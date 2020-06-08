Earn 3x points on upcoming Hyatt stays with new Bonus Journeys promotion
With states and countries slowly beginning to reopen after an extended lockdown, travel brands are now faced with the challenge of convincing people that it’s safe to travel again. Part of that has to do with improving hygiene and sanitation practices, but part of it also boils down to incentivizing consumers with bonus points, elite shortcuts and more.
It’s against this backdrop that Hyatt is launching its newest quarterly promotion, dubbed “Bonus Journeys.” After registering at this link, Hyatt members will earn triple points on stays from June 15 through September 15, 2020, beginning with their second stay. Hyatt elites, including Discoverists who earn their status from The World Of Hyatt Credit Card, will earn 2,500 additional bonus points on their first stay during the promotion. TPG values World of Hyatt points at 1.7 cents each, making this 2,500-point elite bonus gift worth $42.50.
Hyatt members normally earn 5 points per dollar spent on eligible charges, with elite members earning additional points bonuses. During the Bonus Journeys promotion, members will earn at least 15 points per dollar, which comes out to a very attractive 25.5% return based on TPG’s valuations. If you pay for your stay with a World of Hyatt card you’ll continue to earn 4 Hyatt points per dollar, bringing your return up to a whopping 19x points per dollar spent before factoring in any elite bonuses.
It’s likely going to take a while before most travelers feel completely safe on the road again, but Hyatt is doing what it can to address those concerns by continuing to offer very generous change and cancellation policies and also delaying the implementation of scheduled award chart changes (specifically the introduction of peak and off-peak pricing).
Hyatt has also taken decisive action by launching new sanitation standards across the brand. Back in May, Hyatt became the first hotel chain to achieve Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR accreditation at more than 900 hotels worldwide, an accreditation that includes extensive training at individual properties and frequent auditing both internally and from third parties. Hyatt also plans, by September 2020, to have at least one trained “Hygiene Manager” at all properties to help ensure that each individual property is complying with the new cleaning guidelines.
Quarterly promotions like this are a fairly normal part of the hotel industry, but nothing about this year has been normal when it comes to travel. The ability to earn triple points starting from your second stay, for up to 200,000 bonus points (in addition to points you’ll earn as an elite member), is a great opportunity for Hyatt travelers, and this promotion should help convince people to go ahead and take that next vacation, even if it’s a bit closer to home. Registration is free and easy so make sure to register for this promotion even if you don’t currently have any upcoming stays planned.
