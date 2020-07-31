The complete guide to the JetBlue TrueBlue program
There’s lots to love about JetBlue. The airline offers generous legroom, tasty snacks and free Wi-Fi. It also offers a fairly straightforward loyalty program.
JetBlue’s TrueBlue program doesn’t get much attention in the points and miles world. However, the points are extremely easy to earn and redeem, making it ideal for casual travelers. Redemptions are largely restricted to flights in the Americas, but that will change soon once JetBlue launches its transatlantic service to London.
Today we’ll walk you through everything you need to know about the JetBlue TrueBlue loyalty program. We’ll start off with an overview of JetBlue’s partners and Mosaic elite status and then go into all the ways to earn and redeem points.
In This Post
About JetBlue
JetBlue serves over 100 destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean. Unlike most airlines that have been cutting routes during the coronavirus pandemic, the New York-based carrier has launched service on 30 new routes, including significant additions from Newark (EWR) and the Florida area. It also plans to add future flights from the East Coast to London.
Unlike most other frequent flyer programs, JetBlue offers just one level of elite status. The airline isn’t a part of any alliance, but it does have a few airline partners that you can earn and redeem miles with.
With JetBlue being one of the youngest major airlines in the U.S., the TrueBlue loyalty program is a relative newcomer to the points and miles world. The program is revenue-based, so earning and redeeming points is typically based on ticket prices. However, there are also lots of ways to earn JetBlue points without getting on an airplane.
Program partners
JetBlue’s airline partners include Emirates, Hawaiian Airlines, Icelandair, JSX, Silver Airways, Singapore Airlines and South African Airways. You can earn TrueBlue points when flying any of these airlines, but you can only redeem points on Hawaiian. In addition to the airline partners, JetBlue has a number of other travel and non-travel partners you can earn points with.
JetBlue elite status
JetBlue only offers one level of elite status: JetBlue Mosaic.
You can earn Mosaic by flying 30 segments and earning 12,000 base points or by earning 15,000 base points in a calendar year. You can also earn it by spending $50,000 in a calendar year on a JetBlue credit card.
Benefits of Mosaic status include waived change and cancellation fees, two free checked bags, priority check-in and boarding, bonus points, complimentary alcoholic beverages and more.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, JetBlue is extending all status earned in 2019 through at least Dec. 31, 2021. It is also reducing the qualifying thresholds this year by 50%.
How to earn TrueBlue points
From flights to hotel stays, to dining and more, there are lots of ways to save up for a JetBlue award ticket. Here’s a look at all the ways you can earn JetBlue points.
Earn TrueBlue points by flying on JetBlue
The most obvious way to earn JetBlue points is by flying. You’ll earn TrueBlue points based on the cost of your ticket, fare type and where you book.
Blue, Blue Plus, Blue Extra and Mint tickets always earn at least 3 TrueBlue points per dollar spent. If you book your flight directly through the airline, as opposed to an online travel agency, you’ll earn an additional 3 points per dollar spent.
Blue Basic (i.e. basic economy) fares earn 1 base point per dollar spent and 1 additional point per dollar when booked directly through JetBlue.
No matter the fare type, you’ll earn an additional 3 points per dollar if you have JetBlue Mosaic elite status and another 3-6 points per dollar when paying with a JetBlue credit card.
If you frequently travel with a pet, you’ll be pleased to know that you’ll also earn 300 TrueBlue points per flight.
Earn TrueBlue points by flying on partner airlines
Aside from JetBlue flights, you can earn TrueBlue points by flying on partner airlines. Here are the seven domestic and international partners you can earn JetBlue points with:
- Emirates (minimum 1 point per 2 miles)
- Hawaiian Airlines (minimum 0.5 points per 2 miles)
- Icelandair (many coach fares don’t accrue points; for other fares minimum of 1 point per 2 miles)
- JSX (150-250 points per flight)
- Silver Airways (250 points per flight)
- Singapore Airlines (minimum 1 point per 2 miles)
- South African Airways (minimum 1 point per 2 miles)
The number of miles you’ll earn per partner flight varies by airline, booking class and distance. You can access each partner’s earning chart via JetBlue’s partner directory.
In mid-July 2020, JetBlue announced plans for a codeshare partnership with American Airlines. This would allow the airlines to sell connecting seats onto each other’s flights and introduce “loyalty benefits” for members of their frequent flyer programs. Many details are still unknown, but the pact might eventually include the ability to earn and redeem miles across both airlines. We might also see some reciprocal frequent flyer benefits.
Earn TrueBlue points through other partners
There are several ways to earn TrueBlue points without flying. Just note that with some partners, such as the hotel chains and car rental companies, you will forfeit earning points from the partner program in order to earn JetBlue points.
Amazon
You can earn 3x TrueBlue points when you shop with Amazon onboard JetBlue flights via Fly-Fi. Just log in to Fly-Fi using the name and email associated with your TrueBlue account, then go to Amazon.com to shop and earn 3 points per dollar spent on eligible products. Note that this offer is not valid when using the Amazon mobile app.
Avis and Budget
Renting a car through Avis or Budget earns you 100 TrueBlue points per day. Meanwhile, Mosaic members earn 200 points per day. Be sure to provide your TrueBlue number at the time of reservation or rental.
IHG Rewards Club
You can earn 2x JetBlue points per dollar spent on qualifying room rates at most brands. You’ll earn one point per dollar spent on qualifying room rates at Candlewood and Staybridge Suites, and earn 500 TrueBlue points per qualifying stay at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.
