Maximizing restaurant spending with dining rewards programs
Dining rewards programs are often an overlooked strategy for maximizing points. Many people already have cards like the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x points on dining), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x points on dining) or American Express® Gold Card (4x points on dining), which offer bonus points at restaurants, but you can boost your earnings even further by simply enrolling a hotel or airline dining program and paying with your registered card when you eat at a participating restaurant.
Some programs offer a sign-up bonus for new members to further bolster your account, and the earnings can be as high as 8 points per dollar spent (not including rewards from your credit card). Note that some restaurants might not offer rewards every day of the week, so be sure to check online if you want to guarantee your earnings.
Most of these programs have a similar structure because they’re operated by the same company, Rewards Network. To find participating restaurants, use the search tool to see what’s near you.
Keep in mind you can only link a specific card to one program, however, you can be enrolled in as many programs as you like (using a different card for each). Check out our post on the best credit cards for restaurants and dining out to maximize your rewards even more.
Bonus offers for these programs sometimes change, but these are the most current deals at the time of publication.
Airline dining programs
Alaska Airlines
The Alaska Mileage Plan Dining program comes with a bonus of 1,000 Alaska Airlines miles for new members who spend $30 at a participating restaurant with their enrolled credit or debit card within the first 30 days of account opening. To earn the bonus, you must also opt in to receive emails from the program and complete an online review within 30 days of your dine.
Additionally, you’ll earn Alaska Airlines miles based on your membership tier:
- Basic members: Earn 1 mile per $2 you spend if you elect to not receive email communication from Mileage Plan Dining
- Select members: Earn 3 miles per dollar you spend if you elect to receive email communication from Mileage Plan Dining
- VIP members: Earn 5 miles per dollar you spend if you elect to receive email communication from Mileage Plan Dining and have already completed 11 qualified transactions in the calendar year. You’ll start earning at the VIP level on your 12th qualified transaction
American Airlines
New members of American Airlines AAdvantage Dining can earn 1,000 American Airlines miles after opting in to receive emails from the program and spending at least $25 at a participating restaurant with a linked card within the first 30 days of enrolling.
You’ll also earn American Airlines miles depending on your membership level:
- Basic members: Earn 1 mile per dollar you spend if you elect to not receive email communication from AAdvantage Dining
- Select members: Earn 3 miles per dollar you spend if you elect to receive email communication from AAdvantage Dining
- VIP members: Earn 5 miles per dollar you spend if you elect to receive email communication from AAdvantage Dining and have already completed 11 qualified transactions in the calendar year. You’ll start earning at the VIP level on your 12th qualified transaction
Delta
Delta’s SkyMiles Dining program offers a welcome bonus for new members of up to 3,000 Delta miles (up to 3,500 miles for SkyMiles Medallion members). Once you create a dining profile, register a card and opt in to receive emails, you’ll earn:
- 500 bonus miles by spending $30 or more at any participating restaurant (SkyMiles Medallion Members earn 1,000 bonus miles for their first visit
- 1,000 bonus miles by spending $30 or more on your second participating restaurant visit
- 1,500 bonus miles by spending $30 or more on your third participating restaurant visit
All dines must be completed within 30 days of enrollment, and completing an online review within 30 days of each restaurant visit is required to earn the bonus miles.
You’ll also earn miles as follows:
- Basic members: Earn 1 mile per $2 you spend if you elect to not receive email communication from SkyMiles Dining
- Select members: Earn 3 miles per dollar you spend if you elect to receive email communication from SkyMiles Dining
- VIP members: Earn 5 miles per dollar you spend if you elect to receive email communication from SkyMiles Dining and have already completed 11 qualified transactions in the calendar year. You’ll start earning at the VIP level on your 12th qualified transaction
JetBlue
JetBlue’s TrueBlue Dining program doesn’t currently offer a bonus, and there’s no tiered membership. After registering with their email address and TrueBlue account number, all members will earn 3 JetBlue points per dollar spent with a linked card at participating restaurants.
Southwest
Southwest Rapid Rewards Dining is offering new members 1,000 Southwest points after registering, opting in to emails and linking a card, then spending $25 or more at a participating restaurant in the first 30 days of enrollment. You’ll also have to complete an online review within 30 days of your dine to earn the bonus.
They also offer additional bonuses when you reach certain milestones:
- First step bonus: Earn 500 bonus points after you earn your first 1,500 points from dining and reviews
- Thank you bonus: Earn 300 bonus points each time you earn 1,000 points from dining and reviews (after the first step bonus)
- Review bonus: Earn 10 bonus points every time you complete a review
If you remain opted in to receive emails, you’ll earn 3 Southwest points per dollar at participating restaurants, otherwise you’ll earn 1 point for every $2 you spend.
