblad excursions
That covers pretty much every Hyatt award worth redeeming points for.
Can this promo be combined with Hyatt Bonus Journeys?
This promotion can be combined with Hyatt Bonus Journeys, which awards The World of Hyatt elite members 2,500 bonus points on their first qualifying stay.
For example, by combining these two promotions you would end up paying just 33,500 points for a top-tier Hyatt award that normally costs 40,000 points.
Free parking for all Hyatt members
Through Oct. 8, 2020 Hyatt is extending free parking on award nights to all The World of Hyatt members. Previously, this benefit was reserved for top-tier Globalist members, but now everyone gets it on award nights. Globalists will receive free parking on eligible paid stays during the promotional period.
Keep in mind that this benefit only applies to hotels where parking can be charged to the hotel. It does apply to valet parking, which is very generous and convenient. Unfortunately, this benefit does not apply at M life resorts, Hyatt Residence Club resorts, and hotels in the Small Luxury Hotels of the World portfolio.
Triple points on local dining
If you miss the experience of dining at a hotel restaurant, you can earn 3x Hyatt points by dining at participating hotel restaurants. This promotion is valid between July 8-Oct. 2020 and applies to non-stay charges for restaurant spending at participating Hyatt hotels.
Simply provide your The World of Hyatt number and pay with a credit card that offers bonus points on dining. You’ll earn bonus points with your credit card and through The World of Hyatt program. It’s worth noting that the maximum number of points per transaction is limited to 100,000. However, since most people don’t spend $33,334 on a single restaurant bill, that’s pretty much a moot point.
You can learn more about which Hyatt restaurants are participating in this promotion by visiting Hyatt.com/dinelocal.
Bottom line
Whether you’re redeeming points or booking with cash, these three promotions can make your next Hyatt stay much more rewarding. It certainly doesn’t hurt to sign up for the point rebate promotion, regardless of whether you think you’ll stay at a Hyatt hotel by October. Registration ends on Sept. 1, so be sure to register well in advance so you don’t have to think about it close to departure.
Having a The World of Hyatt Card can definitely go a long way in sweetening all of these promotions. Between the card’s current welcome bonus, earning rate, low annual fee and the added rebate on award stays, it’s definitely a good time to consider picking up a World of Hyatt Card.
Additional reporting by Ethan Steinberg.
Featured photo by Mark Knight/Hyatt