Jet Opinions
As a TrueBlue member, you can earn 400 points for taking your first survey with Jet Opinions.
Marriott Bonvoy
When you stay at Select Marriott Bonvoy properties, you can earn 1 TrueBlue point per dollar spent on all qualifying charges. A lower rate of 1 point per $2 applies to stay at Courtyard, AC Hotels, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, TownePlace Suites by Marriott and Marriott Executive Apartments.
Transfer partners
If you want to top up your TrueBlue account quickly, you can transfer points from all major transferable points programs at varying rates:
- American Express Membership Rewards – 1.25:1
- Chase Ultimate Rewards – 1:1
- Citi ThankYou Rewards – 1:1 for Chairman, Citi Prestige® Card and Citi Premier℠ Card cardholders), 1:0.8 for Citi ThankYou Preferred and Citi Rewards+ cardholders.
- Capital One – 2:1.5
This means it’s easy to boost your TrueBlue balance if you carry a card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card or The Platinum Card® from American Express.
The information for the Citi Prestige and Citi Premier cards has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
TrueBlue Dining
You can earn 3x JetBlue points per dollar spent when ordering in or eating out a restaurant participating in JetBlue’s TrueBlue Dining program. You must enroll in the program and link a credit card. Every time you use that card to dine at a participating restaurant, you’ll automatically earn points.
These points are in addition to the rewards you’ll earn with your travel rewards credit card, so be sure to use a card that gives you maximum points on dining purchases.
TrueBlue Shopping Portal
The TrueBlue Shopping portal lets you an extra 3 points per dollar when shopping online. To use the portal, just sign up for an account and click through to a merchant on the site before placing an order.
You can also earn points when you shop with select merchants in-store. Simply check the in-store offer page and shop with a linked credit card. Current participating stores include Lowe’s, Old Navy and Gap.
JetBlue credit cards
JetBlue offers three cobranded credit cards. Each of them earns extra TrueBlue points on JetBlue purchases and unlocks special perks when flying with the airline.
JetBlue Plus Card
Welcome bonus: 40,000 points after you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days of account opening — worth $520, according to TPG’s valuations.
Rewards: 6x points on eligible JetBlue purchases; 2x points at restaurants and grocery stores, and 1 point per dollar spent on everything else.
Perks: The card comes with some valuable benefits, like a free checked bag, unlimited 10% rebate when you redeem points, a 50% discount on inflight purchases and 5,000 bonus points on your cardmember anniversary each year.
The card also comes with unique perks like the ability to earn top-tier JetBlue Mosaic elite status with $50,000 in annual spend on the card. You’ll also get a $100 statement credit each year you purchase a JetBlue Vacations package of $100 or more.
Annual fee: $99
JetBlue Card
Welcome bonus: 10,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days of account opening.
Rewards: 3x points on eligible JetBlue purchases; 2x points at restaurants and grocery stores, and 1 point per dollar spent elsewhere.
Perks: Aside from a generous return on JetBlue spending, this card offers a 50% rebate on inflight food and beverage purchases, plus no foreign transaction fees.
Annual fee: $0
JetBlue Business Card
Welcome bonus: Earn 50,000 points after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days and earn an additional 10,000 points when a purchase is made on an employee card.
Rewards: Earn 6x points on eligible JetBlue purchases; 2x at restaurants and office supply stores; 1x on all other purchases.
Perks: This card offers many of the same benefits as the JetBlue Plus Card. You’ll get your first checked bag free, 50% savings on eligible inflight purchases on JetBlue-operated flights, 5,000 points every account anniversary (worth about $65), an unlimited 10% rebate when you redeem points, a $100 JetBlue Vacations statement credit, no foreign transaction fees and TrueBlue Mosaic benefits for spending $50,000 per calendar year.
Annual fee: $99
The information for the JetBlue Card, Jetblue Plus, JetBlue Business Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
How to redeem TrueBlue points
JetBlue uses a dynamic pricing scheme for its own flights, so redemptions are pretty straightforward. You can redeem points for any seat on any JetBlue flight across its entire route network. The more a flight costs in cash, the more it will cost in points.
According to TPG valuations, you can expect to get a fairly consistent 1.3 cents of value per TrueBlue point. Based on our experiences, the redemption value tends to be a bit lower for Mint award tickets.
To book, simply search for flights on JetBlue’s website as you normally would and check off “Use TrueBlue Points” at the top of the search box. You can redeem points for the entire fare or use a combination of points and cash. The latter option is great if you’re short on points but generally doesn’t present the best value. Our tests indicate that these redemptions yield a value of just 0.9 cents per point. This option is not available for Blue Basic fares.
As a reminder, JetBlue Plus Card and JetBlue Business cardholders get a 10% rebate on all redemptions.
Although JetBlue has several airline partners, you can currently only redeem TrueBlue points on Hawaiian Airlines. JetBlue uses a standard region-based award chart for these tickets. These awards aren’t available online, so you’ll have to call to redeem JetBlue points for Hawaiian flights.
Bottom line
While there might not be any ways to get outsized value from your TrueBlue points, it’s still a program worth participating in. JetBlue TrueBlue points are some of the easiest domestic airline points to earn and redeem. There aren’t any confusing award charts to consult or capacity controls to worry about. The program will continue to become more valuable as JetBlue grows its network, both domestically and internationally.