Spirit Airlines
New Free Spirit Dining members can earn 1,000 bonus miles after spending $30 or more at a participating restaurant within the first 30 days of joining, then writing an online review within 30 days of the dine. Like other programs, you must also opt in to receive emails to earn the bonus.
Ongoing earning depends on your membership tier:
- Members: Earn 1 mile per $2 you spend if you elect to not receive email communication from Free Spirit Dining
- Online members: Earn 3 miles per dollar you spend if you elect to receive email communication from Free Spirit Dining
- VIP members: Earn 5 miles per dollar you spend if you elect to receive email communication from Free Spirit Dining and have already completed 11 qualified transactions in the calendar year. You’ll start earning at the VIP level on your 12th qualified transaction
United
The United MileagePlus Dining program currently offers up to 2,500 United miles to new members within the first 30 days of signing up, registering a card and opting in to receive emails. The bonus is tiered as follows:
- 1,000 bonus miles by spending $25 or more on your first participating restaurant visit
- 500 bonus miles on each of your next three visits when you spend $25 or more at a participating restaurant
Your ongoing earning is similar to Delta’s, depending on your membership level:
- Basic members: Earn 1 mile per $2 you spend if you elect to not receive email communication from MileagePlus Dining
- Select members: Earn 3 miles per dollar you spend if you elect to receive email communication from MileagePlus Dining
- VIP members: Earn 5 miles per dollar you spend if you elect to receive email communication from MileagePlus Dining and have already completed 11 qualified transactions in the calendar year. You’ll start earning at the VIP level on your 12th qualified transaction
Hotel dining programs
Hilton
New Hilton Honors Dining members who opt in to receive emails and spend $25 or more at a participating restaurant with their linked card within 30 days of joining will earn 1,000 Hilton points. You must also complete an online review within 30 days of the dine.
You’ll also earn:
- 2 Hilton points per dollar when you don’t opt in for email notifications from Hilton Honors Dining
- 5 Hilton points per dollar when you opt in for email notifications and dine less than 11 times per year
- 8 Hilton points per dollar when you opt in for email notifications and dine 11 or more times per year
IHG
After registering for the IHG Rewards Club Dining program, opting in to emails, spending $30 at a participating restaurant with a linked card within the first 30 days and completing an online review within 30 days of dining, you’ll earn 1,000 IHG points.
You’ll also earn points depending on your membership tier:
- Basic members: Earn 1 point per dollar you spend if you elect to not receive email communication from IHG Rewards Club Dining
- Select members: Earn 5 points per dollar you spend if you elect to receive email communication from IHG Rewards Club Dining
- VIP members: Earn 8 points per dollar you spend if you elect to receive email communication from IHG Rewards Club Dining and have already completed 11 qualified transactions in the calendar year. You’ll start earning at the VIP level on your 12th qualified transaction
Marriott
Marriott Bonvoy’s new Eat Around Town program recently launched, and new members can earn 1,000 Marriott points after registering, opting in to emails and spending $30 at a participating restaurant with a linked card within 30 days of joining. You’ll also have to complete an online review within 30 days of dining to receive the bonus.
To celebrate the new program, Eat Around Town is offering Marriott members 8 points per dollar until Nov. 11, 2019. After that, Marriott Bonvoy elite members will continue to earn 6 points per dollar and regular members 4 points per dollar.
Other dining programs
Rewards Network also operates other dining programs not affiliated with major airlines or hotel chains, including:
- Caesars Rewards Dining
- Rakuten Dining
- iDine
- eScrip
- Fuel Rewards
- Orbitz Rewards Dining
- Upromise Dining
There’s also OpenTable Dining Rewards, which is a bit different than the other options. Most reservations made through the service typically award 100 Dining Points, although 1,000-point reservations are available at select restaurants. Dining Points can be redeemed for gift cards at participating restaurants as well as Amazon gift cards. 2,000 points can get you $40 in hotel discounts, up to a $25 Dining Rewards or a $10 Amazon gift card.
Bottom line
Dining rewards programs are a great way to passively earn points and miles for your rewards accounts. Combined with rewards credit cards that offer bonus earning on dining, you can earn quite a bit extra just by having the right strategy in place before spending. If you’re having trouble choosing which airline or hotel program to assign your cards to, take a look at our monthly valuations to get a sense of what your points and miles are really worth. And remember, you can participate in more than one program simultaneously — you just need to register different cards with each one.
Additional reporting by Jasmin Baron and Matt Zuzolo.
Featured photo by Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images.
